Bath & Body Works’ 2024 Halloween Collection Is Here With 3 Spooky New Scents

Summer’s end is creeping up on us, and sure, it’ll be sad to say goodbye to things like beach days, pool parties, and not having to wake up at an unholy hour to sit in the car-rider drop-off line. But the calendar gods giveth and the calendar gods taketh away — and as they taketh away the sunniest season, they giveth the coziest: fall. Fortunately, with fall comes the highly anticipated annual release of Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection.

Bath & Body Works revealed this year’s spooky-chic lineup on July 22, transforming the last gasp of summer into the summerween of your dreams. As fans have come to expect, the 50+-piece collection includes everything from wallflower plugs and candles to hand soaps, body lotions, and accessories. This year’s collection includes beloved scents from Halloween seasons past (Vampire Blood for life!) as well as some exciting newbies.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from this year’s drop.

Favorite Scents Returning

Ghoul Friend

You know her, and you love her: This intoxicating scent smells like dark strawberries, ghostly peonies, and spine-chilling citrus.

Everlasting Magic

How fun is the snowglobe-style haunted house lid on this Everlasting Magic three-wick candle? This popular scent features notes of bejeweled berries, phantom petals, and enchanted musk.

Purrfect Pumpkin

You can never go wrong with classic pumpkin, right? This scent smells of carved pumpkin, spooky cinnamon, and moonlight vanilla.

Vampire Blood

This fan favorite — which smells of red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and plum — is available in a slew of products, now including B&BW’s laundry line.

Pumpkin Carving

Another scent inspired by the season’s most beloved gourd, this one features notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds, and smooth brown sugar.

Wicked Vanilla Woods

My personal favorite from last year’s Halloween batch blends magical vanilla, glowing amberwood, and enchanted pink pepper. Bonus: You can now get it in candle form!

The Rookies

A newbie in The Men’s Shop, Immortal combines notes of black plum, sueded saffron, and “haunted woods.”

Spooky Moontini

This new scent centers notes of berry potion, spooktacular spun sugar, and spellbinding citrus.

Candy Apple Cauldron

I may be most excited about this newbie, which marries notes of mysterious green apple, simmering sugar, and crystalized bergamot. It comes in numerous products, too, so I’ll definitely be laying it on thick.

Spooky-Chic Decor & Accessories

If you missed out on last year’s amazing collection of candle holders (the Fortune Teller Waterglobe Candle Holder was to die for), Wallflowers fragrance plugs, and more, don’t despair — Bath & Body Works has a new crop of witchy stuff on the way.

Check out Bath & Body Works’ full 2024 Halloween collection here, and don’t forget to download the app and join the loyalty program so you can collect points for your purchases. And pro tip: B&BW’s new Stranger Things-inspired candles complement any Halloween aesthetic.