There's a reason there are hundreds of mom memes all about Target floating around the internet. I mean, let's be honest, within its welcoming doors, you can find diapers, frozen pizza, holiday decor, the latest Oprah's Book Club pick, toys, and wine! And it's not just about filling the cart, sometimes escaping a house full of kids and wandering aimlessly throughout the store where you can witness another parent's toddler's meltdowns in a strange mix of pity and Schadenfreude can reset our moods. Target really is a mom's go-to store for many of life's needs. So, with one of spring's biggest holidays coming up, you might be wondering, Is Target open on Easter?

Even though many people may think of Easter as a day to spend relaxing with family, moms everywhere know that holidays bring a whole new level of planning and stress — even at the last minute. Just think of all those Easter egg dying kits, chocolate bunnies, and dinner ingredients forgotten in past years. Not to mention, how many among us have failed to fill our kids' Easter baskets and had to do a morning-of scramble to get the goodies?

Well, this year, you might want to check off your Target Easter wish list early.

Is Target open on Easter Sunday 2022?

Scary Mommy has confirmed that Target stores will be closed on Easter day — Sunday, April 17, 2022. Womp, womp. If you're looking for a silver lining to this situation, there are two. No. 1, Target has adopted this closed-on-Easter policy over the last few years to give its employees a well-deserved holiday off.

No. 2, most Target stores will be open on the days leading up to Easter, including Good Friday, giving you plenty of time to stock up on your last-minute needs. Of course, because hours can vary depending on location, it's probably a good idea to check out their website or call your local store and speak to someone in guest services for the most up-to-date hours before heading over.

What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2022?

If you find yourself in a bind, you still have a few options for braving the throngs of fellow Easter shopping procrastinators. Most locations for the following stores will be open on Easter Sunday 2022:

Albertson's

CVS

Duane Reade

Dollar General

Food Lion

Kmart

Kroger

Piggly Wiggly

Meijer

Rite-Aid

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Of course, you should always double-check your local store's hours to be safe before making a special run.

If you need fuel as you make the mad dash all over town to hit the stores available to shop on Easter, you can always grab a coffee to go — although hours will vary by location, Starbucks will be open for Easter 2022.

What other stores will be closed on Easter?

What other stores, like Target, should you skip? Costco won't be open on Easter, joining companies like ALDI, HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Michael's, Publix, JCPenney, Sam's Club, and H-E-B that will remain closed for the holiday.