While it doesn’t always feel like fall weather-wise in time for the official season shift, the fall vibes start to set in regardless during the month of September — high temps be damned. As soon as stores start to roll out those burnt-orange leaf garlands and Starbucks announces the return of their beloved PSLs, it’s fall in our hearts. But one thing, arguably more than any other, makes it impossible to deny autumn’s return: fall foliage. Leaf-peeping, then, is the ultimate fall activity.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, autumn color typically starts “in late September in New England and moves southward, reaching the Smoky Mountains by early November. It also appears about this time in the high-elevation mountains of the West.” Since nature is so often unpredictable, though, you should keep a close eye on the weather to try to make as much of an informed guess as possible where travel dates are concerned.

As far as where to go, well, you’ve got options. I asked travel experts to share standout destinations for fall foliage, and they did not disappoint. Here are a few of their favorites (and mine), broken down by region for your convenience.

In New England

The Berkshires, Massachusetts

Mercedes Zach of ASAP Travel calls this area, located 130 miles west of Boston and surrounded by mountains, one of the most scenic places in New England to visit for fall foliage — and she has recommendations based on your leaf-peeping style.

“If you're into hiking, I suggest taking the Stony Ledge Trail from the Williamstown side of Mount Greylock, the highest peak in Massachusetts at nearly 3,500 feet, which offers one of the best foliage views,” Zach suggests, adding, “But if you prefer enjoying the fall scenery from the comfort of your car, the trip to the top of Mount Greylock in Adams is a truly magnificent adventure. The summit is 3,491 feet, and it offers foliage views of the Green Mountains of Vermont and the Taconic Range. And if you are headed up from the south, be sure to make a stop at Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough to enjoy the panoramic views of the picturesque Hoosac Lake.”

Lake Sunapee Area, New Hampshire

Nestled in the west-central part of New Hampshire lies the Lake Sunapee region, which, as you’ve probably guessed, is anchored by Lake Sunapee. From sleepy cities to bustling college towns (like Hanover, the home of Ivy League institution Dartmouth College), the area feels like it was plucked straight out of a fall storybook. And the local activities reflect as much!

Book a stay at the high-end two-story treehouse Sunapee Stays — or the property’s lodge hotel — to soak up all the autumnal action. Nearby, you can get an aerial view of the fall foliage when you take the Sky Ride up to Mount Sunapee summit. If heights aren’t your thing, bundle up and board a Sunapee Cruise for a 90-minute tour by boat. Pick apples and enjoy fresh cider whilst taking in the scenery when you stop by Contookcook Cider Company at Gould Hill Farm. And for all the maple-laden goodies your fall appetite can handle, hit up Mac’s Maple in nearby Plainfield.

Brattleboro, Vermont

Welcome to the oldest town in Vermont, established in 1723. “I personally love the fall, and I am always looking for hidden gems that offer beautiful fall foliage while also being easy to get to. Brattleboro, Vermont, fits the bill,” Taima Ramsey, travel expert and founder of Poor in a Private Plane, tells me.

Located just over two hours north of New York City, Brattleboro is a fall mecca, says Ramsey, offering “farm-to-table dining, beautiful vistas and hiking opportunities within walking distance of the downtown area, fall festivals, and just that overall small-town charm.”

Ramsey suggests exploring the Pioneer Valley area by hiking along the Connecticut River for stunning views of all the fall foliage, sipping on seasonal craft beer at the local breweries, and joining in the fun at one of the many fall or music festivals held during the season.

Burlington, Vermont

Roughly 160 miles north of Brattleboro, you’ll find Burlington, the largest city in the state. However, with just over 44,000 residents, it still manages to have the quaint charm that makes so many places in Vermont feel like Hallmark towns. And everyone seems to take the task to heart!

Hotel Vermont, Burlington’s only independently owned hotel, even has a “Fall Foliage Hotline” that autumn fanatics can call — (802) 651-0080 — from September through October to get an update on the changing colors, plus insider tips on scenic drives, seasonal events, and other ways to maximize leaf-peeping season. Guests who book a stay at the hotel can lean into the experience further by booking the Fall Harvest Package, which includes a welcome gift of fresh cider donuts, local cider, and vouchers to rotating u-pick apple orchards and pumpkin farms (!).

In the Mid-Atlantic

Eastern Pennsylvania

You may not hear Pennsylvania get as much love as some of the other northeastern states for fall foliage, but it comes highly recommended by travel experts!

In the Southeast region, travel pros point to the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, a trail spanning 165 miles that offers stunning views. The Lehigh Valley Covered Bridge Tour in this area covers just over 50 miles and takes you on a countryside journey to see — you guessed it — the county’s covered bridges, leading to some super-scenic photo opportunities. At Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, you can enjoy sweeping vistas from the mountaintop lookouts and even spot raptors flying overhead during the autumn migrations. Or you can take a chairlift ride at Blue Mountain Resort to get aerial peeks of fall foliage. Nearby Bucks County, as Zach points out, also has a covered bridge driving tour, this one showcasing 12 charming and historical covered bridges. And while you’re in Bucks County, Bowman’s Hill Tower and the Delaware Canal Towpath both provide scenic views.

In the Northeast region, you can’t go wrong with a visit to the Poconos. The area leans into the arrival of autumn colors in a big way — to track the strength and duration of foliage (and where to see it), you can refer to this easy foliage forecast. And for an extra-special fall experience, you can hop on the Poconos Foliage Express for a leaf-peeping train ride.

Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley, Delaware

If you’d like to peep leaves somewhere a little more under the radar, a few travel experts recommended a trip to the Brandywine Valley area of Delaware.

Here, you can take a road trip through vibrant rolling hills, drive over the historic Smith Bridge (a one-lane wooden bridge dating back to 1839), and take in all the fall sights along the Brandywine Valley Byway. Or, if you prefer hoofing it, rent a bike in Wilmington to ooh and ah over the foliage surrounding the revitalized Riverfront Walk, or head to nearby New Castle to get picture-perfect fall photos along the cobblestone streets of this waterfront colonial city.

But the Wilmington & Western Railroad, an 1872 heritage railway that offers “Autumn Leaf” train tours through the scenic Red Clay Valley, is going to the top of my must-do list.

Niagara Falls, New York

You’ve probably heard that Canada has breathtaking fall scenery, but if you aren’t looking to break out your passport, don’t forget about Niagara Falls in New York! Just opposite Niagara Falls, Ontario, the U.S. side boasts awe-inspiring vistas where you can gawk over the reds, oranges, and yellows of the autumn landscape.

Niagara County as a whole boasts a ton of leaf-peeping opportunities, say travel pros, including miles of wooded hiking and biking trails and scenic drives. At Niagara Falls State Park, America’s oldest state park, the variety of tree species practically guarantees good peeping. Goat Island gives you unparalleled views of the American and Bridal Veil Falls, and you’ll also find scenic outlooks at Whirlpool State Park.

A cruise along Niagara Scenic Parkway affords you views of colorful leaves stateside and across Lake Ontario into Canada. And when you’re ready for some fall snacking, you can hit up Becker Farms & Vizcarra Vineyards for some hard cider, fresh baked pies and donuts, or u-pick apples.

Shenandoah National Park

James Ian, a national park expert and the founder of the online national parks publication Parks Collecting, and REI Co-op’s travel guides both recommend Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.

“This has the advantage of a scenic drive along the top of the mountain ridge, so the fall color peaks at the lower reaches of the mountain first, making for great views from the scenic viewpoints,” Ian explains. “Then the color creeps up the sides of the mountain, peaking along the Skyline Drive later in the season. This makes for an extended viewing season. The peak times are mid-October. Try to go mid-week, if possible, as it gets very crowded at the weekends.”

According to the National Park Service (NPS), leaf-peeping in Shenandoah is so popular that campgrounds and lodges are usually fully booked on the weekends, so plan accordingly! To keep track of how the fall foliage is progressing, tune into the NPS’s Fall Broadcast weekly on Thursdays or take a peek at the live View from the Valley webcam.

In the Southeast

Eastern Tennessee

Leaf-peepers love Eastern Tennessee! Along the Western North Carolina border, you can take in the glorious fall foliage on display in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park — a leaf-peeping locale that comes highly recommended by REI’s travel guides (they even offer several backpacking trips in the area). Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a super popular city near Great Smoky Mountains National Park that offers a few excellent foliage-spying opportunities, like catching the Ober Mountain lift for beautiful views of the Smoky Mountains. At the top, thrill-seekers can take a ride on the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster to zoom through the dense forests as vibrant leaves blur by.

Along the Georgia border in Eastern Tennessee, you can check into Chattanooga. Book a stay at the boutique treehouse hotel Treetop Hideaways for a unique vantage point in your leaf-peeping. Local spots to hit include Lookout Mountain just below Rock City, Ruby Falls, and along the Tennessee River.

Western North Carolina

Between its elevation and more than 100 species of tree, Asheville has a reputation for dazzling displays of fall foliage. When it comes to where to say, you’ve got options: Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown (pro tip: the brick-oven pizza and sprawling views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from its rooftop restaurant, Soprana Cucina, are *chef’s kiss*) to Holiday Inn Asheville East to The Foundry Hotel (check out their “Leaf Peeping by Land& Lake” package) to the Omni Grove Park Inn or The Inn on Biltmore Estate (yes, that Biltmore)... the list goes on. There are lots of other ways to see the fall foliage, too — you can take a hot air balloon ride, go ziplining through a mountain forest, or enjoy one of the area’s many fall festivals. Check the foliage before your trip with Explore Asheville’s weekly fall color map.

Don’t stop at Asheville, though! Check out neighboring Haywood County to gawk over the golds, reds, and oranges that blanket the Great Smoky Mountains. The area, travel pros promise, offers “ample outdoor adventures and humble Appalachian hospitality.” With 18 mountain peaks exceeding 6,000 feet and 46 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway (one of the most enchanting drives ever!), sprawling views of fall foliage are guaranteed. Bonus: They’ve got a great interactive fall foliage map that lets you check in on color across the country.

In the Midwest

The Mississippi River Valley Region, Minnesota

ASAP Travel’s Zach says this region is her absolute favorite destination for “fall foliage views full of wooded bluffs, steep hillsides, and cute river towns.” She recommends cruising along Great River Road, a nearly 90-mile route from the town of Red Wing to La Crescent on U.S. Route 61. “It features scenic overlooks, including two must-see locations at Great River Bluffs and Frontenac state parks, with peak fall colors of red and gold shining bright from late September to mid-October.”

You could also head to Great River Bluffs State Park in Winona, where hiking the King’s Bluff trail will reward you with gorgeous views of the valley. Says Zach, “From this 600-foot bluff, you can take in the city of La Crosse and see three states from this scenic vantage point: Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, all at once.”

Western Michigan

If you’ve been sleeping on a visit to Western Michigan, now’s the time to finally give this vibrant area a go.

The travel experts we polled cited Grand Rapids, specifically, as a boon of fall fun and, of course, foliage. In fact, travelers who make it to Grand Rapids in October can enjoy peeping a very fall-coded type of foliage: mums. The 158-acre Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is hosting “Mums at Meijer Gardens,” the largest exhibition of its kind in the state, from Oct. 1 - Oct. 31. So prepare to ooh and ah over expansive chrysanthemum displays! The city goes out of its way to help visitors make the most of their leaf-peeping travels, even mapping out the best “don’t-miss destinations” and fall photo spots. While you’re in the area, you may as well enjoy the abundance of autumnal activities, like Pumpkin Palooza Weekends and the Pumpkin Smash Bash at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm. If you’re taking a girls’ trip, head to Wax Poetic Candle Bar to create a personalized candle while sipping on seasonal cocktails.

Maura Lamoreaux, Communications Manager at the Kent County Road Commission, shared with us some of the best routes throughout the destination where travelers can experience the breathtaking foliage. In Eastern Kent County, travelers can visit landmarks like Ada Township Park and Ada Covered Bridge and drive through Fallasburg Covered Bridge. Continuing the color tour in Western Kent County, more than 35 miles of picturesque roads will take you through “Fruit Ridge,” a top global growing region where u-pick farms and orchards are plentiful. And the 100-mile stretch through North Kenty County will carry you through some of the region’s more rural landscapes — including Fish Knob Park, the county’s highest elevation point, where you’re bound to get breathtaking views of vibrant fall foliage.

Southwest Missouri

For those wanting to really bask in nature, get thee to Southwest Missouri to explore the Ozarks. To be precise, head to Lampe, Missouri, where you’ll find Dogwood Canyon Nature Park — an awe-inspiring 10,000-acre reserve and part of the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation. As you may have guessed by the name, dogwood trees exist in abundance here, ideal for leaf peeping. But along with the spectacular autumn colors you’ll find at Dogwood Canyon, you’ll also see waterfalls, caves, and lots of wildlife. You can explore on foot, bicycle, horseback (don’t worry; they have guides), or even via a tram tour that extends into Arkansas so you can visit hers of elk and bison. Trout fishing offers another cool vantage point for leaf peeping.

Another unique idea for getting your leaf-peeping on? The Owl Prowl, which takes place on Oct. 18 and 25, as well as Nov. 1. This outdoor adventure includes a live owl interaction, followed by a journey into the park after dark to call and listen for owls. Plus, they feed you hotdogs and s’mores over a fire!

In the West

Girdwood, Alaska

EXP Journeys founder Kevin Jackson has an affinity for visiting the Southcentral Alaskan city of Girdwood during the fall travel season.

“Not only can you see the changing leaves of the Chugach Forest, the northernmost rainforest in the U.S., but you can also catch the aurora borealis. In autumn, the Alaska weather hits a cool sweet spot ideal for hiking while fall foliage is on full display,” he explains. “Alyeska Resort is a great base camp for this family adventure, with over 12 hiking trails on Mount Alyeska. The Winner Creek Trail is a great option for a more family-friendly hike. Beginning at the base of the aerial tram, the trail takes hikers across a boardwalk surface and into a dirt path, winding its way through the lush rainforest with minimal elevation gain. About halfway into the 5-6 mile hike, a river gorge with a bridge and hand tram allows you to pull yourself across the creek.”

Northern Colorado

So many suggestions for Northern Colorado! In Steamboat Springs, the northernmost recommendation, you can peep leaves in a town known for its authentic Western vibe and cowboy culture. Check into Cazador Lodge, set amongst Yampa Valley, for sweeping views of the color-changing mountains, and use it as your basecamp to explore local fall activities, like horseback riding at Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch or soaking in Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

To the east, Estes Park acts as the unofficial “basecamp to Rocky Mountain National Park,” meaning it’s surrounded by hundreds of miles of trails perfect for leaf peeping. If you drive up Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous motorway in the U.S., you’ll be rewarded with “unbeatable views of golden aspens perched up on the mountains everywhere you look,” says Amy Geldean. Or, for those without a fear of heights, get an exhilarating view of the fall foliage from The Cloud Ladder — the steepest via ferrata in the U.S., with 625 square feet of vertical climbing, breathtaking exposure, and two headwall sections that culminate in a summit at 9,250 feet. Book a stay at the Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new boutique hotel in town, which also happens to be an excellent spot for sighting elk (from a safe distance).

In Breckenridge, you can take in spectacular bursts of color along the mountainsides on hikes like Boreas Pass Road and McCullough Gulch Trail, flyfishing in the Blue River (“the best time of the year for it!”), and mountain biking. If you’re traveling with a large group, check into Vickery’s Vantage, a chalet that accommodates up to 16 guests and offers incredible mountain views (see also: there’s a hot tub).

EXP Journeys’ Jackson points to Vail, saying, “The cooler temperatures and smaller crowds make Vail a top fall destination, allowing visitors to enjoy nature at its finest.” He recommends staying at The Sonnenalp and taking advantage of guided hiking tours in the White River National Forest. If you’re looking for cozy but upscale lodging, look into The Hythe Vail, a luxury alpine hideaway in the heart of the majestic Rockies that gives you direct access to some of the best skiing in North America and close proximity to Vail’s shops, galleries, and eateries. One super fun and seasonal activity to try? Mushroom hunting with expert forager and mycologist James Chelin.

And not surprisingly, Aspen saw more than a few recommendations. It is, after all, named for the iconic aspen trees in the area that are known for turning a brilliant gold in the fall. Take in the stunning views with a hike along Crater Lake Trail, a drive through Independence Pass, or while dining at Pine Creek Cookhouse — a gourmet restaurant focused on mountain cuisine and offering panoramic views of the Elk Mountains.

Park City, Utah

You’ve probably heard of Park City, Utah, for its skiing or the Sundance Film Festival, but you may not realize the area is passionate about its autumn hues and activities. Take the guesswork out of your trip by checking into Montage Deer Valley, a resort with multiple fall experiences. For the leaf-peeping purists, the resort’s signature fall foliage hiking excursion takes guests on a guided tour of the Wasatch Mountain region, complete with a gourmet lunch while you enjoy the scenery.

If you really want to get your heart pumping, the resort’s Montage Expeditions will take you via private air charter to venture through Arches National Park’s massive sandstone arches or explore Canyonlands National Park. Or you could embark on The Great American Road Trip, a one-day expedition along Scenic Byway 12, where you’ll see natural wonders from Capitol Reef National Park to Bryce Canyon National Park.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Northwest Idaho beckons leaf-peepers with an abundance of seasonal outdoor activities: golfing, hiking, biking, and much more. Stay at the famed Coeur d'Alene Resort, which recently completed a spa and restaurant remodel, or the newer One Lakeside, which offers quintessential Northwestern charm with stunning views of Lake Coeur d’Alene, so you’ll have somewhere warm and cozy to return to after a full day of adventuring and sight-seeing.

For those who like a side of spooky with their fall foliage, you’ll be happy to hear that Silverwood Theme Park transforms into Scarywood from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. As seen on the Travel Channel’s “Halloween’s Scariest Thrills,” Scarywood boasts five haunted attractions, nine scare zones, and most of Silverwood’s signature rides in the dark.

Yosemite National Park, California

According to Eliana Gorov of Aramark Destinations, “the ‘off-season’ is the best season” for visiting Yosemite National Park.

“Autumn boasts milder weather, fewer crowds, and better lodging availability, making it one of the most temperate times for hiking, cycling, and rock climbing. By mid-October, big-leaf maples, black oaks, and Pacific dogwoods offer variegated colors on the forest floor,” she shares, adding, “Whether you’re a novice or skilled climber, visitors can sign up for a guided climb with experts from the Yosemite Mountaineering School. Gaze below at the trees donning their fall colors while scaling Yosemite’s iconic summits.” REI Co-op’s travel guides also offer backpacking and hiking tours in the area.