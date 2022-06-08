It's often easy to wax poetic in a Mother's Day card — after all, you have her job now and know what she's been through. A Father's Day message is a whole different animal, though. With dads, it can be a bit harder to figure out what to say. Is this the guy who gagged through diaper duty when you were an infant or the stepdad who showed up around 6th grade? Is it for your husband who turned into the world's greatest dad or a surprisingly helpful and wonderful gramps? Do you want to be silly or sentimental? Long-winded or short and simple? Even if you find that perfect card at Hallmark or Target, you still need to figure out what to write in a Father's Day card other than your name.

There are other considerations, too. What if you're skipping a card and opting to make your Father's Day message a public tribute on social media? That's what all the kids are doing these days anyway, right? And, well, it's probably better for the environment, so there's that. But whatever your motivation may be for skipping the print card, knowing you have a whole audience of people on social media reading your Father's Day message doesn't exactly make your job easier.

Eliminate some of that "what to write" anxiety by picking from the following list, ranging from funny Father's Day messages to the kind that will bring a tear to Dad's eye. No matter what type of sentiment you're hoping to share, you should find at least one or two options here that strike a chord.

For Your Dad

I love how we don’t need to say out loud that I am your favorite child. Happy Father’s Day! You're the best! Thank you for everything. Thanks for being the glue that holds our family together. Thanks for not just being my dad, but being my friend. Knowing you have my back makes me feel like I can face any challenge head-on. Thanks for always being in my corner. You're in all my favorite memories. Growing up can be tough, but you made it fun. Without you and mom, where would I be? Thank you for your love, support, and protection. Our family would be a lot less funny without you. You already knew you were a great dad, but did you know you're also an exceptional hugger? It's true! Dad, you bring comfort and closeness wherever you are. Thanks for making every new place feel like home. Well done, Dad... I’m phenomenal. Happy Father’s Day from your favorite pain in the ass. Awesome dads raise awesome daughters. We’re both proof of that.

For Your Stepdad

Thank you for everything you didn't have to do for our family. World's Best Bonus Dad. Hands down. Happy Father’s Day to my “extra” Dad: extra dependable and extra loved. You showed up when the other guy wouldn't. I'll always be thankful for that. You're the world's greatest dad — and you didn't have to be. Thank you. You've brought a whole new, wonderful flavor to our family. A girl/guy can never have too many dads. You're proof of that! Thanks for being a vital part of my life. I'd choose you for a dad every single time. You snuck into my heart like a dad ninja. Happy Father’s Day from the kid you inadvertently inherited when you decided to shack up with Mom. Sending you heartfelt appreciation on this Father’s Day and every day. Thank you for everything you do. You don’t have to cheer me on or help me out, but you always do anyway. I hope you know how much it means to me. I don’t say this often enough, but I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day! Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone truly amazing to step up and be a dad. You are that guy. Happy Father’s Day. You’ve always made me feel like I was your very own. You’re the best.

For a Grandpa

This Pop Pop is the top top! (Submitted by an actual Pop Pop.) I hope being a grandpa is as much fun as you make it look. You were a great Dad. You're an even better Papa. If I'd known you'd be such an amazing grandpa, I'd have had kids a lot sooner. You're our favorite ice cream buddy. You're not just an exceptional grandpa — you're also a decent babysitter. Silly? Check! Loving? Check! Great at cuddles? Check! Looks like you're the perfect Pops. From Dad to Granddad, you've turned your promotion into a ton of fun. "Grandpa" might imply you're old, but you sure are good at acting like a kid! You tell the best stories and the best jokes, Grandpa... probably because you've had such a long time to accumulate them. Happy Father’s Day to a father who really is grand. You’re the thread that holds our whole family together. Thank you for your strength and love. Grandpa, when I think of you, I think of sharing Werther’s Original hard candies, going fishing, bear hugs, and, mostly, unconditional love. Thanks for all of it. Your love is just like you, Grandpa — it never goes out of style. Strong roots make beautiful leaves. Thanks for adding so much love to our family tree, Grandpa.

For Your Husband or Partner