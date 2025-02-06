As someone who absolutely adores New Orleans, I have no hesitation in saying that Mardi Gras is something everyone should experience at least once in their life. And while NOLA does an incredible job of creating family-friendly events for kids, I totally understand when a parent decides to hold off on taking their kids to the area during Mardi Gras or Carnival season. There’s a lot going on, and a lot of it is very... grown-up. But if you want your kids to get a really cool taste of Mardi Gras that’s safe, fun, and super festive, let me turn you onto Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras celebration.

I’m not sure how I missed the memo on Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, but I didn’t realize Universal has been bringing the Big Easy’s iconic celebration to Orlando since 1995. During this time, which runs from Feb. 1 to March 30 at Universal, you can catch a nightly Mardi Gras parade (more on this in a minute, but it is amazing), enjoy live entertainment and concerts, and sample globally inspired cuisine.

And trust me — as someone who used to live in Florida and still resides in the sticky-hot South — this is such a good time to visit the parks. It can still get warm, but daytime temps tend to top out in the mid-to-upper-70s, maybe lower 80s, dipping back down into the 60s at night. You might catch a stray rain shower (it is Florida, after all), but you’re generally looking at pretty glorious weather. It also happens to be the slower season in Orlando, meaning you can take advantage of lower crowds, especially if you plan your visit during the week.

Here’s everything else you need to know about this fun, family-friendly event.

Is there a specific age range for Universal Mardi Gras?

Nope, you’re good to bring the whole fam.

“Our Mardi Gras celebration is for all ages! You can come during the day and taste the awesome food, and families will also be able to interact with performers prior to the parade,” Lora Sauls, assistant director of creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando, tells Scary Mommy. “The parade is something you won’t want to miss, and there is even a special viewing area for our little viewers, so they can get loads of beads!”

I came with another friend my age (millennial moms, represent!), but I saw families with little kids, multigenerational families with grandparents in tow, and tweens and teens in attendance — everyone seemed to have a blast.

What’s the parade like?

The parade blew me away, and I’m convinced it will blow you away, too. Sauls agrees: “My favorite part of Mardi Gras is seeing the parade! The floats, performers, lights, music, and beads make this Mardi Gras parade super special and fun.”

Before it even starts, the performers walk the route to get to the starting point, interacting with guests along the way. During my visit, I saw them go out of their way to say hi to kids and make them feel special.

People start claiming their spots on the sidewalks pretty early, you’ll want to keep that in mind. Still, it’s kind of nice to have a breather after presumably putting in a long park day. Toss one of those fold-up blanket mats in your bag, pop it on the ground, and give your sore feet a rest while you wait. Your kids can burn off some energy while you relax. If you’re enjoying the parade from the sidelines as opposed to on a float (we’ll circle back to this), the only thing you need to do is get ready to catch some beads!

As for the floats, honestly, you’ll be in awe. They’re so intricate and bright and beautiful... and massive. Designed and built in partnership with Kern Studios, the same team responsible for the parade floats in New Orleans, each one feels about as authentic as it gets. I loved them all, but I’d be lying if I said my favorite was anything other than King Gator.

LaQuista Dempsey/Scary Mommy

And while the floats are awe-inspiring, the performers may just wind up being your favorite part. Everyone is so talented (HOW ARE THEY DANCING ON STILTS?!), friendly, and high-energy.

It’s impossible not to pick up their spirit and lean into the vibes. The confetti that rains down throughout all of this? Just a festive little bonus.

The Mardi Gras parade takes place daily, and the time will vary depending on the date.

Hold on, you can ride on a float?

If you want to get in on the action, yes, you can actually ride on the float — if you land a spot in the Virtual Line. To do this, you’ll need to sign up by securing a Virtual Line return time on your Universal Orlando Resort App. Just know that you’ll need luck on your side because there are no standby lines available, and return times are limited.

If the parade gods smile down on you and you snag a spot, you’ll need to check in before the parade so you can get your float assignment and instructions, and ultimately get into place.

Pro tip: Don’t underestimate how physical being a bead-thrower is! I was a bead-thrower on a Krewe of Boo float in the New Orleans Halloween parade and had no idea how much work it would be. You’re in constant motion the entire time, pulling and throwing beads by the second. Having said that, there is truly nothing quite like the rush of seeing a sea of people cheering and being rewarded with their smiles when they catch one of your strands.

If you really want to ensure you get to be a bead thrower, you can purchase the Float Ride and Dine Experience (pricing starts at $89.99 per person, plus tax). It guarantees you a spot on a float, along with a three-course meal prior to the parade.

Also, keep in mind that all float riders must be 18 years or older if not accompanied by an adult, and must be at least 48” tall.

What kind of food can we get?

One thing I’ve said about Universal before, and I’ll say again and again, is that their food is top-tier. The chefs are so creative and take such pride in making the food an integral part of the experience, and Universal Mardi Gras is no exception.

During the celebration, the French Quarter Courtyard is full of food inspired by dishes from around the globe. You’re going to find Cajun classics like gumbo, jambalaya, and beignets, along with new favorites like Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon (this was so good — I could eat it every night) from Canada and Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites from China. There are, of course, also festive cocktails to go with.

There’s music, too?

Universal is nothing if not immersive. During the parade, music streams out over loudspeakers. You can also head to the French Quarter Courtyard in the New York area to hear live music from Louisiana jazz and zydeco bands, a major highlight for me. And on select nights, you can take in a big live music concert on the Music Plaza Stage. We saw T-Pain — a core memory! Other performers this year include Foster the People and TLC.

LaQuista Dempsey/Scary Mommy

Word of warning: It will get crowded. Get there early if you want to get a spot up front (people were out hours ahead of the concert start).

How much do tickets cost?

Here’s the kicker: Universal Mardi Gras is included with your park admission or Annual Pass if you have one. So, while you have to purchase tickets to get into the park, you won’t have to shell out more money to enjoy all of the Mardi Gras festivities, with the exception of extras like food, drinks, and merch.