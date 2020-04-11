As the countdown until Easter grows smaller with each passing day, the number of times your kids ask when the Easter Bunny is coming seems to grow exponentially. Well, lean in — you’re about to learn an invaluable holiday parenting hack. Ready? There’s an Easter Bunny tracker. In fact, there are several. Move over, Santa Claus, because there’s a new tracking obsession in town.

After all, the Easter Bunny’s magical holiday rounds could be considered more impressive than old St. Nick’s. He doesn’t have a team of reindeer helping him fly around the globe and drop off goodies. It’s a solo experience — big wink here, Moms and Dads — that entails surprising countless kids with Easter gifts, ranging from eggs (obvs) to chocolate-covered, um, everything.

It’s not exactly shocking that your kids can’t wait for that moment. But the next time (or 100) they ask when the legendary rabbit will be hopping through your neighborhood, you’ll be ready. Just pull up one of the following fun trackers and enjoy a brief reprieve from your offspring’s incessant line of Easter Bunny-related questioning.

Is there such a thing as an Easter Bunny tracker?

Oh, yes. More than one, to be accurate. While several versions of the Easter Bunny tracker exist, the gist essentially remains the same: to provide updates about Mr. Bunny’s whereabouts. Most track the Easter Bunny's total number of baskets delivered, along with cute “extras” — like the number of carrots eaten along the way, his previous stop, and even his speed (apparently, he zooms around at more than 3,000 miles per hour). If you want to increase your kids' excitement over the Easter Bunny's visit, that'll do it!

How do you track the Easter Bunny?

Here are a few of the most popular sites for keeping tabs on the Easter Bunny:

TrackEasterBunny.com monitors the holiday rabbit’s journey starting at 5 a.m. EST on the eve of Easter. This year, that means you can start checking his movements on April 16, 2022.

monitors the holiday rabbit’s journey starting at 5 a.m. EST on the eve of Easter. This year, that means you can start checking his movements on April 16, 2022. EasterBunnyTracker.com is an offshoot of the above tracker. Basically, it offers a backup in case too many curious kiddos (or the parents trying to entertain them) crash the original site.

is an offshoot of the above tracker. Basically, it offers a backup in case too many curious kiddos (or the parents trying to entertain them) crash the original site. Easter-Bunny.net isn’t quite as sophisticated as TrackEasterBunny.com, but it’s so cute and colorful that your kids will love it.

isn’t quite as sophisticated as TrackEasterBunny.com, but it’s so cute and colorful that your kids will love it. Track.EasterBunny.cc is for the parent who doesn’t want to get sucked into spending all day on an Easter Bunny app. Until the Easter Bunny officially begins his trek, it just shows a running countdown. After that, it’ll provide real-time updates. Bonus: This site offers an Orthodox Easter Bunny Tracker, too.

Is there an Easter Bunny app?

You betcha. As you might have guessed, you can download the OG Easter Bunny Tracker from TrackEasterBunny.com via Google Play or the Apple App Store. You can also find apps that allow you to “catch” the Easter Bunny so you can amaze your kids on Easter morning with the secret snapshots. Catch the Easter Bunny is highly rated for Apple devices, while Capture Easter Bunny in Photos boasts a ton of good reviews on Google Play.

What time does the Easter Bunny visit?

Listen, the Easter Bunny makes many, many stops on Easter Eve. It’s impossible to offer a precise time. However, if inquiring minds must know, you can tell your kiddos that most Easter Bunny trackers put the rabbit arriving at homes around 10 p.m. local time. That means everyone needs to brush their teeth and be in bed well before then. So, feel free to dangle that carrot of information in front of your little insomniacs!