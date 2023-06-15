Zaxby's, Carvel, & More Are All Offering Fast Food Deals This Father's Day

Choosing the perfect gift for Father's Day can be tricky. Some dads are happy with a handmade card and an old standby like a new watch, while others would prefer the latest video game (and at least five hours of free time to break it in). But the great equalizer among all dads — and people in general — is food. If you're stuck on what to get your partner this Father's Day, head to one of these fast food places encouraging families to treat Dad to something tasty this Sunday, June 18.

This weekend, chains like Zaxby's, White Castle, and Carvel are giving families the perfect excuse to take their favorite father or father figure out for a quick bite to celebrate Father's Day. From freebies to deep discounts, your favorite fast food establishments are stepping up to offer Dad yummy meals and sweet treats on his special day.

Whether you're hitting the road for a Father's Day trip or planning on ordering in, you should take advantage of these deals while you can — especially if the father figure in your life always chooses fries over ties.

Where can dads score fast food freebies and deals for Father's Day 2023?

Father's Day is primetime for fast food restaurants to offer special deals for families looking for last-minute gifts. This year is no different. Some places, like Zaxby's, offer actual freebies, while others serve up deep discounts that make getting dressed on a Sunday to go out to eat totally worth the effort. (Offers may vary by location, so it doesn't hurt to call ahead to make sure your local franchise participates in these deals.)

If you dine in this Saturday or Sunday, you can treat Dad to a whole pizza and draft beer for just $22. You can choose the Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, or Sicilian pizzas, and either Blue Moon or Sam Adams to drink. Carvel: Want to get Dad a last-minute cake? Carval has you covered. You can get $5 off Fudgie the Whale Cakes on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats from June 12-25.

Show this coupon, and you can get a free dessert on a stick with any purchase from June 16-18. Zaxby's: Use the Zaxby's app to order a meal for Dad on June 18, and you'll get a free order of Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries when you spend $15 or more.

Go forth and get Dad some food this Father's Day... he'll cherish a trip to Shake Shack just as much as any card you grab from the drugstore.