If there ever was an equally amusing and contradictory zodiac sign, it would be your little Gemini. One minute they're bouncing around chatting to everyone who will listen to them talk about their latest interest (because they're curious about all the things), and the next minute, they're deep in thought and want to be left alone to process. Ruled by the planet Mercury, Geminis are mercurial in nature and can appear to have a split personality sometimes, much like the twins they represent. That makes "figuring out" a Gemini practically impossible — but Gemini quotes can at least give you a bit more insight into this often intense and flighty sign.

Whether you're a Gemini, in a relationship with one, or raising one, you know they're complex creatures. Their home planet rules communication, making Geminis fantastic writers and speakers — basically verbal ninjas. And because they love to talk so much, Geminis are social butterflies. They love to make people laugh and are always up for a good time. But their air element adds to their "head up in the sky" whimsy, making it difficult for them to concentrate and stay grounded. They can easily spend all day thinking and dreaming big things, changing their minds about a million times.

Still, for all their zany energy, Geminis are diehard intellectuals and can outsmart and outwit anyone and everyone. While they might not be easy to nail down, Geminis are charming creatures who are open to exploring all of life's wonders — as long as it suits them. Famous Geminis include Natalie Portman, Jewel, Angelina Jolie, and Courteney Cox. Curious to learn more about the surprising twins? Read on.

Quotes About Geminis

"A Gemini knows how to swerve you from your most stubbornly held convictions." — Linda Goodman “Geminis are masters at procrastination, persuasion, mind games, sarcasm, and mixed signals.” — Unknown "More than anything, they crave a wide range of experiences and personalities they can try on; this is also true for Geminis in love." — Lynn Hayes "Geminis are very versatile, spontaneous, and always on the go." — Therrie Rosenvald “Geminis never expect anything. That’s why they live life on the edge. They know how easily promises can be broken.” — Unknown "Karmic teachers say you were specially picked to be a Gemini because of your passion for knowledge and spirit of exploration in your previous life." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Gemini... you revere scientists and shamans alike, providing them with what they need to do their good work for the enhancement of the realm.” — Lesley Thomas "Geminis are hard to pin down, but once you do, you'll have double the pleasure." — Terry Marlowe “There is little bias and the attitude is very matter of fact. On these grounds, Geminis can become philosophers and their quick-flying minds can make them good at debate.” — Dr. Douglas M. Baker "Gemini flits from bright yellow cheer to indigo of despair." — Linda Goodman "No one betrays a Gemini and gets off without a sound ear-bashing." — Richard MacDonald “Geminis don’t violate the truth on purpose, but a little ‘white lie’ has been known to make life easier on the odd occasion.” — Renee Maas "Pinned down to one person in any capacity is not a natural state for a Gemini soul." — Hazel Dixon-Cooper "There's an eagerness about Geminis, an immediate, sympathetic friendliness, and unusually quick, but graceful movements." — Linda Goodman “Geminis are fascinated by whatever is going on around them, because they love movement and action.” — Jane Struthers "The looser the leash, the more likely it is Gemini will stay true, so it certainly does not pay to mistrust or nag Gemini! With Gemini, the risks are worth it. For Gemini is great at expressions of heartfelt love." — Sarah Delamere Harding "A Gemini possesses an inquiring mind and is a good salesperson too." — A. P. Parashar "Geminis are very versatile, spontaneous, and always on the go." — Therrie Rosenvald "Your Gemini woman will never take a train when she can fly. She'll never be silent when she can speak. She'll never turn away when she can help. And she'll never walk when she can run." — Linda Goodman “A Gemini will make you see joys of life you never experienced.” — Saket Shah “Geminis can be more high-strung than almost any other sign, but we like to say that you have to be high-strung to make great music together.” — Zerner “A Gemini is more attracted to interesting people rather than attractive people.” — Unknown “Gemini admires candor and honesty, and a good exchange, even of contrary opinions, can be a firm foundation for a better acquaintance.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Geminis are probably the most intelligent people of the zodiac. They have quick minds and are curious about virtually everything. The only problem is that they rarely have any self-discipline.” — William W. Hewitt “The Gemini nature is mercurial and quixotic — changing every day and, indeed, every moment.” — Lynn Hayes

Quotes By Geminis