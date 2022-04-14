Everyone knows spring hasn’t officially sprung until Easter arrives! It’s a time for all the glorious things: cute (if not a bit smarmy) smocked clothes for your kids, maybe a little Easter mom-osa for you, and chocolate bunnies for everyone. Besides, few things are more fun than seeing the joy on little ones’ faces the first time they discover the delightful, finger-staining, tablecloth-destroying messiness of dyeing Easter eggs. There’s much to document on this hoppy holiday, which is precisely why you need to have a bunch of Easter captions handy. How else will you add a bit of colorful commentary when you post those priceless memories on social media?

You undoubtedly have a few favorite Easter traditions in store this year that you want to capture on camera. Maybe you plan to introduce your kids to the Easter Bunny Tracker. Or you’re going to ask your budding artists to draw a picture of where they think the Easter Bunny lives. And, of course, you’ll watch as everyone tears into their Easter baskets full of goodies — during which time you might break out a campy Easter joke or two. You wouldn’t want to risk missing the eye rolls at that moment, would you? All the more reason to keep your phone or camera at the ready.

Once you’ve got all the shots you want (or your family bans you from taking any more photos), you’ll probably want to post them to your social feeds. Enter this helpful list of Easter captions for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or wherever

Funny & Punny Easter Captions

Hangin’ with my Peeps. Good eggs. Feeling eggs-uberant today. There is nothing better than a friend… unless it's a friend with chocolate. Without you, I'd go off the Peep end. Quite literally putting all my eggs in one basket. Me? Egg-cited? How can you tell? I carrot even. When life gives you lemons, throw them back and ask for chocolate. Using the eggs-press lane today. What's the best way to make Easter easier? Put an “i” where the “t” is. That’s all for Easter Sunday, yolks. Peep my cute Easter outfit! Show me the bunny. Chocolate eggs are the answer, no matter the question. Simply eggs-quisite. This egg hunt was to dye for. I love Easter! What other holiday allows you to bite someone’s head off and have it be chocolate? All hopped up on Easter candy. Eggheads gotta stick together. Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s two chocolate Easter bunnies before breakfast. You think you’re going to find more eggs than me? You crack me up. Golf is just the adult version of an Easter egg hunt. Easter is the universe’s way of telling you to eat more chocolate. On Easter weekend, I’m as lazy as the “g” in lasagna. Follow the bunny; he has the chocolate. How old is too old to participate in the egg hunt? Asking for a friend. We’re egg-stra this Easter. (Cad)bury me in chocolate. Feed me Peeps and tell me I’m pretty.

Cute Easter Captions

"It’s wabbit season." — Elmer Fudd Hop, hop hooray! Ready for a hoppin' good Easter. Egg hunt champion. Alexa, play “The Sweet Eggs-cape” by Gwen Stefani. “I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie, to the hip hip hop.” — The Sugarhill Gang Dyeing to know where all the Easter eggs are hidden. We found eggs in a hopeless place. That’s all, yolks. Chillin’ with my main chicks. Having a great hare day. Felt hoppy, might delete later. I’m all ears today. Inhale, eggs-hale. Hopping into spring like… Hop till you drop. Whisking it all for a hoppy Easter! The one where we found all the eggs. But first, Peeps. The grass is always greener in someone else’s basket. One word: eggs-hausted. Just yolking around. One tough egg to crack. Eggs for days. Hopped on over for some Easter fun.

