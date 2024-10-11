I love Halloween costumes. I love the expensive deluxe ones from authentic costume stores, and I love the DIY looks pulled together from things you already own. But above all, I love finding one piece (like a cape or a pair of gold sunglasses) and building an entire costume around it. It’s how I was able to dress like Richard Simmons one year in high school: I found the red-and-white-striped shorts, and boom, there was the inspiration. I feel like in years past, Halloween was all about that type of costume, and usually at the last minute. But with so many Halloween stores running out of costumes weeks before the big day, it’s hard to throw something together on the fly — unless you go thrifting.

Honestly, heading to your local Goodwill is just good budget sense. According to the brand, in 2023, people spent a whopping $2 billion on adult costumes and $1.4 billion on children’s costumes. That’s... a lot of money. Not planning on re-wearing that Greek goddess outfit or sparkly circus ringleader costume? It might be worth heading to your local Goodwill and finding one individual piece and pairing it together with other thrifted items or things you already own to make a costume.

Goodwill’s even taking it up a notch to help you with your Halloween costume this year by implementing their costume generator. You can click through and change out the tops, bottoms, and shoes to make different looks, everything from The Rock to a farmer and Steve Jobs. And these are the kinds of pieces you either have in your closet — think plaid shirt, blue jeans, black mini skirt — or can easily find at your local Goodwill.

The Goodwill website also includes lots of DIY costume ideas, even if you or your kids are wanting to be something specific — like a Minion or Mirabel from Encanto. With so many Halloween costumes really meant as a one-wear item and then ending up in landfills thanks to all of the synthetic fabrics, it feels like the best of all the worlds to head to your local Goodwill and pick up a few pieces to create a look.

If you’re still not sure what to be or what kind of costume to make, look for these staple items in your Goodwill and go from there:

Sunglasses : Depending on the color and style of frames, you could be anything from Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2 to Elton John (just add a feather boa).

: Depending on the color and style of frames, you could be anything from Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2 to Elton John (just add a feather boa). Fedora : Indiana Jones is an obvious choice, but you could also go for a Rat Pack look or a 1940s Old Hollywood character.

: Indiana Jones is an obvious choice, but you could also go for a Rat Pack look or a 1940s Old Hollywood character. Waistcoat : These are all over my local thrift stores, and there is so much you can do with them. From doing an old-fashioned banker costume to adding it over something sparkly to become a ringleader or a cabaret performer, the options are endless.

: These are all over my local thrift stores, and there is so much you can do with them. From doing an old-fashioned banker costume to adding it over something sparkly to become a ringleader or a cabaret performer, the options are endless. Turtleneck : Man, oh man. I just want all the turtlenecks to live my ‘90s sitcom mom dreams, but you could also use them to be Sesame Street’s Bert, Magneto from X-Men, Ron Burgundy from Anchorman — so much.

: Man, oh man. I just want all the turtlenecks to live my ‘90s sitcom mom dreams, but you could also use them to be Sesame Street’s Bert, Magneto from X-Men, Ron Burgundy from Anchorman — so much. Costume jewelry : A great piece of costume jewelry can be your starting point for tons of characters. I’m already thinking of SNL’s Linda Richman (a turtleneck would also work well there), but you could also go for Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s if you find a tiara and some big fake gems.

: A great piece of costume jewelry can be your starting point for tons of characters. I’m already thinking of SNL’s Linda Richman (a turtleneck would also work well there), but you could also go for Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s if you find a tiara and some big fake gems. Scarves: Professor Trelawney, anyone? This Harry Potter character is the queen of scarves, but don’t sleep on a great Lenny Kravitz costume or Steven Tyler.

You’re also bound to find some old Halloween costumes available at Goodwill. They’ve most likely only been worn once or twice before, and even if they don’t have the full accessories — like just a cape instead of a whole Dracula costume — you can absolutely make it work.

So, which item are you most inspired by? I’m thisclose to looking for some high-waisted elastic jeans at my own Goodwill so I can be Amy Poehler in the SNL Mom Jeans sketch.