School is back in session, and you know what that means, right? Homecoming will be here soon! And if you had a memorable homecoming (often referred to as "hoco"), you undoubtedly feel extra sentimental about your teen's homecoming experience. As you prepare to brag about your dancing queen or king on your own social media pages, you're probably already thinking about what you want to say. For some parents (and students), your homecoming caption will be short and sweet... understated, if you will. If you spent hours upon hours with your child before the big night, watching them try on dozens of outfits before they found "the one," you might joke about your teen's Hoco fashion journey. Or, if you're the parent of a TikTok-obsessed teen, you might even try to capitalize on that. However you're feeling as this rite of passage approaches, there are plenty of homecoming captions to capture your mood — and the mood of your teen, if they need some caption inspiration, too.

On the surface, homecoming can seem like just another fall weekend in high school. But those who've experienced homecoming know it's more than that. If your school district is smart, the big game is usually set up as an "easy win" for the team, meaning homecoming weekend starts on a bright spot. For some schools, that game might be the only one they'll win all season. For others, it's just another W on their long list of wins. Either way, that W feels all the more special earned on homecoming when the stands are more packed than usual, alums come home just to watch, and all your friends get dressed up extra fancy (or with more team spirit).

So, whether your kid is more pumped for the game or the dance — and whether you're a nervous wreck about your kid's Hoco shenanigans or are simply looking forward to cheering on the team — there's a homecoming caption out there to capture the moment.

Super Simple Homecoming Captions

Happy Hoco!

Keep your head high and your standards higher.

Hoco is here!

Resting Hoco Face.

“A little party never killed nobody.” — Fergie

Hoco should be a national holiday.

Bring on the night!

Homecoming means tradition.

Cheers to another year. #Homecoming2022

But first, homecoming.

Homecoming, y’all.

BRB, gotta paint my face.

Eat, sleep, homecoming, repeat.

You had me at “homecoming.”

HOCO FTW.

Homecoming Captions All About The Game

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose." (Or any other Friday Night Lights quote!)

Homecoming means football, floats, and fun!

We've got our head in the game.

The best part of homecoming? The return of good football.

Go, team!

Kicking off homecoming week with the best.

Best game of the year. #Homecoming

Homecoming forecast: 100% chance of winning.

Sorry for what I said during the homecoming game.

Kicking off homecoming weekend with some Friday night lights.

Made a snap decision and ended up at the homecoming game.

Having a ball on homecoming weekend.

Home is where the field is.

Win from within. #HomecomingGoals

“Anything is possible in football.” — Virgil van Dijk

When Homecoming Is All About Dancing...

Dance like nobody's watching.

“The whole place was dressed to the nines/And we were dancing like we’re made of starlight.” — Taylor Swift, “Starlight”

Dance first. Think later.

Just here for the TikTok dances.

Keep calm and dance on.

You never know how tough you are until you dance all night in heels.

Dancing Queen.

“If the whole world was watching, I’d still dance with you.” — Niall Horan, “This Town”

If you can't be the homecoming queen, then make sure you're the dancing queen!

"We're fools whether we dance or not, so we may as well dance."

Why be moody when you can shake booty?

She/He learned all their dance moves from me.

Take more chances, dance more dances.

Funny how a melody feels like a memory...

“I wanna dance in the dark/We gonna light up the night.” — Rihanna, “Dance in the Dark”

Super Sentimental Homecoming Captions

“Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss

Making memories to last a lifetime.

I wish this night could last forever.

With nights like tonight, who needs days?

Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do.

You feel like coming home.

Caught up in the moment at homecoming weekend.

Here's to tonight.

Chase your dreams, but always know that the road will lead you home again.

What feels like the end is often the beginning.

Homecoming unites the past and present.

“Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment.” — Doja Cat, “Say So”

Here’s to a weekend of fun, laughter, and lifelong memories. #Hoco2022

It feels good to be back home.

Home sweet homecoming.

Homecoming Captions All About The Dress