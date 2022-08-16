If your kid leaves a few Goldfish crackers behind on their plate this fall, Dunkin' Donuts and Goldfish are making sure you won't be mad about finishing up their leftovers. On Sept. 1, the companies are launching the ultimate autumnal collaboration: Pumpkin Spice Grahams. That's right, the snack that smiles back is getting infused with a tasty pumpkin spice blend, ensuring you and your little ones have lots to grin about at snack time.

Of course, Goldfish flavor collabs aren't entirely new. In May 2022, they kicked things up a notch with Old Bay seasoning. Back in 2021, they got a spicy makeover with Frank's RedHot. And since Dunkin' is a PSL pioneer, it only makes sense for them to lead the way as Goldfish introduces its first fall flavor. The new treats mix notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, to create that pumpkin spice flavor that fall fanatics can't get enough of. Additionally, the limited-edition flavor retains the fun fish shape Goldfish lovers young and old have come to expect.

These tasty fall treats will be available wherever Goldfish are sold on Sept. 1 — just in time to pack a seasonal snack in your children's lunch boxes (and to slip a few in your purse, briefcase, or glovebox, natch). They'll only set you back for $3.39 per 6.6-ounce bag, which feels like a small price to pay for PSL in tasty snack-fish form.

One place you won't find the Pumpkin Spice Grahams is at Dunkin' locations. However, the chain has plenty of their own PSL goodies, as well as other autumnal flavors (ahem, looking at you, blood orange refresher) to keep you swinging through the drive-thru for a fall pick-me-up before the school run all season long.

Can't wait until September? Goldfish understands those pumpkin spice cravings kick in way before the weather turns chilly. Starting Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. ET, Goldfish and Dunkin' are giving fans a chance to purchase the new Pumpkin Spice Grahams early. A limited quantity of the snacks will be released on Goldfish's TikTok, GoldfishSmiles, before the product hits shelves nationwide.

"Together with Goldfish®, we're bringing fans a new snack to reach for during one of the most popular seasons of the year: pumpkin spice season!" said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin'® in a press release. "Limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin'™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our delicious latte or notes of our classic donut glaze in our baked goods. We're confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there."

Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer for Goldfish's parent company, Campbell Snacks, added, "We continue to take Goldfish to the next level with new, delicious, and unexpected partnerships. This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best." (Shots fired, Starbucks.)

One thing is for certain: Snack time is going to be a whole lot more fun for you and your equally pumpkin spice-obsessed kiddos this fall.