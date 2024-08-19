Halloween lovers carry the spirit of spooky season in their hearts all year long, so why not display it on your skin, too? Halloween tattoos — especially ones inspired by your favorite seasonal movies and treats — are such a fun way to show off that Halloween-loving part of your personality. Whether you’re totally obsessed with Hocus Pocus or you’re a lifelong The Nightmare Before Christmas fan, there’s something here for everyone.

If you’ve never gotten a tattoo, maybe this October is finally the time to go for it. Many tattoo studios do special Halloween flash events, where you can pick from a set of pre-drawn designs for a special discounted rate. It’s a great way to get a small, spooky tattoo within your budget and to see if you like the whole process enough to get a larger piece. Or, maybe you’ve been dreaming of having something bigger done for years and just need some inspo pics to send to your artist.

Well, look no further. There are truly countless Halloween tattoo ideas to scroll through on Instagram, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. From knitting ghosts to massive, vibrant haunted houses, these are the Halloween tattoos we’re considering showing to our own tattoo artists.

01 A Mayor of Halloween Town Tattoo The mayor of Halloween Town is an under-appreciated character — Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie get all the attention, but this local politician’s mood swings are, admittedly, relatable. Tattoo artist Cory Craft’s piece feels true to both the character and the American traditional style of tattooing, and the color palette is just *chef’s kiss*.

02 A Vampire Teeth Halloween Tattoo We all have a collective memory of popping in some plastic vampire fangs and the way they cut into your gums, but you were determined to wear them anyway. If trick-or-treating and school Halloween parties hold a special place in your heart, a vampire teeth tattoo — like this one by Dom Wagner — could be a super cute tribute. That little pumpkin treat just out of focus is pretty awesome, too.

03 A “BoOoOoOok” Tattoo Yes, that’s the Sanderson sisters’ spell book, complete with its signature moving eyeball clasp. Artist Marty Fletcher managed to fit so much texture and detail into this tattoo (those stitches!).

04 A Tattoo of Merlin’s Talisman Arguably the best Disney Channel Original Movie to ever exist, what mom alive today doesn’t have fond memories of watching Halloweentown? This tattoo of Merlin’s talisman, by artist Marisa Rae Mathews, is such a cool ode to the classic movie.

05 A “Benny” Halloween Skull Tattoo If you like traditional tattoos, artist Casey Sullivan’s rendition of Benny, the skeleton taxi driver from Halloweentown, will definitely speak to you. It looks cool whether anyone knows who Benny is or not, but when someone recognizes him, you’ll have found a new friend.

06 An Aggie Cromwell Tattoo, Of Course OK, this one is a deep, deep cut for Halloweentown lovers: Grandma Aggie’s walking alligator purse from a later installment in the franchise, Halloweentown High. Tattoo artist Skylar Rose Wasserman totally nailed this one, down to the glittery magic background.

07 A Knitting Ghost (*Squeal*) I’m sorry, has there ever been a cuter Halloween tattoo? I think not. UK-based artist Jack Barrow has a signature bold style that really stands out in a crowd. This design — of a content little ghostie knitting itself a Ghostface something-or-other — is perfect for moms who love their hobbies and Halloween in equal measure.

08 A Jack Skellington Tattoo A Jack Skellington jack-o-lantern? Sign me up. Tattoo artist Moisés Filho’s black and gray piece looks real enough to reach out and touch, and it’s perfect for fans of the Pumpkin King who don’t want Jack’s entire (very long) body tattooed on theirs.

09 A Cottagecore Halloween Tattoo Um, excuse me, who knew Halloween tattoos could be this freaking adorable? This little witch frog holding its bottled-up ghost was drawn and tattooed by Dani Harkey. If this is the vibe you want for your Halloween tattoo, you have to scroll through her Instagram and look at her work.

10 A Spooky-Yet-Cute Halloween Tattoo If you didn’t grow up fantasizing about wandering through a desolate, dark mansion, clutching your candlestick in your hand, do you even love Halloween? This piece by artist Millie Barton combines a candleholder, spider webs, and the cutest little flame ghosts into a truly unique tattoo.

11 A Haunted House Halloween Tattoo There’s nothing more iconic and Halloween-y than the silhouette of a looming haunted mansion with bats flying out of the attic beneath a bright moon. Artist Austin Britt’s tattoo even includes a cemetery in the front yard, and the whole piece is framed perfectly inside a coffin.

12 A Cauldron Halloween Tattoo Are you a fan of all things witchy? This cauldron by tattoo artist Becci Murphy is boiling, toiling, troubling, and clearly cooking up something truly magical.

Did you find the Halloween tattoo of your dreams in this list? At the very least, perhaps these pieces jogged some memories of your favorite movie scenes or spooky images you want to carry with you forever.