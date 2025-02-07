Fresh off a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, I’m already fiending for more butterbeer. Fortunately for me (and any other Potterheads out there), it won’t be a long wait to get even more of the magical flavor: March kicks off “butterbeer season,” and it’s bringing a whole bunch of new butterbeer snacks with it.

In full transparency, I wasn’t even aware butterbeer had its own season, but I’m definitely not mad about it. I’d co-sign every month being butterbeer season. But “officially,” butterbeer season runs from March 1 to May 31, as so decided by the powers that be at Warner Bros. This is obviously to lure as many muggles as possible into the Wizarding Worlds (there’s one in Los Angeles, too), where the season will include limited-edition butterbeer snacks and merch. But Potter fans’ love of butterbeer cannot be contained to the parks alone. Like a glorious patronus, a butterbeer truck will appear in multiple cities across the United States to distribute the frothy bev for free.

If you can’t make it to Universal, though, and the butterbeer truck isn’t coming to a city near you, you’ve still got options. A slew of new butterbeer snacks will soon be hitting grocery store shelves. Here’s everything your stomach will put an evanesco (aka vanishing) spell on.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripe Cookies

Keebler

We already knew the Keebler elves were magical anyway. What other explanation could there be for the delicious treats they’re always cranking out? In this wizarding twist, the classic fudge stripe cookies have been transformed into a butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with butterbeer-flavored fudge. The cookie comes in four designs, each with unique Harry Potter-inspired shapes and imprints.

On top of that, fans can scan a QR code on the cookies’ package to access Keebler’s Open for Magic digital content hub. There, you can test your fandom with Harry Potter trivia and win prizes, with one family scoring the grand prize of a trip to the Wizarding World.

Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams

Goldfish

A new Goldfish creation is about to “cast a spell” on your pantry: limited-edition Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams. So, as opposed to the savory flavor of the standard Goldfish cracker, these are denser graham — almost like a shortbread. The company says you’ll undoubtedly taste the rich butterscotch flavor that butterbeer is known for, along with hints of creamy vanilla, brown butter, cinnamon, and a “slightly fruity note,” too.

Hershey’s Kisses Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor Candies

Hershey's

Already available on Hersheyland.com, these delightful little treats will transport you straight to Hogsmeade. The gold-colored morsels are filled with dreamy butterbeer-flavored creme and come wrapped in a Potter-themed foil.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor Pocky

Glico

I know a Pocky hates to see me coming! Honestly, this feels like the most exciting Pocky update ever. Just look how perfect those butterbeer-flavor-coated biscuit sticks look! While you’ll only be able to purchase these in stores in March if you travel to China, you will be able to find them on Glico online next month.

SkinnyPop Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn

Skinny Pop

Can we just take a minute to appreciate how much better Harry Potter movie marathons will be this March with butterbeer-flavored popcorn? The fact that it’s free of gluten, dairy, peanuts, and tree nuts is just a magical bonus.

Most of these products drop in March and will be available only for a limited time. So, keep your eyes peeled and snatch them up before they ✨disapparate.✨