Pottery Barn Kids’ Halloween Costumes Are Here & OMG They’re So Freaking Cute

Yeah, sure, we’re still sweating out the summer, squeezing in the last days of playing in the sprinkler and staying up late before school starts in August. But stores are beginning to roll out their Halloween pajamas, decorations, and costumes already, and Pottery Barn Kids’ Halloween costumes are looking especially adorable this year. In previous years, their baby costumes (specifically, a very fuzzy hot pink flamingo) have gone viral, and we predict this year will be much the same.

As social media has become a part of everyday life, influencers and mom bloggers seem to go bigger and bigger each year on elaborate birthday parties, sleepovers where each child has their own on-theme blow-up bed, and of course, complex, handmade Halloween costumes so that their kid’s look is entirely unique. More power to them. If you’re not super crafty, or have literally any other obligations and don’t intend to sew a Paw Patrol costume between now and October 31, then you know just buying a really great costume your kid is excited about is where it’s at.

This year, Pottery Barn Kids has plenty of classic costumes (witches, ghosts, Frankenstein, the usual) and lots of kid faves from beloved movies and shows. Here are the ones we love.

01 The Coolest Astronaut Costume Ever Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Cosmic Sparkle Astronaut Costume $99 see on pottery barn kids As a kid, I would have lived for this costume — one that lets you be an astronaut without wearing an ugly, bulky helmet the whole night. This space suit is so cool with its duochrome fabric, and the crown of stars is simply too cute. It even comes with a jet pack that lights up.

02 A Little Pink Planet Pottery Barn Kids Pink Planet Light-Up Costume $99 see on pottery barn kids For the astronaut’s little sibling who doesn’t yet get a say in what they wear, you need this little planet jumpsuit. The ring around the planet lights up along the edges, which is excellent for delighting your child and making them more visible while trick-or-treating at night. And, you can tailor what your child wears underneath to the climate — shorts if it’s hot, leggings and a turtleneck if it’s chilly.

03 The Most Cottagecore Baby Costume Ever Pottery Barn Kids Baby Mushroom Costume $59 see on pottery barn kids Picture it: your whole family dressed as fairytale creatures (a fairy, a wizard, some sort of cute animal in a sweater) and baby in this adorable mushroom costume. The soft jumpsuit and hat set are available in sizes 0-6M, 6-12M, and 12-24M. This is a great option if you live in a region where it’s cold on Halloween night.

04 The Funniest Light-Up Pterodactyl Costume Pottery Barn Kids Kids Light-Up Pterodactyl Halloween Costume $99 see on pottery barn kids This kind of looks like that thing from Beetlejuice, no? This pterodactyl costume has some seriously legit wings that light up, clawed feet, and that very epic head piece. Your kid will definitely be wearing this to the grocery store for months to come.

05 Pixar Costumes, Like Boo From Monsters, Inc. Pottery Barn Kids Disney and Pixar Monsters, Inc. Boo Costume $129 see on pottery barn kids Boo is probably everyone’s favorite Disney toddler, and now, you can dress up your own just like her. The costume, pants, and hood are made with heirloom quality stitching, so this is one that can survive in the dress-up box or be handed down to siblings for years to come. You can snag Sully or Mike Wazowski costumes, too.

06 Paw Patrol Characters & Their Vehicles Pottery Barn Kids PAW Patrol™ Marshall Halloween Costume $89 see on Pottery Barn Kids No job’s too big, no pup’s too small! If you hear that refrain around the house all too often, Pottery Barn Kids has you covered with Marshall, Chase, and Skye costumes this year. You can even pick up a trick-or-treat bucket from the franchise in the same order.

07 A Costume Dedicated To Their Favorite Thing Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Triple Scoop Sundae Costume $99 see on pottery barn kids OK, characters are great, but have you ever had ice cream? If your child just wants to dress like their favorite thing, a light-up ice cream costume ought to do the trick. The little melted cone headpiece is adorable.

09 Pretty Princess Costumes Galore Pottery Barn Kids Disney Princess Cinderella Costume $99 see on pottery barn kids If your little one is all about the princesses, you should definitely check out Pottery Barn's costume options. They're designed to last (because you know they're going to want to wear it more than once or twice), and each costume comes with a perfectly matching dress and crown headband. The other options include Belle, Jasmine, Ariel, and plenty of non-Disney fairy and butterfly costumes to boot.

10 A Classic First Halloween Costume Pottery Barn Kids Baby Pumpkin Halloween Costume $49 see on pottery barn kids There are so many hilarious and adorable baby costumes in the world, but something about a round little pumpkin bubble suit is just irresistible. This one comes with the perfect poofy pumpkin hat (with a stem!).

11 An Heirloom Trick-Or-Treat Bag Pottery Barn Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Kitty Felt Treat Bag $19.50 see on Pottery Barn Kids The plastic pumpkins are nostalgic, but cheap buckets can break as they fill up with candy throughout the evening. A stitched felt bag like this one will hold as many Kit Kats and Snickers as your kid can collect, and it should last years and years. The price listed is for the bag itself, but for $34.50, you can add an embroidered name or monogram.

12 Pet Costumes To Match The Family Pottery Barn Kids Alien Pet Costume $34.50 see on pottery barn kids If you’re stepping out with an astronaut and a wee planet, why not bring Fido along? If you have a dog who likes to trick-or-treat with the earthlings, there are some really cute options on the website (like a jet pack, if the whole alien hood thing is a no-go for your dog).

What does your kid want to be for Halloween this year? Whatever it is, may it be in stock in their size and shipping expeditiously.