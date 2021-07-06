Forget Manual Cranks — It's Time To Upgrade To One Of These Electric Can Openers

If you’re tired of cranking your handheld can opener every time you want to enjoy a can of corn, it’s time to upgrade to an electric can opener. These days, you can score the best electric can openers on the market for a budget-friendly price — some you can find for $20 and under. In the grand scheme of kitchen gadgets, that’s pretty cheap. Plus, a can opener is one of the most important (and most forgotten) kitchen tools that will save you so much time and energy if you’re using an electric one.

If you have yet to make the change to the electric version of a can opener or you’re just in the market to switch up what you’re currently using, check out these awesome electric can openers on Amazon. Happy cooking.

Best Electric Can Openers

Black+Decker’s EC500B-T electric can opener is simple, streamlined, and super efficient. This model is extra tall, which is perfect if you often find yourself struggling to get your cans to fit a can opener properly. It’s easy to use with just one touch on the top lever, and it even comes with a bottle opener that conveniently stows away on the back of the device.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My mom had a very hard time opening cans with her traditional can opener. I bought her this for Christmas and she was so happy. [A] magnet actually holds the cans, unlike similar products that we tried. [The] product works well and Mom is happy. Two thumbs up.” — Frank T.

At first glance, you wouldn’t think this was even a can opener, but alas, it is! Not only is this Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener a bright, fun color, but it’s also an easy-to-use kitchen tool. Available in red, blue, green, or white, this Kitchen Mama product opens your cans with just one push of a button. The device then lifts the can lid off, so you don’t have to worry about cutting yourself on sharp edges.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I can not tell you how much we love this can opener. My husband has dexterity issues now since he is getting older with his hands and traditional manual can openers can be challenging for him and who has room to keep an electric can opener plugged in all the time or wants that eye soar on the countertop. This one takes AA batteries. You simply place on top of the can, push the button and let it do its thing.” — Ann M.

The Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener easily opens pretty much any can you have. All you have to do is press down the top lever and go. The blade cuts the cans from the side rather than the top, so you won’t have to deal with sharp edges. Plus, this black and chrome combo will look sleek in any kitchen.

One Reviewer Wrote: “If you're remotely on the fence about this, buy it NOW NOW NOW! I have been using a manual can opener for years and finally took the plunge. I cannot believe how well this works and I LOVE the fact that it leaves no sharp edges behind.” — Amazon Customer

There are no frills with this Amazon Basics Electric Can Opener, and you know what? That’s okay with us! This is a really straightforward top-loading electric can opener available in white, black, or red. It’s got nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon and carries a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. Many shoppers love how small it is and note how easily it fits into even the tiniest spaces in your kitchen. This is a great option for apartment life!

One Reviewer Wrote: “Great value for the price. Can opener is a good size and doesn't take up a lot of space on [the] counter. [The] product opens cans easily and is easy to clean” — Donna M. Allen

The Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener comes in a few different colorways, but we’d like to direct your attention to that stainless steel. Have you ever seen a more beautiful can opener? It screams luxury without the luxury price tag. On the functionality front, it’s very easy to use and opens your can in seconds!

One Reviewer Wrote: “I used to use a manual can opener and I procrastinated so many times until I get this. Now I feel embarrassed and sometimes wonder why I didn’t get this sooner. It was not even expensive. Let me tell you… this one right here makes my life much easier. I feel I want to open more cans whenever I need it because it’s fun to use.” — Amazon Customer

The Proctor Silex Power Electric Automatic Can Opener gives you an easy experience every time you open a can. The best thing about this can opener is that the cutting lever pops off for easy cleaning (heck yes to that!). It also comes in white or black to fit whatever your kitchen’s aesthetic might be.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Ironic that our can opener that we got for our wedding would [break] the week of our eleventh anniversary. Since the one we had lasted so long, we decided to buy another of the exact same one. The old one worked great for so long and made several military moves with us, keep with what works. We'll be back in eleven years for another.” — Samantha

This electric can opener is actually three tools in one, making it worthy of both your money and your counter space. Built-in, this device also has a knife sharpener and a bottle opener to help make your lives easier (and your knives safer.) It also has a storage built-in for its cord, meaning it won’t look messy if you need to store it away for a few days. It’d also make an excellent gift to a brand-new homeowner.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I didn’t even need to read the instructions. The machine is simple to use.” — Amazon Customer