Father's Day is the perfect holiday to shower the dad in your life with adoration and appreciation, but beyond the cards and gifts and sweet Facebook posts, the best way to show him the love is through a Father's Day dessert. Let's be honest: There's a reason why we say a man's heart is connected to his stomach! If you want the dad in your life to feel all the joy, you should make him one of these incredible desserts.

The nice thing (and I hate to generalize, but here, it works) is that most dads are pretty simple. If you ask the dad in your life what he wants for a Father's Day dessert, there's a good chance he'll shrug and say, "I don't mind" or "Whatever you want sounds good." So when I say impress him this Father's Day, I don't mean by pulling out fancy cake pans or buying expensive ingredients. Just make something delicious! For inspo, this list includes Father's Day desserts that feel like classic spring and summer treats, some inspired by the dad in your life's favorite cereal or candy, and others that are simply major crowd-pleasers — perfect if you're hosting a Father's Day brunch or cookout.

I just think a Father's Day dessert should also evoke a wave of nostalgia, and that's definitely what happens with this list. From childhood favorites to desserts that feel like home, these recipes are sure to make Dad feel loved and appreciated. (And you won't spend forever in the kitchen, a major plus.)

No-Bake Blueberry Tart Gimme Some Oven Any no-bake dessert is an automatic yes in the spring and summer, and this no-bake blueberry tart from Gimme Some Oven is perfection. It’s bright and zesty and punchy with the flavors of summer, but has an unbelievable crust that’s going to make you swoon. And it just looks gorgeous!

Fruity Pebble Cupcakes Damn Delicious If the dad in your life once loved a bowl of Fruity Pebbles in front of Saturday morning cartoons (or maybe still does), try whipping up these Fruity Pebble cupcakes from Damn Delicious. Not only are they super cute to display, but they’re just the right balance of sweetness and easy to transport if you’re traveling on Father’s Day.

Raspberry Crumble Bars Pinch of Yum Another great summer flavor is raspberry, and you’ll find it perfectly executed in these raspberry crumble bars from Pinch of Yum. These are so soft and chewy, but that bright pow of raspberry flavor really elevates the entire treat.

Lemon Meringue Pavlova A Pretty Life in the Suburbs OK, so a pavlova might be a little more complicated of a dessert, but good grief, the results are worth it. With a gorgeous zippy lemon curd and the perfect chewy meringue base, this lemon meringue pavlova is going to wow everyone at your Father’s Day table. (Also, try not to stress about the shape. Even a broken, messy pavlova is still delicious.)

Kitchen Sink Bars Inside BruCrew Life Take all of Dad’s favorite candies and salty treats — think nuts, pretzels, even potato chips — and mix them into these Kitchen Sink Bars from Inside BruCrew Life. It’s the perfect combo of sweet and salty, chewy and crunchy, and the dad in your life will love all of his favorite flavors together in one dessert. Honestly, this is a thoughtful dessert.

No-Bake Black Forest Cheesecake Mom on Timeout You just can’t go wrong with anything black forest-flavored, and this no-bake black forest cheesecake from Mom on Timeout is proof. All the flavors of black forest are there, from the rich chocolate to the sweet cherries. So, instead of spending hours baking cake layers, you can just go for this no-bake cheesecake instead!

Coconut Cream Pie Averie Cooks An absolute classic, you simply can not go wrong with this coconut cream pie from Averie Cooks. It’s light, it’s delicious, it’s got the perfect custard base — it’s just beyond words good. And it feels like a hug from the past.

Strawberry Pretzel Dessert A Spicy Perspective A strawberry pretzel salad is in every church cookbook in the South, so you know it’s a major crowd-pleaser. This recipe from A Spicy Perspective breaks down all of the steps beautifully, resulting in a perfectly creamy, sweet, and just-salty-enough dessert that looks gorgeous when it’s cut. (Seriously, pop this one into a clear dish so everyone can admire your layers.)

No-Bake Pineapple Dream Dessert Meatloaf and Melodrama Another no-bake dessert, this pineapple dream from Meatloaf and Melodrama is the ultimate definition of the word “fluffy.” Just look at how jiggly and soft that slice looks. With simple ingredients like graham crackers and Cool Whip, this is another vintage treat that’s going to make Dad feel like a little kid again.

Cinnamon Graham S’more Cupcake Baked by Rachel Take the quintessential summer dessert of a s’more and shove it into these cinnamon graham s’more cupcakes from Baked by Rachel. Just look at that luscious marshmallow cream center! These are so good, and really great if you’re going on a Father’s Day camping trip or some other kind of summery outdoor activity.

Strawberry Pop-Tart Sheet Cake Half-Baked Harvest Strawberries are always a win in the spring and summer, but try bringing his favorite childhood breakfast to life, too, with this strawberry Pop-Tart sheet cake from Half-Baked Harvest. This is just out-of-this-world good and so fun to make for a family that loves a strawberry Pop-Tart.

Peanut Butter Cookies Foodie Crush For the simple dad who just loves peanut butter, whip up these chewy peanut butter cookies from Foodie Crush. They are so easy and have just the right amount of sweetness in every bite. Peanut butter lovers, you will absolutely swoon.

Cosmic Brownie Cookies Mel's Kitchen Cafe If the dad in your life took one of those Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies with him to school every day, not only was he a lucky kid, but he also deserves these cosmic brownie cookies from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe for Father’s Day. This is such a fun, nostalgic way to bring his favorite dessert to life, and they couldn’t be simpler to put together.

No matter what Father’s Day dessert you make, just know that the dad in your life is going to love it. (Bonus points if you make him a cup of coffee to go with it.)