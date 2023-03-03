Oh, Kale Yeah! These 50 Gardening Captions Are Perfect For Your Green Thumb
Tend to your garden… and Instagram.
Few hobbies in life teach patience like gardening does. Whether you live in a climate with four seasons or somewhere one season seems to stretch into four, cultivating a garden takes perseverance. It's a great reminder that good things come to those who wait! You grow (pun intended) accustomed to planting bulbs in the fall only to wait and see if they bloom in the spring. When your green thumb proves sufficient and you see the fruits of your labor, it's only right to snap some pics and share them with your pals on social media.
Plus, gardening with kids can be a great way to squeeze in some quality time with your littles — and if you successfully get them excited about planting bulbs and picking fresh produce with you, you're going to want to document it. Having a cute (and, let's be real, punny) caption attached to those memories will make you smile even more when you look back.
So, show off those colorful flowers, fresh veggies, fully-spruced perennials and pretty creatures that fly amongst your blooms. Below, we're giving you ample inspiration for Instagram captions to use on photos of your budding garden.
- Fresh blooms 💐
- Always remember your roots.
- “The garden suggests there might be a place where we can meet nature halfway.” – Michael Pollan
- Oh hey there, bud 🌹
- Roses are red, violets are blue, my garden is full of weeds I need to undo.
- Gettin’ down and dirty 🌷
- You belong among the wildflowers 🎶
- My favorite day involves dirt under my fingernails and the sun on my back ☀️
- “If you’ve never experienced the joy of accomplishing more than you can imagine, plant a garden.” – Robert Brault
- I can’t be-leaf how gorgeous my garden is this year.
- 🦋🌸🌿🌼🐸
- Buy yourself the flowers… or plant them.
- 📍in the weeds
- Green thumb = activated
- “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn
- Stop and smell the roses 🌹
- Happy planting 🌿
- Life is all about planting seeds you’ll see bloom next season 🌼
- Bloom where you’re planted.
- Find me where the wild thing are 🦋
- “A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” — Gertrude Jekyll, British Horticulturist
- In full bloom 🌺
- R.I.P. my seasonal allergies.
- My garden brings me inner peas.
- Growing… growing… grown!
- Flower empowerer.
- Talk dirty to me.
- It must be something in the water, everything's growing in our garden 🎶
- My love for gardening is perennial.
- Small... but bursting with potential.
- “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” — Cicero
- Spring = gardening time 🐛
- Want to join me in my bed? Garden bed...that is.
- I created a thorny situation here.
- BRB, busy blooming.
- “The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.” – Alfred Austin
- Let the good thymes roll.
- Living my best plant lady life.
- Once and floral.
- “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson
- Be nice or leaf 🍃
- Life is short — buy some plants!
- Grow big or grow home.
- No spore left behind.
- Make room for blooms.
- Tomato snob 🍅
- This garden really rose to the occasion.
- Plant one on me.
- Gourd-geous!
- Berry cute.