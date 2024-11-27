15+ Hacks & Ideas For DIY’ing Your Holiday Photos This Year

It's that time of year when your favorite local photographers start advertising "Christmas minis," and your friends share absolutely adorable sneak peeks into their family's holiday portraits. And, by all means, support a local creative if you have the funds! But it's been a tough year, and not everyone can squeeze a professional family photoshoot into the budget. The good news? You don't need to miss out on documenting your family entirely or skimp on presents so you can splurge on a shoot. Do-it-yourself (aka DIY) holiday pictures are affordable — potentially even free of cost — and relatively easy to pull off.

While social media can be an emotional landmine this time of year (remember, it's mostly highlight reels... don't fall into the comparison trap!), it serves up many useful hacks and inspiration for DIY photoshoots. And you only need two supplies to start: a camera and a "can do" attitude. It's easy to get sucked into the goal of perfection (see advice above about social media), but perfection isn't what friends and family really want to see.

So, set the scene, let the camera roll, and see what magic unfolds when you try out any of these brilliant DIY Christmas photo shoots.

Kitchen kitsch

While this picture is clearly in a studio with a background, it’s not hard to recreate the look in your own kitchen. Just find a clean corner for the background (because there’s usually only one, right?). You could pull out your “Christmas-colored” baking supplies or just hit up a Dollar Tree for a few cheap, festive props. Suggestion: Let your kids actually bake something. Granting them permission to get messy will earn you those big smiles everyone wants to see.

It’s “little red truck with a Christmas tree” season

Getting that classic red car for your kiddo for Christmas? Consider opening it early for pictures. Tying a cheap fake tree to the top and putting them in their festive ‘fit will look so cute.

Head to the nursery

Whether you go to your local nursery or just duck into a Walmart Garden Center, you’ll usually find a display of red and white poinsettias that will make the perfect backdrop for your favorite little flower. Also a thought: Remember the silk flower photo challenge everyone did a few years back? Those same silk flower sections of stores like Michaels are currently full of Christmas-y faux flowers and sparkly picks. Take your kiddos, zoom in close, and no one will ever know you didn’t go somewhere with a professional backdrop.

Comfy, cozy are we

You already have the matching Christmas PJs. Why not document it for everyone to see? Whether you go all out and decorate the headboard or wrap your artwork, getting your kiddos (and maybe you?) to pile into bed and snuggle up together like birds of a feather is sweet and festive. Want to really get ‘em giggling? Give them a one-time pass to jump on the bed!

Ready for your close-up?

This one simply requires a shallow box and ornaments, which you already have. Not feeling the box? Simply laying on a plain piece of fabric in your chosen color will also do the trick.

Invite the furbabies

What’s cuter than your little one in their Christmas bow tie? Head to the local tree farm to really amp up the Christmas vibes. Or just plop them in front of the tree or wherever your home feels the most put together and “done.” (You know, that corner of your couch that you’ve styled perfectly with pillows and a blanket.)

Give ‘em decorations

Nothing fascinates a little kid more than something they're not usually allowed to touch. Maybe it's your cherished childhood snow globe, or perhaps it's just one you bought on clearance last year — either way, plopping your little one onto some blankets and giving them something shiny and new will bring magic to their lives and your pictures.

Let her sleep

All five of these picture ideas are adorable, but the sleeping babe takes the ca-... er, cookie. You know those naps are often few and far between, but the peacefulness in your home and your heart when she finally crashes is one of the best feelings in the world. It's also the perfect peaceful option for holiday pics!

Can’t catch him; he’s the gingerbread man

OK, yes, there are gingerbread costumes available for purchase. Or you could get a brown sweatsuit and use your glue gun to attach bric-a-brac and pom-poms. Either way, put that baby on a baking sheet, drop your rolling pin nearby, and let his cuteness do the work.

Never underestimate the power of sparkles

They’ll only fit “under the tree” for so long, and, sadly, the captivation with a sparkly circle will eventually wear off. Until then, take full advantage of just how easy it is to summon a look of wonder on your babe’s face.

Save a box, take a picture

Box pictures are all the rage because they’re virtually free — and you can do a million things with them. Tuck a cozy blanket inside, line in with festive wrapping paper, poke Christmas lights in through the top... or do all of the above! Afterward, you can pick the best one, two, or 10 and arrange them into a grid or a collage. One extra helpful part of this project? You don’t *have* to photograph your kiddos together or at the same time. You can work on this over several days to catch each child when they’re in the best mood. (Or when you have the most energy.)

Use your tree to your advantage

You probably put the tree up on Nov. 1 anyway, so why not put it to good use? Dress up or dress down, then situate yourself near your tree. Set a timer or, better yet, take a few short videos and screenshot your best moment. Remember: You can always zoom in later or apply a filter to help nab that “perfect” vibe.

Wrapped up in lights

Has anyone else dreamed of wrapping themselves in Christmas lights ever since Hanson did the same thing for the cover of their Christmas album, Snowed In? If so, this mama shows just how easy that moment can be. Safety suggestion: Look for LED lights and plastic bulbs to avoid heat or breaks.

Share a love of reading

Have you seen those pictures where a child is looking in a book that is seemingly glowing with magic? It’s actually easier than you think! All you need is a book, battery-operated lights, and maybe some tape. This trick would look cute in front of the tree, nestled in bed, or while doing pictures in a box.

Give the gift of magic

That light hack also works with an empty, wrapped “present.” If you don’t have extra lights, use the flashlight on someone else’s photo.

Use festive paper

Looking for the perfect, simple backdrop? A roll of wrapper paper works great! If the paper is busier, go for a plain outfit. If your kiddo’s outfit has a lot going on, a paper with fewer patterns will work best. And since paper is small and rips easily, this probably works best for babies.

So, what will you do for your “professional” holiday photos this year? DIY seems like the only option now!