Home Depot's Halloween 2024 Drop Is The Perfect Vintage, Spooky Mix

The Halloween season doesn’t last long enough if you ask me, so I am forever ready to spread the holiday out a bit — which usually means starting at the end of summer to get all of my spooky feels. The thing is, once Halloween’s over, it’s a sprint through Thanksgiving and Christmas, and there’s just not enough time to do all of the things like pumpkin patches and spooky movie marathons and wandering through Home Depot’s Halloween aisle.

Let me tell you: It’s the ultimate holiday parenting hack. We make a whole night out of getting McDonald’s Happy Meals and then heading to Home Depot — always on a school night — to look at their Halloween goodies. And this year, they’re really going for it. In the past, the enormous 12-foot Skelly the Skeleton has been the star of the show, but the Home Depot Halloween 2024 decorations lineup is so good. From classic Halloween characters like Frankenstein and Chucky to new spooky friends for your yard and porch, everyone is covered. It doesn’t matter whether you want to go super creepy and ghoulish or more fun and festive; Home Depot’s new items have something for you.

Available online now and more to come in stores, the Home Depot Halloween 2024 lineup includes some favorites (like Skelly) but a few more skeleton friends for him to hang with in your yard, including a 7-foot-tall Skelly dog and accessories for your Skelly (I’m personally obsessed with the braids).

But if you ask me, outside of the Skelly collection, the best part of the new Home Depot Halloween decor includes all the classic horror themes. In addition to movie legends like Frankenstein and Chucky, there are also creepy 7.5-foot-tall animated Victorian vampires, enormous LED clowns, and so much more creepy goodness to scare the crap out of your neighbors (and yourself, honestly, be careful taking the trash down at night).

And there are also some super cute, fun Halloween inflatables and decor if you want to go a little less terrifying and more spooky and sweet.

Beyond huge outdoor decorations, Home Depot also has lots of fun accessories and interior Halloween goodies like fake spiderwebs, fog machines, tombstones, Halloween lights, and so much more. You can find lots of inventory online, but the stores should be stocking up soon for the holiday, so be sure to plan your own little weeknight adventure to roam the spooky aisles.