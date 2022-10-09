Pumpkin spice products are rolling out. Fall TV promos herald the return of peak premiere season. And everywhere you look, stores are already hyping dropping temps as an excuse to roll out cooler-temp clothes. So, whether or not you live in a place where there's true autumn weather, the marketing gods have spoken: It's fall. Which means you may be feeling the uncontrollable urge to shop for some cute fall cardigans to wear while you eat your Pumpkin Spice Goldfish and watch the new season of Grey's Anatomy. And we've got you covered (literally and figurately) with a list of some of the best women's cardigans available on Amazon.

Bonus? They're almost all under $35 and range from light layering options to heavier knits you'll want to wear while falling asleep on the couch. Preferably with a steaming mug of apple cider.

Even if your hometown stays warm all year, you may want to grab some of these anyway... many are light enough to keep in your bag in case you encounter some especially aggressive AC.

01 A Basic Cable Knit Button-Down Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan A 100% acrylic sweater that comes in 33 colors and sizes S-XXL. $49.99 $37.99 See on Amazon Cable knit design? Check. Tons of color options? Check. Pockets? Check. This fall cardigan has a lot going for it. And it’s machine washable in case of s’mores stains or hot chocolate spills. Helpful Review: “Perfect weight for cozy wear in A/C or when weather cools in evenings. Very close knit for high quality that washes and dries beautifully!”

02 A Classic Cardigan That Comes In 33 Colors Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Long Sleeve Classic Crewneck Cardigan A viscose-and-acrylic sweater that comes in 33 different colors and sizes XS-3X. $27.99 See on Amazon This may be exactly what you picture when you hear the word “cardigan”: a slightly fitted crewneck sweater with buttons down the front. It’s the kind of thing that’s perfect for leaving on the back of your chair at the office. And whether you want a basic black or lemon yellow color, you have plenty of options here. Helpful Review: “I will be purchasing these in additional colors. It is perfectly stretchy, flattering, and it doesn't fade in the wash.”

03 Another Basic Button-Down (That Goes Up To 6X) Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater (Available in Plus Size) A cotton-modal-polyester sweater that comes in 28 colors and sizes XS-6S. $27.30 See on Amazon Again, nothing too eye-catching about this style, but it’s what lots of people are looking for in a light fall sweater. And since it comes in 28 colors, it shouldn’t be hard to layer it over just about anything. Helpful Review: “I had never bought any clothes from the Amazon Essentials brand. But I was so pleasantly surprised at the quality of the cardigan and such an awesome price! I needed something professional for a video interview, but I wasn't planning on spending full price for a cashmere cardigan. So this fit my budget and still looked and fit great.”

04 A Longer Open-Front Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater (Available in Plus Size) A cotton-modal-polyester sweater that comes in 21 colors and sizes XS-6X. $27.30 See on Amazon A casual, machine-washable open-front cardigan with a little more length for layering over jeans or dresses. Helpful Review: “I ordered this and loved it so much that I purchased in almost every color! This is the perfect cardigan to wear either dressed up or casually with almost any outfit. It is a light sweater material and does not shrink or fade when washed.”

05 One For The Pocket-Lovers Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Sweater (Available In Plus Size) A cotton-nylon-polyester cardigan that comes in 17 colors and sizes XS-6X. $33.40 See on Amazon An even longer sweater that also has pockets for everything you might need on a fall walk: keys, phone, wallet, and the rocks your toddler won’t stop handing you. It’s machine-washable, too. Helpful Review: “Super comfy, makes me feel like a wise, sophisticated librarian, but still can be sexy. I bought two, will buy more once other colors come back in stock that I want.”

06 A Cardigan With Lots & Lots Of Buttons Amazon NENONA Women's V-Neck Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater A polyester-rayon sweater that comes in 19 colors and sizes S-XXL. $39.99 $30.99 See on Amazon If you already own a couple of basic button-downs and open-front cardigans, try this one with a long row of snap buttons down the front to change things up a bit. Note: It’s hand-wash only. Helpful Review: “Loved the fit of the cardigan. Can easily be worn buttoned or unbuttoned. Fits true to size. Great length! Love the teal color.”

07 An Easy Layering Option Amazon Newchoice Women's Casual Lightweight Long Sleeve Cardigan (S-3X) A viscose-and-spandex cardigan that comes in 20 colors and sizes S-3X. $25.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Pretty simple: a light, packable cardigan that goes with everything and has 11,000+ reviews with a 4.5-star rating. Helpful Review: “This is so flattering, and it hangs so nicely. Really cute with jeans or leggings. Ordered it in black, and liked it so much I got a navy blue as well. It’s on the large size… I got an XL to begin with, and had to return it for a large. Really soft and comfy. Lightweight.”

08 A Chunkier Knit For Max Fall Vibes Amazon A Stylish Women's Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan A 100% acrylic sweater that comes in 40 colors and sizes S-XXL. $38.99 See on Amazon Another super popular choice, with 13,000+ reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is perfect if you’re looking for something on the thicker/warmer side. Helpful Review: “I love this cardigan. I live in the north where any time of year it can get unexpectedly cold; this cardigan is so warm and comfy, I wear it nearly every day around the house and bring it to work often. I always get compliments on it. It is well made and easy to clean. I ordered a size up because I love feeling like I'm being wrapped up in a cozy blanket, it fits that feeling perfectly. If I could give this cardigan 10 stars, I would.”

09 A Longer Oversized Chunky Knit Amazon Traleubie Women's Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Cardigan Sweater An oversized knit sweater that comes in 19 colors and sizes S-XL. $45.99 $32.99 See on Amazon If you like chunky knits but are looking for something a little longer, try this. It’s hand wash only but does have convenient pockets. Helpful Review: “Love this cardigan! Not too heavy or too light, I got a size up to make it a little baggy, and it fit just as expected. Material is a medium open weave, in my opinion, soft and comfy. Purchased for a trip to England, and it was the perfect easy sweater for the chilly evenings. Now it is my go-to, I work from home and get chilly at times, so this stays on the back of my chair to easily throw on. Would definitely recommend buying!”

10 A Drapey Sweater With Pockets That Comes In Plus Sizes See on Amazon Shiaili Classic Plus Size Sweaters for Women Oversized Long Cardigans A 100% acrylic sweater that comes in four colors and sizes 1X-5X. $34.11 See on Amazon This cozy, pocketed plus-size sweater with a cable knit detail can be washed and dried on low heat and gets high marks from reviewers for comfort. Helpful Review: “This sweater feels wonderful and really looks nice! It doesn’t weigh you down but is warm. The longer length is fabulous — you won’t have longer blouses hanging out of your sweater. It will also pack and travel well. It fit perfectly. I bought my usual size, and it hangs perfectly and is not tight anywhere. Looking at ordering one in a different color. (I bought black.)”

11 A Light, Dressy-Ish Cardigan Amazon Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan With Irregular Hem A viscose-and-spandex sweater that comes in 27 different colors and sizes S-XXL. $50 $21.13 See on Amazon An open-front cardigan with a little twist in the form of an irregular hem, this comes in every color from your predictable black and gray to fuchsia and bright kiwi green. It’s light and work-friendly (well, depending on your work, maybe not the kiwi green), and can be hand- or machine-washed. Helpful Review: “The length on this is perfect for covering the midsection and lightweight to create a pulled-together look instead of wearing a blazer. It goes well with sleeveless dresses and tops”

12 A Cozy Option That Comes In 35 Colors Amazon ZESICA Casual Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan An acrylic-and-spandex sweater that comes in 35 different colors and sizes S-XXL. $49.99 $37.99 See on Amazon This cardigan comes in lots of different solid colors, but also a few color-blocked options like the one pictured here. It’s machine washable, and the basic design makes it pretty versatile — it should work anywhere from casual work meetings to fall day trip destinations. Helpful Review: “It's not too bulky, but has enough weight to it to keep the chill away. Nicely styled.”

13 A “Maxi Cardigan” In Plus Sizes Amazon IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Drape Cardigan Duster (L-5XL） A duster-style cardigan with a high-low hem that comes in sizes 0X-5X. $30.99 See on Amazon This might not meet everyone’s definition of “cardigan,” but you’ve gotta change it up sometimes, right? This long, drapey duster is made from rayon and spandex and can be machine or hand-washed. Great for school drop-off, dinner out, or whipping around dramatically as you storm out of a room. Helpful Review: “Exactly as pictured. Great as a sweater for cool days or as an accent to an outfit!”

14 A Cute Crop Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan (S-4XL) A V-neck, viscose-and-acrylic cropped sweater that comes in sizes S-4XL. $25.99 See on Amazon Into the crop-top trend? Here’s a cardigan to match. It comes in 14 different colors and sizes S-4X. Note: Handwashing is recommended. Helpful Review: “This sweater is perfect! The fabric feels so soft and delicate. I have been looking for a sweater just like this in stores for a while. So glad I got this!”

15 A Loungey Sweater Perfect For Early Fall Amazon Ermonn Women's Crochet Cardigan Sweater An acrylic-and-polyester sweater available in almost 30 different colors and sizes XS-3X. $35.88 See on Amazon Maybe crewneck button-downs aren’t your vibe and you prefer something a little more boho. This crochet-style cardigan is available in plenty of different colors, and great for early fall when it’s still warm-ish (reviewers note it’s on the lighter side). Note: It’s hand wash only. Helpful Review: “Highly recommend this sweater, and it's my favorite clothing article purchased on Amazon. I bought this for a summer beach vacation, and it was wonderful. I wore it on most nights, and now that I am home, it is a perfect cover-up on chilly nights.”

16 An Office-Friendly Cardigan With Sleeve Accents Amazon Spicy Sandia Women's Open Front Lightweight Knit Cardigan A viscose cardigan available in 16 colors and sizes S-3X. $35.19 $32.99 See on Amazon More of a professional sweater than an apple-picking-with-the-kids sweater, this machine-washable cardigan has work vibes and a pretty button detail on each sleeve. Helpful Review: “I really like how well made this sweater is. It's perfect for everyday wear or if you are cold all the time while working. The sleeves are rather long, which I love. The dainty silver buttons add a great accent to the sweater. Extremely soft material.”

17 Another Long Cardigan With Pockets (And 10,000+ Reviews) Amazon OUGES Women's Lightweight Open Front Cardigan With Pockets A polyester-spandex sweater that comes in 38 colors and sizes S-XXL. $27.99 See on Amazon The kind of basic cardigan you can throw over whatever you’re wearing — except in addition to tons of colors, this one also comes in a few fun holiday and animal prints. Helpful Review: “I got an XL, and it is true to size. I'm doing my summer shopping for the next school year. This is a perfect cardigan for a teacher.”

18 A Cozy, Loose Waffle Knit Amazon YIBOCK Women's Lightweight Loose Waffle Knit 3/4 Sleeve Sweater A polyester-rayon-spandex sweater that comes in 18 colors and sizes S-XL. $40.99 $29.99 See on Amazon You could wear this machine-washable sweater for all sorts of out-of-the-house situations — coffee date, evening walk, dinner out. But you could also wear it to watch several episodes of Gilmore Girls back to back. Just saying. Helpful Review: "Love the style! I bought multiple colors and want more. Loose and comfy. Runs a bit big, but I love the fit.”

19 A Cotton Option At An Almost 50% Discount Amazon QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater, 100% Cotton Button-Down A 100% cotton sweater that comes in 17 colors and sizes S-3X. $69.99 $36.99 See on Amazon This 100% cotton sweater is machine washable, and another great oversized layering option when days get cooler. Helpful Review: “I ordered this cardigan because my office was always cold. It's oversized and so comfortable! I wear it often and have not had any issues with wear and tear. It's held up great, and I've had it for a couple years now.”

20 Something A Little Different For Cold Days Amazon Puli Women's Large Cross Front Poncho Sweater Wrap A one-size viscose-polyester-nylon wrap that comes in 22 different colors. $56.99 $37.99 See on Amazon If you want to keep building to your sweater collection beyond the basic button-downs and drapey open-fronts, this one-size wrap/sweater that can be tucked in at the left shoulder (or not) is different but still cozy. Plus, one reviewer notes it worked as part of his hobbit costume — so it can double as a Halloween accessory! Helpful Review: “This poncho was bought for an outdoor wedding. It was perfect! I was able to fold it to fit my purse and pull it out when it got cool. It's soft, elegant, and the perfect wrap for any occasion. I definitely recommend this product.”

There you have it: 20 of the best women’s cardigans on Amazon, for work, play, and everything (autumnal) in between. Let your fall festivities begin.