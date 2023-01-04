You did it — you finally captured the most adorable image of the family dog in between the constant running, licking, eating, and cuddling sessions. Maybe you even got them to look right at the camera, thanks to a treat near the lens. There's only one thing left to do: Throw it on the 'gram. Seriously, social media could use more happiness, so you're doing everyone a favor by showing off your fur baby. And pics of your fur baby with your actual babies? It's the stuff your long-distance relatives live to see.

So, now you're racking your brain for an Instagram caption fit for your family's four-legged bestie. You'll find plenty of inspiration right here. This list of cute quotes and punny phrases from both your and your dog's perspective will help commemorate your special bond. Don't be surprised if you find yourself taking more pupper photos just to use all of these captions!