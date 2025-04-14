I love trying my hand at new recipes. But dirty dishes? That’s my version of cooking purgatory. There’s nothing worse than mastering a zangy roasted chicken or creamy, rich pasta only to be met with a kitchen sink full of dirty cutting boards and mixing bowls, used chopping knives, oily measuring cups, and pans with caked-on grease and burnt ends. The only plus side is that I now kick ass at Jenga thanks to the teetering pile of mucky cookware I always leave in my wake. And that’s why, my friends, I’m a big advocate of one-pot dinners.

One-pot recipes are never not ideal. They’re perfect for lazy cooks who can’t be bothered with detailed instructions. They typically result in fewer dirty dishes. They come in all forms — whether it’s in an actual pot, a skillet, sheet pan, casserole dish, or fry pan. And there are a ton of healthy recipes out there to choose from. To simplify this week’s dinner menu, we rounded up the best one-pot healthy recipes, from taco-inspired skillets to chili mac and cheese.

1. One-Pot Chicken & Rice with Ginger Scallion Sauce

This seven-ingredient recipe comes together in just 40 minutes, centering around a fragrant sauce made of fresh ginger, garlic, ginger, and scallions. While it calls for bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, you can also opt for chicken breasts.

2. Creamy One-Pot “Marry Me” White Beans

PSA: This high-protein, vegetarian course can be made in 15 minutes. Chili oil and chili flakes take the recipe to the next level. Serve it alongside a garden salad or warm bread.

3. Ricotta, Corn, Avocado, and Lentil Skillet

Courtesy of Ali Rosen

There’s a lot to love about this all-in-one skillet, but its pantry staple-focused ingredients list deserves a major shoutout. Plus, it’s vegetarian and takes a handful of minutes to whip up.

4. One-Pot Killer Chili with Lentil Ground Beef

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster/ Simon Element

As featured in author Halle Burns’ debut cookbook, Call Me Vegan: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Every Craving, this one-pot chili is unlike anything you’ve ever tasted. It features savory, hidden ingredients like chopped walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and grated potato cheese.

5. One-Pot Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

This tasty recipe uses “nature’s noodles” as its base, topped with chicken, red peppers, shredded carrots and cabbage, chopped cilantro, green onion, tons of seasonings, and a homemade nutty soy sauce. It’s better than anything you’ll find on Uber Eats.

6. One-Pot Chili Mac & Cheese Recipe

Listen up, mamas! This chili mac and cheese is toddler-approved — meaning it’s about to become a staple in your dinner recipe rotation. Plus, all you have to do is throw all the ingredients in a stock pot and let it simmer. It truly doesn’t get easier than this.

7. Ground Turkey & Sweet Potato Taco Skillet

You don’t need a lot of time to throw this taco-inspired recipe together, which is music to our ears. It’s also super customizable, swap out the black beans for kidney or pinto beans; substitute the sweet peppers for fire roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach/kale, or zucchini.

8. Sheet Pan Baked Boursin Gnocchi

Craving Italian tonight? Boursin cheese — enriched in all its creamy, herby glory — is the standout ingredient in this gnocchi entrée. Aspin-off of TikTok's viral baked feta pasta, it takes just 35 minutes to whip up. No prep required!

9. One-Pot Saucy Satay Chicken Meatballs

These satay chicken meatballs will earn you a Michelin star from guests. It has the appearance of a restaurant-style course and is packed with flavor, yet is super easy to make.

10. One-Pot White Bean & Rosemary Soup

Courtesy of Ali Rosen

Good luck trying not to devour this cozy soup in one sitting. While it is vegan, you can always amp up the protein with crumbled sausage. Insider tip: Use a thick slice of French bread as your vessel — spoons are overrated anyway.

11. Stuffed Pepper Casserole

You can never go wrong with a casserole, and this healthy version packs a ton of flavor and veggies. Give it an extra punch with added vegetables or beans.

12. One-Pot Chicken and Garlic Orzo Recipe

Chicken and orzo is considered a staple dish for a reason, and this garlicky version has us drooling! It requires minimal prep and is one of those meals that basically cooks itself.

13. One-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

High in protein and vitamin B12, shrimp is the star of the show in this one-pan fried rice recipe. The best part? You can use frozen rice and a frozen vegetable medley, which will reduce the overall prep and cook time.