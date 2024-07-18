There are many, many things to love about fall, most of which people who are obsessed with autumn constantly wax poetic about — from cooler weather and cozy sweaters to pumpkin-spiced everything. But, lest we overlook it in the grand scheme of this beloved burnt-sienna-and-burgundy-tinged season, fall also heralds the return of our favorite TV shows and the premiere of new ones. And that, my fall-loving friends, is definitely worth celebrating.

In fact, this year seems even more celebratory, considering the pandemic and then the writers’ strikes hot on its heels practically brought production to a halt for a few years. Now we’re in for what feels like a true boon.

Whether you can’t wait for one of your go-to TV shows to return after a lengthy hiatus (9-1-1: Lone Star, where you been?), or you’re looking for something fresh to fill your fall evenings after the kids go to bed (hooray for the return of school night bedtimes), you’ll find it below in the full schedule of shows for the upcoming season.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Bad Monkey » on Apple TV+ — New series : A detective turned restaurant inspector (Vince Vaughn) in Southern Florida is pulled into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Bel-Air » on Peacock

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Part I » on Netflix

Friday, Aug. 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars » on Paramount+ — New series: Twelve all-star queens from around the world compete to earn a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame in this spinoff series hosted by RuPaul.

Monday, Aug. 19

The Anonymous » 11 p.m. on USA — New series: In this game of covert deception, 12 players will manipulate, mislead, and do whatever it takes behind the safety of a mask to collect up to $100,000.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Mermaid Magic » on Netflix — New series : In this animated series, Princess Merlinda, Sasha, and Nerissa emerge from the sea, embarking on an adventure to stop Pirate Barbarossa’s nefarious plan of draining the ocean’s magic.

Friday, Aug. 23

Pachinko » on Apple TV+

Sunday, Aug. 25

Evil Lives Here » 9 p.m. on ID

Married to Evil » 10 p.m. on ID

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Only Murders in the Building » on Hulu

Wednesday, Aug. 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun » on Hulu — New limited series: This docuseries takes a nostalgic look back at the cultural impact of Baywatch and the stars who brought the infamous red-bathing-suit-wearing lifeguards to life.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Kaos » on Netflix — New series : In this modern spin on Greek mythology, Jeff Goldblum stars as a paranoid and neurotic Zeus trying to maintain control as discord reigns on Mount Olympus.

Sunday, Sept. 1

The Chosen » 8 p.m. on The CW

Monday, Sept. 2

English Teacher » 10 p.m. on FX — New series: Set in Austin, this workplace comedy follows Evan, a gay high school teacher, and his coworkers as they try to balance the demands of the students and their parents.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Slow Horses » on Apple TV+

Thursday, Sept. 5

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist » on Peacock — New limited series : This fictionalized retelling of a true crime is set in Atlanta in 1970 and centers on a hustler known as Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) who must try to clear his name after being accused of masterminding a brazen armed robbery.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Whose Line Is It Anyway? » 8 p.m. on The CW

Power Book II: Ghost » 8 p.m. on Starz

Tuesday, Sept. 10

2024 MTV Video Music Awards » 8 p.m. on MTV

Thursday, Sept. 12

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Part 2 » on Netflix

The Old Man » 10 p.m. on FX

Friday, Sept. 13

How to Die Alone » on Hulu — New series : Mel (Natasha Rothwell) is a broke JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Sunday, Sept. 15

76th Primetime Emmy Awards » 8 p.m. on ABC

Moonflower Murders » 9 p.m. on PBS

Tulsa King » on Paramount+

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Dancing With the Stars » 8 p.m. on ABC

High Potential » 10 p.m. on ABC — New series : A single mom working as a janitor at a police precinct lands in an unusual partnership with a by-the-book detective, thanks to her exceptional mind and unconventional knack for solving crimes.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Survivor » 8 p.m. on CBS

The Golden Bachelorette » 8 p.m. on ABC — New series : In this Golden Bachelor spinoff, 62-year-old grandmother and school administrator Joan Vassos begins her journey for new love.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Twilight of the Gods » on Netflix

Friday, Sept. 20

La Maison » on Apple TV+ — New series : This French haute couture drama takes a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary dynasty of an iconic high fashion house.

Saturday, Sept. 21

48 Hours » 9 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 22

60 Minutes » 7 p.m. on CBS

Matlock » 8 p.m. on CBS — New series : Kathy Bates stars in the gender-flipped reboot of this classic legal drama. Beau Bridges stars opposite Bates as the CEO of the law firm that hires Madeline “Matty” Matlock.

Monday, Sept. 23

The Voice » 8 p.m. on NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star » 8 p.m. on Fox

Brilliant Minds » 10 p.m. on NBC — New series: Zachary Quinto stars as a revolutionary neurologist in this drama inspired by a true story.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Murder in a Small Town » 8 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Sept. 25

The Masked Singer » 8 p.m. on Fox

The Floor » 9 p.m. on NBC

Chicago Fire » 9 p.m. on NBC

Chicago P.D. » 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, Sept. 26

Nobody Wants This » on Netflix — New series : Kristen Bell is an outspoken, agnostic woman who begins an unlikely romance with an unconventional rabbi (played by Adam Brody) in this loosely autobiographical comedy series from Erin Foster.

Hell’s Kitchen » 8 p.m. on Fox

Doctor Odyssey » 9 p.m. on ABC — New series : Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Grey’s Anatomy » 10 p.m. on ABC

Friday, Sept. 27

Dateline NBC » 9 p.m. on NBC

Social Studies » 10 p.m. on FX — New limited series: Filmed in Los Angeles over a school year, this groundbreaking social experiment features a diverse group of LA teens who open up their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood.

Sunday, Sept. 29

America’s Funniest Home Videos » 7 p.m. on ABC

60 Minutes » 7:30 p.m. on CBS

The Simpsons » 8 p.m. on Fox

Bob’s Burgers » 9 p.m. on Fox

The Summit » 9 p.m. on CBS — New series : Based on the Australian series of the same name, this competition sees 16 strangers embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain.

Krapopolis » 9:30 p.m. on Fox

Big Brother » 10:30 p.m. on CBS

Tuesday, Oct. 1

The Voice » 8 p.m. on NBC

Accused » 8 p.m. on Fox

The Irrational » 10 p.m. on NBC

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Sullivan’s Crossing » 8 p.m. on The CW

Big Freedia Means Business » 8:30 p.m. on The CW

Joan » 9 p.m. on The CW — New series: Sophie Turner stars as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in this exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop fo the 1980s.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Heartstopper » on Netflix

The Legend of Vox Machine » on Prime Video

Law & Order » 8 p.m. on NBC

Law & Order: SVU » 9 p.m. on NBC

Found » 10 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, Oct. 6

2024 American Music Awards » 8 p.m. on CBS

Monday, Oct. 7

Scrabble » 8 p.m. on The CW — New series : Raven-Symoné hosts a competitive TV version of the game show based on the beloved board game.

Press Your Luck » 9 p.m. on ABC

Trivial Pursuit » 9 p.m. on The CW — New series: LeVar Burton hosts this board-game-show-based competition series.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Abbott Elementary » 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Scamanda » 10 p.m. on ABC — New series: Based on the wildly popular podcast of the same name, Scamanda tells the story of Amanda Riley, a wife, mother, blogger, and Christian whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret... and it could change everything.

Thursday, Oct 10.

Citadel: Diana » on Prime Video

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft » on Netflix — New series: This anime version of the popular movie series of the same name follows heroine Lara Croft as she explores new territory.

Friday, Oct. 11

Disclaimer » on Apple TV+ — New limited series: Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a TV documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the transgressions of long-respected institutions.

Monday, Oct. 14

NCIS » 8 p.m. on CBS

NCIS: Origins » 9 p.m. on CBS — New series: The latest NCIS spinoff follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991 as he starts his career as part of the Naval Investigative Service operating out of Camp Pendleton.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

FBI » 8 p.m. on CBS

FBI: International » 9 p.m. on CBS

FBI: Most Wanted » 10 p.m. on CBS

Thursday, Oct. 17

Superman & Lois, Season 4 » 8 p.m. on The CW

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage » 8 p.m. on CBS — New series : In this first Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgia and Mandy navigate the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage while raising their young family in Texas.

Elsbeth » 10 p.m. on CBS

Friday, Oct. 18

Happy’s Place » 8 p.m. on NBC — New series : Reba McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who inherits a restaurant from her late father and must share ownership with her newly discovered half-sister. McEntire’s Reba costar Melissa Peterman also stars.

Shark Tank » 8 p.m. on ABC

Lopez vs. Lopez » 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Fire Country » 9 p.m. on CBS

Blue Bloods » 10 p.m. on CBS

Monday, Oct. 21

The Neighborhood » 8 p.m. on CBS

Poppa’s House » 8:30 p.m. on CBS — New series: Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Thursday, Oct. 24

The Librarians: The Next Chapter » 9 p.m. on The CW — New series : This spinoff series follows a time-traveling librarian from the past who unfortunately finds himself trapped in the present. Now he will be given a team of new librarians to clean up the mess he made, releasing magic across the continents.

Monday, Oct. 27

Tracker » 8:30 p.m. on CBS

The Equalizer » 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, Nov. 10

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 » on Paramount Network

Tuesday, Nov. 12

St. Denis Medical » 8 p.m. on NBC — New series: This mockumentary workplace-style comedy centers on an underfunded, understaffed hospital where the doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Children Ruin Everything » 9 p.m. on The CW

Thursday, Nov. 14

Cross » on Prime Video — New series: In this TV series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross crime novel series, Aldis Hodge stars as the titular forensic psychologist who analyzes killers’ minds to bring murderers to justice.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Landman » on Paramount+ — New limited series: The latest from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan follows a group of blue-collar oil workers and the billionaire executives who employ them in West Texas oil country. The all-star cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Michael Pena, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Night Court » 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Interior Chinatown » on Hulu — New series: Jimmy O. Yang stars as Willis Wu, an Asian-American actor struggling against roles and stereotypes in his work and personal life.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Cobra Kai » on Netflix

Friday, Jan. 17

Severance, Season 2 » on Apple TV+

Stay tuned for more updates as networks and streamers continue to announce their premiere dates.