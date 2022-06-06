Who wouldn't want to receive a present that comes with a bit of recognition? Such is the brilliance of great Father's Day gifts. But ask a parent, "What do you want?" and, chances are, they'll name things that can't be bought or wrapped — like sleep, sanity, a minute of alone time, etc. This makes shopping for Father's Day a royal pain in the butt. You can send him off to a baseball game and make his favorite dinner, but what can you put in a gift bag? How do you find something he doesn't even know he needs? Whether you need gifts for dads who have everything or gifts for dads who don't want anything (or so they say), the hunt can feel a lot like looking for the Holy Grail.

Fortunately, this isn't a quest you must endure alone. The following massive roundup of gifts for Dad has your back. Utilitarian items, personal care necessities, bougie buys, fun and games — you'll find something for all the men in your life. Bonus: You've probably also been eyeballing some of these, so if you share a roof with the guy getting the gift, you get to enjoy it as well (cough, skin-smoothing brush, cough). And since they’re all affordable at under $35, you can spring for more than one if you feel so inclined.

So, keep reading, and get ready to load up your digital cart. These cheap but seriously useful items will have Dad saying "thanks" — and really meaning it.

01 Handyman Helper Amazon RAK Magnetic Tool Bracelet $19.99 See on Amazon Anyone assembling a stroller, putting together a toddler bed, or hanging a piece of kindergarten art could use this bracelet — it's packed with 10 magnets that keep screws, nails, washers, and other hardware in easy reach. Adjustable to fit almost any size, it can also hang off a belt.

02 Memory-Foam Wedge for Sound Sleep Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $12.68 See on Amazon Side sleepers might toss and turn because their favorite sleep position can also cause a bit of back, leg, or hip pain. Give a dad this contoured memory-foam pillow to support his knees, and he’ll sleep more soundly. Psst... it’s also genius for pregnancy. Comes in a large size as well.

03 Ultimate Beard-Trimming Accessory Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $19.99 See on Amazon If a dude has a beard that needs regular trimming, this will keep hairs from clogging the sink drain. The suction on the end holds it to the bathroom mirror while he shaves, creating sort of a fireman’s-net to catch stray hairs and make them easy to discard.

04 Battery Organizer Amazon Battery Organizer & Tester $19.99 See on Amazon When a new piece of electronic gear or a new toy enters the house, there will be no more scrounging around for batteries to make it work. You can clearly organize all sizes of batteries in this holder, which can live in a drawer or be mounted on a wall in a garage or workspace. It includes a battery tester, so Dad doesn't have to play the "is the remote control broken or are these batteries dead?" game.

05 Microwave Popcorn Perfection Amazon Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper $19.99 See on Amazon Place popcorn in this silicone bowl and set it in the microwave for a couple of minutes (listen for the popping to slow down!), and you’ll be all set for movie night. Silicone doesn’t get as hot as glass, so the bowl is easier to grab, especially with the handles on the sides. A lid keeps popcorn from spilling over, and the whole thing collapses flat for easy storage.

06 Skin-Smoothing Brush Amazon Exfoliating Brush $9.99 See On Amazon Dad can use this ergonomic brush in the shower or at the sink to thoroughly clean and exfoliate his face before shaving. Because it unclogs pores and clears skin, the shave will be smoother with fewer razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It works just as well to clear skin on legs before shaving, too. So, you know, it might be the kind of gift that gets shared.

07 Catch-All For The Car Amazon Drive Car And Trunk Organizer $32.99 See on Amazon Dad can configure this collapsible organizer to be smaller or larger. It ties down to anchor points in the backseat or the trunk, ensuring that stuff won't fly all over the family vehicle. Everything will be well-secured and easy to find.

08 White Noise Machine Amazon White Noise Sound Machine $29.99 See on Amazon Parents can shut out random sounds from inside and outside the house with the gentle hum of this compact white noise machine. Toggle around to find a favorite among the six sleep sounds, including rain, the ocean, and plain white noise. Play it all night or set a timer for 30, 60, or 120 minutes. It plugs in or works on batteries.

09 Great-Smelling Wash Amazon Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $14.99 See on Amazon This will help him wake up in the morning! The natural-ingredient body wash smells of peppermint and uses tea tree oil to clean and deodorize skin. It even fights skin conditions such as acne, jock itch, and foot odor — but, tbh, you can present it as a little spa-shower luxury, because it is that, too.

10 Planner That Works For Both Left- And Right-Brain People Amazon Papercode The Simple Elephant Daily Planner $17.50 See On Amazon It’s not too late for him to slay goals in 2022 and into 2023! Papercode’s unique planner includes so many tools that it’s adaptable to any kind of thinker. Need color coding? A vision board? A place to list each day’s task plus weekly goals? This planner works for all of that. There are monthly sections, weekly sections, and a place to write down gratitudes, too.

11 Bidet For The Toilet Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment Water Sprayer $26.92 See On Amazon He might never ask for this gift, but it's one he'd always be grateful to have! It activates a jet spray to clean like toilet paper never could. There's a DIY installation (read the reviews for tips), after which users seem to flush happily ever after.

12 Bougie Beard Soap Amazon Tame The Wild Beard Soap $9.49 See On Amazon This natural soap smells like oranges and includes walnut granules to clean his beard and leave it softer and dandruff-free. Users say it gets a great lather, and one bar can last at least thirty washes. It’s also possible to buy a three-pack if you want to help him stock up.

13 Handy Bug Zapper Amazon Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket $39.99 $33.99 See On Amazon He can be a mighty warrior ridding the yard of mosquitos with this set of two rechargeable bug-zapping rackets. They’re useful anywhere from the porch to a campsite or on a hike. They’ve also got LED lights for use at night. The set comes in less-expensive mini and medium sizes, but reviewers recommend large so that you just can’t miss.

14 Snap-On Strainer Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer $14.49 See On Amazon Is he the family chef? This hack will help him. He can snap this strainer to a pot when boiling pasta or veggies so that straining out the water becomes an easy one-handed event. Made of silicone, it can go in the dishwasher and comes in multiple colors.

15 Easy-Clean Pet Brush Amazon Hertzko Self-Cleaning Brush for Dogs and Cats $29.99 $15.49 See On Amazon If Man’s Best Friend is, in fact, your man’s best friend (or he takes care of the family cat), this brush will help strengthen their bond and keep the house hair-free. Pets who shed need a brush every few days so that the hair ends up on it and not your furniture. The cool thing about this model is the bristles retract at the press of a button to quickly sweep all the hair right into the garbage.

16 Greatest Gardening Gloves Amazon Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves $12.99 See On Amazon The rubber on the palm of these gloves keeps fingers safe but isn’t so thick that he’ll sacrifice sensitivity. He can even operate a smartphone while wearing them. The flip side is made of breathable bamboo, so hands stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Note that they are meant to fit snugly. Sold in sizes small to 2X.

17 Instant-Read Meat Thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $19.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Are you gifting a grill chef? This waterproof meat thermometer reads food temps instantly, meaning no overcooking or undercooking at the cookout. Of course, it works indoors, too, on everything from the Thanksgiving turkey to that homemade sourdough bread.

18 Meat Shredders Amazon Bear Paws Shredder Claws $12.99 See On Amazon On Taco Tuesday or BBQ night, he can wield Bear Paws to quickly shred beef, pork butt, or other meat. You use one to hold the meat steady and the other to do the shredding — so much easier than working with knives. And he can pop these in the dishwasher when done. Reviewers say they feel like Wolverine when they use them!

19 Wall Charger For Up To 8 Items Amazon POWRUI USB Wall Charger $14.97 See On Amazon What he needs most, aside from WiFi, is power! Turn a regular outlet into a mighty eight-item charger with the added benefit of surge protection. He can plug in six standard cords plus two USB cords, and can even sit a phone on the ledge on the top as it charges.

20 Car Seat Gap Stopper Amazon Drop Stop Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $24.99 See On Amazon This is literally the gift of sanity for anyone who loses their phone, glasses, or wallet in the little abyss between a front seat and car console. It was originally featured on Shark Tank and has garnered more than 30,000 five-star reviews. You get two — one for the driver and one for the passenger side.

21 Secure Wallet Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Slim Leather Wallet $9.99 See On Amazon This handsome leather wallet has the added ability to outwit scammers using radio frequency identification signals to electronically scan wallets unnoticed. Vital information from his driver’s license, debit card, and credit cards stays secure. All that aside, reviewers say it’s a perfect-size wallet that stands up to plenty of use.

22 Hand Repair Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $8.48 See On Amazon If your hard-working dad has dry, cracked hands, this concentrated cream will help. Have him rub just a bit on his hands at night before sleep to wake with healthier skin in the morning. It’s glycerin-based, and reviewers say a little goes a long way. The tingling feeling means it’s working!

23 Cord Organizer Amazon ProCase Electronic Organizer Pouch for Cords $13.99 See On Amazon Organize all those cords and accessories so that they aren’t lying in a tangled heap somewhere. This pouch can hold his charging cables, headphones, dongles, portable chargers, external hard drives, and the rest. Available in several colors.

24 Microfiber Towel Amazon Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $8.99 See on Amazon He can use this towel at the gym, tuck it in his back pocket if he jogs, attach it to his bike or golf club bag, or use it at the beach. It absorbs five times its weight but is as soft as suede. It comes in an absolute rainbow of colors and six sizes from X-small to XX-large.

25 Fast, Portable Charger Amazon Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger $19.99 See On Amazon Everyone with a phone needs one of these occasionally (and definitely if you’re a family that goes to Disney, takes camping trips, or likes to hike). When no outlet is available, he can plug into this compact, lightweight portable charger capable of fully charging three iPhones before needing its own reboost. Also sold in colors.

26 Eyecare Travel Case Amazon Muf Portable Contact Lens Case and Glasses Case $12.95 See On Amazon If Dad travels a lot, help him stay organized and pack a little tighter with one case that can hold both eyeglasses and contacts. Everything is stored conveniently, and the case includes a mirror and a travel-size bottle for contact lens solution.

27 Back Scrubber Amazon Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber $9.99 See On Amazon No one can easily reach around and scrub their back. This works better than a body brush to really clean and exfoliate the whole back area, and it will feel like relaxing self-care while he uses it.

28 WiFi-Enabled Light Switch Amazon Kasa Smart Light Switch $19.99 See On Amazon He can swap a regular wall plate for this Alexa- or Google Home-enabled light switch, allowing the family to activate the light by voice. It can also have the light on a schedule. So, for instance, a porch light can be on from dusk till dawn. Finally, this switch will work with a smartphone if Dad wants to turn the lights on during vacation to make it look like someone’s home.

29 Grill Gloves Amazon Long, Heat Resistant Silicone Grill Gloves $19.99 See On Amazon Every grillmaster needs gloves that can take the heat. This silicone pair is grippy and protect all the way to his forearm. Just run them through the dishwasher when they need a cleaning.

30 Wireless Charging Pad Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger $13.99 $10.99 See On Amazon He can charge up his phone and AirPods easily on this charging pad. Many users recommend it for easy overnight charging — he can simply keep it on his nightstand, and the light will turn green when his device is ready for a new day.

31 Cell Phone Stand Amazon LISEN Adjustable Cell Phone Stand $17.99 See On Amazon Make his video meetings easier with this desk accessory that holds a phone or tablet at face height. It also allows him to check texts and alerts without always looking down and suffering from “text neck.”

32 Small But Mighty Flashlight Amazon CAT Pocket Work Light $13.46 See On Amazon This slim little tool shines a light anywhere Dad needs to work. With its magnetic base, it can stick to the fuse box or car. It’s also got a pocket clip, so he can wear it on a pocket and have it light the way directly ahead of him. It can shine for seven hours straight!

33 Magnetic Curtain-Style Screen Door Amazon Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $31.95 See On Amazon How brilliant is this? Since the curtain screen is held together in the middle with magnets, family members can easily push through. It closes back together as the magnets attract again. Dad and the kids can be in and out all day without letting flies in the house. It’s also a great way for dogs to duck outside and inside without begging at the door. Reviewers promise a straightforward installation.

34 Water-Resistant Phone Holder Amazon Anti-Fog Phone Holder for the Bathroom $11.99 See On Amazon If Dad likes to keep his phone in the bathroom for news updates, the morning weather, and so on, he can slip it into this holder to protect it from steam and moisture. Reviewers warn that it’s not water-tight — don’t think the phone can drop into the swimming pool! But if he just wants to keep it near while getting ready in the morning or having a soak in the evening, this holder helps.

35 Beard-Straightening Heated Brush Amazon Tame the Wild Beard Straightener $30.99 See On Amazon He’ll look less wild and more groomed with this convenient kit. The ceramic bristles warm in 30 seconds to brush out beard hairs at a low, medium, or hot temperature. The comb lets him neatly finish his styling.

36 Ultimate Eyeglass Care Kit Amazon Care Touch Eyeglass Cleaner Kit $12.45 See On Amazon Help him see clearly! This comprehensive kit includes a 2-ounce travel-size spray bottle and two larger 8-ounce bottles, plus two microfiber cloths and 26 presoaked travel wipes. Note: It all works on electronic screens and camera lenses as well as eyeglasses.

37 Universal Socket Tool Amazon RAK Universal Socket Tool $18.99 See On Amazon Dad can do more quick fixes and DIY repairs when he has this tool that adapts to screws and bolts of any size. There’s no hunting around in the toolbox for the right one when one socket fits all!

38 Stress-Relieving Foot Massager Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $24.95 See On Amazon Dad deserves a break. He’ll relax and improve his circulation if he rubs his tired feet on this massage roller at the end of the day. It relieves tension in both feet at once.

39 Dry Bag To Protect His Gear Amazon MARCHWAY Floating Waterproof Dry Bag $14.99 See on For the outdoorsy dad, you can never go wrong with a good dry bag. No matter how he plans to spend his time outside — kayaking, boating, swimming, camping, fishing — this durable pouch has his back. It’s tear-, rip-, and puncture-proof, and it can float on water after being rolled and buckled. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes and 18 different colors.