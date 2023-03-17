From The Confessional: ‘I Don’t Want More Kids Because They Are Expensive’

Before “settling down” to have kids, you may have pictured a certain life for yourself: your ideal partner, the ideal place to live, and the number of children you thought you wanted. Maybe that goal has stayed the same over the years — or maybe it looks a lot different now. Whether you wanted a huge family but felt overwhelmed after one kid, decided to have several kids when you never thought you’d have any — or something in between — there’s no wrong way to feel or think about it. But since it often brings up complicated emotions, people have a lot to say in the Scary Mommy confessional. Here, 32 parents anonymously share their thoughts on pregnancy, family size, secondary infertility, and more.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’ve always wanted to have at least two children but I’m not sure about that anymore Confessional #98116273

Done, wish had one more but have been scared by birth complication stories Confessional #91889928

I had 2 abortions; if our families ever found out, they’d blame me and not my husband. 😖 Confessional #90394884

Want a third desperately and my husband doesn’t. I’m 41 and the resentment will prob end us Confessional #92100398

I want another, husband doesn’t because of my mental health issues after my only Confessional #90838991

Glad we aren’t having more kids but mourning no longer having a baby 😭

I wish I hadn’t let my OBGYN talk me out of having my tubes tied during my last c-section. Confessional #91829930

Wanted more kids... had 8 miscarriages and two failed rounds of ivf 😢 Confessional #90847728

I want another badly. But I can’t afford it. I also feel like it would break us. Our first was so hard.. Confessional #90128774

Adoption process. Where the hell do I begin? We had one naturally but can’t again Confessional #91304928

I’m not sure my marriage would survive another. It’s so hard! Confessional #92304928

I feel done but so many around me are having a third and I feel like somethings wrong with me Confessional #91083992

I have one and I am done. I didn’t discover the extent of my childhood trauma until he was born. Confessional #91710299

I had a miscarriage- put me in the ER with a blood transfusion. I’m scared to try again. Confessional #91882839

I am not done having kids.. sadly husband is.. we have 3 boys & I want a girl via IVF Confessional #98839203

So angry at pregnant ppl right now. Trying for 10mths for our second. No issues with our first, v different Confessional #92839931

I have 2 boys and i want a girl, but i just went thru cancer and it was too much on my body Confessional #99423039

One and done by choice. It feels like people think I dislike being a mom b/c I don’t want more kids Confessional #90849203

My husband refuses to have a vasectomy so I refuse to let him touch me. Confessional #90129384

So done. Had an uterine rupture with last child..For us two boys completes us Confessional #91882736

We would love another child, but I’m 37 and entering early menopause. It’s heartbreaking. Confessional #90012938

I want 1 more. H doesn’t, but won’t say definitive no. It’s frustrating and heartbreaking. Confessional #91099283

I don’t want more kids because they are expensive Confessional #91002928

I wanted a 3rd child. Was diagnosed with cancer twice which eliminated the option Confessional #91037566

Had a miscarriage and don’t know if I will ever feel up to try again Confessional #98299930

Done! I get jealous when I see pregos but I know I can’t handle more Confessional #99577364

I want so badly for my son (16 months now) to have a sibling, but I am barely hanging on now! Confessional #98026736

My heart wants more but my head might explode if we added anymore chaos to our lives. Confessional #90878998

Two and through. I hate the newborn phase and will not miss it. Confessional #9087896

I thought I wanted a big family. Got to 2 and couldn’t even contemplate more lol Confessional #99827736

One and done here. I hate it when other moms judge me or try to change my mind. Confessional #91200291