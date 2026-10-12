11 Dump & Go Crockpot Meals To Feed Your Fam With Minimal Effort

Personally, I believe the fact that slow cookers exist is proof God is a woman. With the right combination of ingredients, you can truly just throw food inside of it, turn it on, and come back hours later to a ready-made dinner. It’s the closest thing to a personal chef most of us will ever be able to afford, a real-life magic cauldron right there in our kitchen cabinets. To use them to their fullest potential, here are some easy and delicious dump-and-go Crockpot recipes — no browning or searing meat first, and no stirring halfway through.

01 Slow Cooker Potsticker Soup Fit Slow Cooker Queen Frozen potstickers and packaged coleslaw make Fit Slow Cooker Queen’s potsticker soup incredibly easy to dump and go. It has all the appeal of takeout, but without the hefty delivery fee and sodium spike afterward.

02 Sweet Hawaiian Crock-Pot Chicken Princess Pinky Girl So many Crock-Pot recipes require you to sear or brown the protein before adding it to the slow cooker, which does not qualify as dump-and-go anymore. Princess Pinky Girl’s Hawaiian chicken recipe excludes that step (hallelujah), but adds plenty of flavor via a sticky, sweet sauce.

03 Easy Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches All The Healthy Things Shredded chicken is one of the easiest things to make in the slow cooker, and one of the most versatile. Here, All The Healthy Things’ recipe breaks down how to make pulled barbecue chicken and the best way to dress it up for restaurant-style sammies.

04 Slow Cooker Thai Green Curry Chicken Family Fresh Meals I love curry but am always afraid if I try and make it at home, I’ll just be disappointed by the outcome. But maybe Family Fresh Meals’ slow-cooker version is worth a shot. That coconut curry sauce just sounds so good...

05 Crock-Pot Spinach Artichoke Chicken Fit Slow Cooker Queen Spinach artichoke dip is the best, so why not morph it into an entree? Fit Slow Cooker Queen’s spinach artichoke chicken and pasta looks like the most delicious way to get some greens into your meal, TBH.

06 Slow Cooker Enchilada Orzo Damn Delicious If you’re trying to make more meatless meals these days, consider trying this enchilada orzo from Damn Delicious. It’s creamy, flavorful, and filling, and would be so good topped with avocado or salsa verde.

07 Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken Averie Cooks Chicken and spinach in a creamy Parmesan and sun-dried tomato sauce? Yeah, that’ll do quite nicely. This recipe from Averie Cooks makes this delicious chicken dish so easy to pull off. Serve it with pasta and call it a night.

08 Slow Cooker Meatball Subs Simply LaKita Simply LaKita’s recipe genuinely could not be easier. As long as you can open a bag of frozen meatballs and a jar of marinara sauce, you’ve got this in the bag. Let the meatballs simmer on low all day and toast your sub rolls when it’s serving time.

09 Slow Cooker Tofu Butter Chicken Jessica in the Kitchen Jessica in the Kitchen’s recipes are fantastic if you’re vegan or interested in cooking vegan dishes for the first time. This butter chicken-inspired tofu is so simple and easy, while still being absolutely loaded with flavor.

10 Slow Cooker Jambalaya Budget Bytes Spicy, smoky jambalaya with fluffy perfect rice? Budget Bytes’ slow cooker jambalaya recipe explains precisely how to make it all in one Crock-Pot, so you won’t have a heap of dirty dishes to wash at the end of the night.

Well, I think I have to try crack chicken chili this week...