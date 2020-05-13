10 Best-Selling Amazon Kitchen Products That Will Making Cooking Your One Millionth Meal A Little Less Painful

Your family kitchen is often the center of your home. It’s the place for snack time scavenging, epic food battles and/or meltdowns, and where everyone loves to insist they’re hungry at literally every hour except when it’s time to eat dinner. But it’s also the place where you can cook with your kids and enjoy happy, if not loud, family meals together.

Even though you see yourself as the master of your kitchen, you still need your time to be used effectively— having the right kitchen essentials can make cooking easier, faster, and more enjoyable. If you need a little help sorting through the endless options of gadgets and tools, check out the kitchen and dining products that are Amazon Best Sellers. The list is updated every hour based on sales, and the products often have thousands of reviews. From mini waffle makers to insta pots, here are 10 of the best-selling kitchen products on Amazon.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Even for amateur chefs, Instant Pots can help make mealtimes hassle-free. The Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, and can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. It has 14 built-in programs, including soup, stew, poultry, rice, slow cook, steam, and more, as well as safety features like overheat protection. The free iOS and Android apps have hundreds of recipes for dinner inspiration, and the six-quart version is great for meal-prepping or feeding families, with a cooking capacity for up to six people (there are also three- and eight-quart sizes). The inner pot is machine-washable and if you’re a planner, there’s a timer that can delay cooking for up to 24 hours. The Instant Pot Duo can also speed up cooking two to three times faster while using less energy — if only we could figure how to do that with every other aspect of our lives. One reviewer raved, “I didn’t fully appreciate, until several days in, just how amazing this aspect of the Instant Pot is: you can start something cooking in it, and then *walk away* – even leave the house, and it will finish cooking just like you instructed, and be *perfectly done*, and then it will *keep it warm for up to 10 hours*! Not keep cooking it, just *keep it warm*. For up to 10 hours! You can put something in there in the morning, leave for the day, and come back to a perfectly cooked whatever, just waiting for you! Booyah!” $79 AT AMAZON

bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler There are some people who love to drink ice cold beverages whether it’s 100 or 40 degrees outside. If that’s you, this bubba stainless steel tumbler has dual-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours (it can also be used to keep beverages hot). There’s a removable lid that’s stain- and odor-resistant and can be used with or without the plastic straw, and a silicone pad on the bottom of the tumbler to prevent it from sliding. Enjoy the chill from first to last sip. Take it from this fellow cold beverage aficionado, who says, “I am a year round, iced tea drinker. Instead of your typical coffee cup carrier in the mornings, I carry my iced tea. I had heard about these insulated cups where the ice stays frozen all day long and I just had to find one. I have another Bubba brand cup and I know the brand is hardy. It has withstood my dishwasher, my daily carrying back and forth, multiple droppings on the floor (which I do not recommend) and is still in good condition, so I went ahead and forked over what I thought was a ridiculous amount of money for 1 cup and got this one. I LOVE IT! I need at least 4 more of these cups! They are hand wash and I follow the hand wash rule because I want the lid to stay true to form. I love that the straw has these teeth on the bottom so it will not slip out of the cup. But, most of all- I love that the ice stays frozen and does not melt literally ALL day long! No kidding! I fill it at 7:30 a.m. and dump the same exact ice out when I get home at 5:00 p.m. I even refill the cup during the day and still the ice stays frozen. Can’t say it enough, I love this cup!” $9 AT AMAZON

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine Why only eat waffles for breakfast when you can also enjoy their golden deliciousness for dinner or as a snack any time of day? Simply plug in this mini waffle maker, wait for the indicator light to turn off when it’s heated up, pour in the batter, and enjoy a made-to-order, four-inch waffle in minutes. The surfaces are non-stick for easy cleaning, and the cute and compact design won’t clutter up your kitchen counter or cabinets. Beyond waffles, you can use it to make eggs, hash browns, paninis, and any other toasty treat. One reviewer said, “This silly little thing is perfect. It is so simple that it works almost solely because of that. The non-stick surface really is nonstick. Kind of critical with a waffle maker, so the waffles come off clean without scraping and scrubbing. It makes a waffle in about two minutes. About the time it takes to make my coffee. The waffles look like an eggo, but they are oh so much better. Definitely, depending on the batter, as good or better than any at a pancake shop.” $10 AT AMAZON

GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale If you like to be precise in your cooking and baking (or are confronted by recipes that give measurements in grams), a kitchen scale is the tool for you. This Greater Goods digital scale is sleek, has an LCD screen and easy-to-use buttons, has an 11 pound capacity, and is easy to wipe off. You can switch between grams, pounds, ounces, and milliliters, and it has four weighing sensors to ensure accuracy within one gram or 0.1 ounce. One reviewer said, “I LOVE this scale. Amazon recommended it. I almost purchased a different one, I’m so glad I chose this one. It is so slim, lightweight compact! It’s easy to store and easy to use. I can choose between lbs and oz, grams, and even fluid oz and ml. It’s easy to zero out the container weight with the press of one button. Measurements have been accurate: I just weighed parsley leaf by leaf.” $13 AT AMAZON

Lodge Miniature Skillet Cast iron skillets are durable, great for retaining heat and distributing it evenly, can go from the stove to the oven, and are naturally non-stick with no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The versatile Lodge skillets can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, or fry. The 3.5-inch size is perfect for making individual portions (think: picky eaters, small portions, or single desserts you don’t feel like sharing), but for times where you need to cook larger portions, there are also sizes ranging from 6.5 to 15 inches in diameter. The skillets come pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, and require hand washing and some particular care and maintenance, but they can last you for years to come. One reviewer said, “This Lodge Chef’s Skillet was what I was looking for. The sloped sides let me sauté just like with the stainless steel pan, plus I can judge whether it’s too hot just by putting my hand near it. What can’t I cook with this thing? I sauté veggies, make grilled cheese sandwiches, fry eggs, reheat tortillas, make omelets, sear steaks, and make sausage gravy to go over biscuits. This is a real workhorse of my kitchen. You can see why it never leaves my stovetop.” $11 AT AMAZON

GoWISE 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Yes, it is possible to enjoy the taste of fried foods without using excessive amounts of oil. Try this GoWISE digital air fryer, which uses circulated hot air to fry, bake, grill, or roast your favorite foods with just a fraction of the oil required by a traditional fryer. There is a touch screen display with eight preset cooking options, including fries, chicken, cake, and fish, as well as a built-in alarm function and 30-minute timer. The air fryer comes with a recipe book, a non-stick five-quart basket, and a basket divider so you can crisp up two different foods at the same time. One happy reviewer said, “Did not disappoint. I’ve used it a couple of times. It’s easy to use and it’s amazing how it tastes like regular frying without the grease. French fries, chicken cutlets and tater tots all came out perfectly. The baskets separate so clean up is easy.” $70 AT AMAZON

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Baker's Half Sheet Good bakeware can see you through many batches of cookies, roasted veggies, pizzas, and more. The Nordic Ware bakeware is made of rust-proof aluminum, which can help foods bake more evenly, and has reinforced steel rims to prevent warping in hot ovens. They’re designed for commercial use so they’ll be more than reliable in your home kitchen. This set comes with two half-sheets, but there are other sizes available, including a jelly roll sheet, high-sided sheet, big sheet, quarter sheet, and eighth sheet. Says one reviewer, “I have go thru a few other sheets pans looking for a sturdy one to accompany my old beat up one. They all would twist or warp over 400 degrees like it was their job. Didn’t seem like the price made a difference. I had cheap ones and then expensive ones. They all went funny at 400. I assumed all pans did that these days and almost gave up, but then I found this one. Two, actually. So now I have three awesome pans. I use the old one and one new one for veggies, and the third exclusively for baking cookies so it will stay cleaner and stick free. Note: these are not “non-stick”, they are just not sticky because the metal is really smooth. If you’re afraid of chemicals leeching into your foods from non-stick coatings, these are a good choice.” $22 AT AMAZON

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler Keep your beverages at the ideal temperature for as long as it takes you to drink them. The YETI rambler is made of 18/8 stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated, and has a no-sweat design to minimize it slipping out of your hands or leaving your fingers or table wet. The rambler comes with a lid that uses magnets for easy opening and closing and can prevent spills from regular jostling (though note: it’s not 100 percent leakproof, so don’t toss it around). It has a sturdy design, can fit in most standard-sized cup holders, is BPA-free, and is dishwasher-safe. One happy reviewer said, “Recovering Starbucks addict now brewing home coffee. I use this tumbler daily. It’s EXTREMELY well insulated. Coffee remains hot for HOURS. It’s already paid for itself in a month of forgoing Starbucks for superior coffee that I now make every morning at home. 10/10 recommend. No use cheaping out for impersonators… Get the F*in Yeti.” $30 AT AMAZON

Magic Bullet Blender The Magic Bullet Blender is like having your own assistant (one that’s more helpful than your kid, at least) in the kitchen — it can chop, mix, blend, grind, mince, and whip in a matter of seconds. This compact, handy gadget is great for making quick smoothies, sauces, soups, milkshakes, and more with minimal equipment and dishes. The set comes with a blender base and blades, as well as a recipe book and various plastic cups and lids, for when you need to take a smoothie or cocktail to go. The cups are also dishwasher-safe on the top rack. One reviewer said, “Blenders are nice but bullets are just more efficient and more functional for those who love to make sauces, ground coffee beans, shakes and smoothies. Blenders are good for large scale smoothie shops or for large families, but for single people or small families, the magic bullet is the most versatile investment you can get.” $37 AT AMAZON

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer There’s no need to eyeball and guess if your roast chicken or BBQ is done. This digital thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in 3-5 seconds with a push of a button. The battery-powered ThermoPro thermometer has a foldable design to keep the probe out of harm’s way when not in use, a large display that can show degrees in Celsius or Fahrenheit, a temperature chart, and a magnetic back for easy storing. One home chef and reviewer said, “I’ve used this on pork roasts, a turkey, a couple of baked chickens, and candy. Comparing the temps on this device with those from an older, differently branded thermometer, they are nearly identical. I’d say it’s as accurate as any other similar price range thermometer and a bit better than my old, more expensive one. Easy to clean, small for storage, and a hook for hanging make it a great kitchen tool. I would definitely buy it again and would happily recommend it to anyone looking for a food thermometer.” $14 AT AMAZON

