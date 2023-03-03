Few hobbies in life teach patience like gardening does. Whether you live in a climate with four seasons or somewhere one season seems to stretch into four, cultivating a garden takes perseverance. It's a great reminder that good things come to those who wait! You grow (pun intended) accustomed to planting bulbs in the fall only to wait and see if they bloom in the spring. When your green thumb proves sufficient and you see the fruits of your labor, it's only right to snap some pics and share them with your pals on social media.

Plus, gardening with kids can be a great way to squeeze in some quality time with your littles — and if you successfully get them excited about planting bulbs and picking fresh produce with you, you're going to want to document it. Having a cute (and, let's be real, punny) caption attached to those memories will make you smile even more when you look back.

So, show off those colorful flowers, fresh veggies, fully-spruced perennials and pretty creatures that fly amongst your blooms. Below, we're giving you ample inspiration for Instagram captions to use on photos of your budding garden.