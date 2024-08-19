Halloween lovers carry the spirit of spooky season in their hearts all year long, so why not display it on your skin, too? Halloween tattoos — especially ones inspired by your favorite seasonal movies and treats — are such a fun way to show off that Halloween-loving part of your personality. Whether you’re totally obsessed with Hocus Pocus or you’re a lifelong The Nightmare Before Christmas fan, there’s something here for everyone.
If you’ve never gotten a tattoo, maybe this October is finally the time to go for it. Many tattoo studios do special Halloween flash events, where you can pick from a set of pre-drawn designs for a special discounted rate. It’s a great way to get a small, spooky tattoo within your budget and to see if you like the whole process enough to get a larger piece. Or, maybe you’ve been dreaming of having something bigger done for years and just need some inspo pics to send to your artist.
Well, look no further. There are truly countless Halloween tattoo ideas to scroll through on Instagram, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. From knitting ghosts to massive, vibrant haunted houses, these are the Halloween tattoos we’re considering showing to our own tattoo artists.
Did you find the Halloween tattoo of your dreams in this list? At the very least, perhaps these pieces jogged some memories of your favorite movie scenes or spooky images you want to carry with you forever.