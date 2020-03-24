Eggs are one of life’s greatest gifts — they’re light, airy, delicious, and contain a ton of protein. They’re filling, but not exactly unhealthy. Shoooooot. If given the chance, we could turn Lizzo’s “Boys” into a song about eggs. We love “night eggs,” we love runny eggs, and we certainly love a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg. But, when you’re sick of scrambling and hard-boiling, what else is there?

Surprisingly enough, there are a ton of easy egg recipes out there. The hardest thing we ever did was try to narrow them down to the absolute best, just for you. Bonus: They’re not all breakfast recipes, so you can have egg-cellent meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Egg Recipes for Breakfast

1. Cloud Eggs

The key to fluffy cloud eggs is to beat the egg white. The hardest part? Separating the yolk and the whites.

2. Flower Power Sunny Side Up Eggs

Looking to add a little color to your morning routine? Crack an egg into a pepper ring (which looks like a flower) and let the skillet do the work. Surprisingly simple. Reliably delicious.

3. Easiest Egg Omelet

No flipping? No trying not to touch it while it’s in the skillet? Perfect! All you need to make your omelette dreams come true are eggs and a waffle iron.

4. Egg Casserole

Feed a small family with this egg casserole. You can even make it ahead of time, freeze and reheat for a quick breakfast on busy mornings.

5. Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos

Any time someone says “make-ahead” or “meal plan,” we imagine hours in the kitchen. Breakfast burritos couldn’t be farther from that idea. They take about as long as it takes to scramble eggs and then roll them up into tortillas. You can even get your tiny humans in on the rolling action.

6. Avocado and Egg Toast

Avocado toast is all the rage at fancy brunch spots right now, but you don’t have to wait in line for 40 minutes and spend $18 to have a yummy breakfast. Mash up some avocado and season to taste. Fry up an egg until the sides are crispy and plop it on the avo toast. Use a thick toasted country bread and sprinkle with red pepper flakes for extra crunch and kick.

7. Egg in a Hole

This is a twist on the eggs and toast we love but packs a fun factor kids love. You can use any sliced bread you have but thick crusty bread will make for A+ dipping tool when it comes to puncturing the yolk. Form a hole in the of the slice and crack an egg in the middle. Watch it cook and season to taste. Roasted tomatoes make for a perfect side, but then again, everything is a perfect side dish to this recipe.

Lunch Action Egg Recipes

8. Spinach, Bacon and Egg Salad

The hardest part of prepping this bonkers good, egg-centric salad is frying the egg. And that’s probably only hard for those who don’t usually do it. In other words, it’s super easy to throw together in the morning before work.

9. Tarragon Egg Salad Sammy

We’ll say it: Tarragon is underrated. Don’t get stuck in the egg rut and only use salt and pepper, folks. There’s a whole world of seasonings out there and most of them taste brilliant on an egg. This recipe is perfect for dabbing onto some toast and packing in your lunch.

10. Egg Pops

The makers of Incredible Egg had a genius idea: Pop a hard-boiled egg onto a carrot or celery stick and call it an “egg pop.” Bonus points if you sprinkle a little of your favorite seasoning over top.

Egg Recipes for Dinner

11. Cheeseburger-Style Eggs

If you’re one of those people that puts ketchup on eggs, this is going to be your jam. It’s super easy, but a little outside the box.

12. Ham & Cheese Egg Cups

These could just as easily be served at breakfast time. However, because they’re best paired with a potato (like french fries), we think they make a solid dinner option.

13. Shakshouka (Poached Eggs in Spicy Red Sauce)

You can make your spicy tomato sauce from scratch and Shakshouka is still fairly easy to make. But, if you want to just spice up some jarred red sauce, we totally won’t tell your secret.

14. Stuffed Peppers with Baked Eggs

Remember when stuffed peppers were in the weekly rotation? Bring them back with this relatively new twist on the classic — add an egg!

15. Brussels Sprouts, Eggs and Bacon

Not a fan of brussels sprouts? Girl, we feel you. But, you already know adding bacon changes everything. In this simply delicious recipe, you not only have the addition of bacon, but you’re also adding in eggs. *chef kiss*

16. Sheet Pan Ancho Steak And Eggs (And Potatoes)

We saved the best for last, baby! This all-in-one meal requires little more than a sheet pan and serves up a delightful, protein-rich meal for the entire family. What more could a mama ask for?

17. Deviled Eggs

You may be used to deviled eggs as an appetizer but who says you can’t wash these delicious babies down with some toasted rye bread and a sprinkle of chives? They don’t take too long to make either. Truly, the most time will go to boiling the eggs, but that’s an eight minute process to begin with. This recipe is delicious and easy and the whole thing will set you back 20 minutes if you do it right. Enjoy.

18. Spaghetti and Fried Eggs

This dish is exactly what it sounds like and before you turn your nose up at it, you should know it was featured as a recipe in the New York Times. All you’ll be needing is some cooked spaghetti, four eggs, olive oil, garlic, and a recommended dash of parmesan for extra flavor at the end. You can’t lose with this one.

19. Scrambled Egg Nachos

You like nachos, you like cheese, and you like eggs, so why not mix the three together, toss some salsa, beans, and cilantro (if you want), and enjoy a cheesy and melty dish of egg nachos? This is perfect for breakfast but honestly can be enjoyed just as much at lunch and dinner. Make enough for seconds, because we think you’ll be running for some.