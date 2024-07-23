Pottery Barn Kids’ Halloween Costumes Are Here & OMG They’re So Freaking Cute

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Yeah, sure, we’re still sweating out the summer, squeezing in the last days of playing in the sprinkler and staying up late before school starts in August. But stores are beginning to roll out their Halloween pajamas, decorations, and costumes already, and Pottery Barn Kids’ Halloween costumes are looking especially adorable this year. In previous years, their baby costumes (specifically, a very fuzzy hot pink flamingo) have gone viral, and we predict this year will be much the same.
As social media has become a part of everyday life, influencers and mom bloggers seem to go bigger and bigger each year on elaborate birthday parties, sleepovers where each child has their own on-theme blow-up bed, and of course, complex, handmade Halloween costumes so that their kid’s look is entirely unique. More power to them. If you’re not super crafty, or have literally any other obligations and don’t intend to sew a Paw Patrol costume between now and October 31, then you know just buying a really great costume your kid is excited about is where it’s at.
This year, Pottery Barn Kids has plenty of classic costumes (witches, ghosts, Frankenstein, the usual) and lots of kid faves from beloved movies and shows. Here are the ones we love.
What does your kid want to be for Halloween this year? Whatever it is, may it be in stock in their size and shipping expeditiously.