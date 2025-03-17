Fish for dinner? In this economy? Thankfully salmon goes on sale fairly often, and you can always opt for frozen or canned versions if you’re trying to save a little. Knowing the right easy salmon recipes to use can help you make the best of whatever form of salmon you have on hand, and feel confident that when you see fresh salmon on super sale, you’ll have just the dish to put it in.

Salmon gets a bad rap for being the worst lunch to reheat at the office, but if you work from home, who cares? And salmon for dinner is fair game too. Salmon is incredibly nutritious and benefits heart, skin, bone, and hair health according to WebMD, so it’s worth learning how to prepare it in a way you really love to get all those perks. It’s just as versatile as any other protein honestly — serve it on a salad, over pasta or rice, or turn it into a patty and pop it on a bun. These recipes are all flavorful and fairly quick to make, with many of them clocking in at around 30 minutes start to finish. So don’t hesitate to grab the salmon next time it’s on sale. Here’s what to do with it.

01 Mediterranean Salmon Bowls Foodie Crush When it comes to a nutrient-dense, high-protein lunch, nothing beats a bowl. Foodie Crush’s Mediterranean bowls are loaded with greens, couscous, homemade tzatziki, and a ton of different veggies you could customize to your preferences. Let the salmon bake for 12 to 15 minutes while you slice and dice the rest and get things ready.

02 One Pan Salmon & Veggies Damn Delicious Speaking of easy peasy meals, this one pan salmon and veggies dinner from Damn Delicious sure makes for a simple cleanup. You’ll be left with tender honey mustard glazed salmon and roasted kale and cherry tomatoes to serve with it, all in about 35 minutes.

03 Kale & Salmon Caesar Salad Budget Bytes If you have leftover kale and salmon, you could make these Caesar salads from Budget Bytes for lunch. They’re beefed up with a little farfalle pasta and egg, so it’s perfect if you have protein goals to meet and need to stay full ‘til dinner time.

04 Salmon Tacos With Avocado Mango Salsa A Cookie Named Desire Fish tacos with homemade mango salsa are such a delicious summertime dinner. A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe explains how to grill the salmon, make the salsa, and even try your hand at fresh tortillas if you’re up for it. Of course, store-bought everything will do just fine too if you’re short on time or interest in cooking (*raises hand*).

05 Quick & Easy Salmon Patties Simply LaKita Simply LaKita’s salmon patties are so versatile. You can serve them as a sandwich of course, or break them up into a salad or over pasta. Use leftover salmon from the night before, or canned salmon if you have it. They’re delicious, quick, and so easy to make.

06 Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Salmon Averie Cooks In the mood for something a little richer? Then you need Averie Cooks’ creamy garlic butter Tuscan salmon, which is best served on a bed of linguine. Since the fish is the star of the meal, Averie recommends using a fresh filet from the butcher case at your local grocery store over frozen fish.

07 Thai Noodle Salad With Glazed Salmon A Beautiful Plate Fresh salmon brushed with a fried garlic and roasted red chili paste, and served over citrusy, herby rice noodles? Sign me up. A Beautiful Plate’s recipe is a fresh yet filling dish that you’ll want to make again and again.

08 Simple & Easy Salmon Salad All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ easy salmon salad is such a simple, fresh way to transform canned salmon into a really great lunch. With plenty of celery, bell pepper, and red onion for flavor and crunch, this would be so good served with crackers, on a sandwich, or inside a wrap.

09 Herby Harissa Marinated Salmon All The Healthy Things Fans of harissa and Mediterranean flavors will love All The Healthy Things’ marinated salmon recipe. The marinade does all the work of infusing lemon and harissa flavors into the fish, which you then grill outside or on a grill pan, and serve over cilantro lime rice.

10 Easy Teriyaki Salmon Bowls Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ teriyaki salmon bowls are everything you could want in a weeknight dinner recipe: they’re a great balance of protein, carbs, and veggies, and they’re ready in about half an hour. Each family member can customize what’s in their bowl to their liking, and you can make them using fresh or frozen salmon.

11 Crispy Pan Seared Salmon With Avocado Salsa All The Healthy Things Avocado lovers, this salmon dish is for you. All The Healthy Things’ recipe for pan seared salmon is easy to follow and yields crispy filets you can use in so many ways. Topping them with a homemade avocado salsa only takes a few extra minutes, but adds so much delicious flavor and nutrition.

12 Easy Ginger Salmon Burgers with Pickled Cucumbers The Curious Plate If you like the idea of salmon patties but want everything else about the dish you’ll use figured out, go for The Curious Plate’s ginger salmon burgers. You’ll serve ‘em up with quick pickles and arugula, and a delicious sesame mayo.

So, whatever kind of salmon you have on hand at the moment, just know you can turn it into a delicious lunch or dinner in basically no time at all.