Dunkin’ Donuts is here to help you fight the back-to-school scaries with two new fall-flavored drinks. As you ease the kids back into their morning routines, treat yourself with a little pumpkin spice-infused caffeine boost — or try something totally unexpected the next time you swing through the drive-thru after the school run. Dunkin’ Donuts’ fall menu is getting bold with its fall flavors this year, thanks to the arrival of a nutty pumpkin coffee and blood orange refresher.

The nutty pumpkin coffee puts a fresh spin on the tried and true classic that is the pumpkin spice latte. Served hot or cold, this newcomer has the caffeine you crave during the busy fall season with the added touch of pumpkin spice and hazelnut flavor. Meanwhile, the blood orange refresher is a Halloween queen’s dream come true.

With its blend of blood orange, cranberry, ginger, and cinnamon, the blood orange refresher sounds like a chilly autumn morning in a (Dunkin’) cup. Finish off this perfectly spiced masterpiece with your choice of a green tea or coconut milk base. (If you have an adventurous tween who loves all things fall just as much as you do, this seasonal refresher could be a fun post-school treat for them as well.)

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’s two new fall drinks are in addition to their classic fall menu items. And the best part of all is the entire menu will be available in stores on Aug. 17. Clearly, Dunkin’ understands that even though the leaves aren’t crunchy just yet, school is back in session — and parents need a fall-flavored treat to get them through the bleary-eyed haze of the back-to-school madness.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Dunkin' officially announced the arrival of their fall menu with a clever Instagram post poking fun at the many, many flight delays travelers are experiencing right now. On a board full of delays, the chain listed "08:17 Pumpkin DKN Early" to signal the imminent arrival of pumpkin spice season. The company also included a cheeky message on its Instagram Story: "Seems like everyone's flights are getting delayed these days ... but we hear next week's looking better."

"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin,' in a press release. "From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we're falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin'."

What else is on Dunkin’ Donuts fall menu?

Dunkin' Donuts

In addition to the nutty pumpkin coffee and the blood orange refresher, Dunkin' fans can also expect these classic fall favorites on the 2022 menu:

Pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin creme cold brew

Pumpkin cake donut

Pumpkin munchkin donut holes

Pumpkin muffin

Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich

Maple sugar snackin' bacon

Additionally, Dunkin's Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods will also be available at participating locations for a limited time.

Feel that? That's pumpkin spice season blowing in early this year.