Yes, You Should Deep-Clean Your Luggage When You Return Home. Here's How.

Traveling with kids is exhausting no matter how old your crew is, and I don’t blame you for immediately collapsing on the couch upon returning home. But before you begin the arduous task of unpacking the bags, sorting the laundry, and readjusting to life at home, you might want to deep-clean your luggage.

I know, I know. Before you roll your eyes, hear me out.

Aside from the risk of bringing home bed bugs and other unintended souvenirs, your travel bags pick up plenty of icky germs simply from being carted around, and there’s no better time than as you’re unpacking to ensure they’re in tip-top shape. Future-you will be relieved to find your family’s squeaky-clean suitcases stashed away the next time you prepare to hit the road or fly the friendly skies.

Buh-Bye, Bed Bugs & Other Creepy Crawlies

Upon arriving home, you’ll ideally leave the bags outdoors so you can thoroughly inspect them for signs of any hitchhikers.

First, remove all items and check every crevice of every bag, including pockets, corners, and folds in the fabric. Using a flashlight, you’ll want to look for dark spots, insect carcasses, or live bugs (ew, I know). Bed bugs, in particular, are so small that they’re the width of a credit card, which means bringing even one home will likely ensure an infestation if you don’t act quickly. Washing every clothing item from every travel bag immediately at high heat can help reduce the risk, as bed bugs die when their body temperatures reach 113°F.

If you’re extra concerned about bed bugs or other critters following your family home, storing your bags outside for two days — individually wrapped in garbage bags — can help ease your worries.

Give ‘Em the Old Razzle-Dazzle

Once you’ve confirmed there are no signs of life in your suitcases, you might be wondering why you can’t just stash ‘em away until the next adventure. There are two main reasons why giving your luggage some love is a good idea, as Kim Romine, fabric care scientist at P&G, tells Scary Mommy.

Cleaning: “Travel bags come into contact with various surfaces during your trip, including hotel floors, transportation seats, and airport security checkpoints,” says Romine. “Sometimes something you are carrying in your bag could spill and cause a stain on your luggage. Cleaning your bags helps eliminate any accumulated dirt or other soils that may have been collected during your travel time.”

Odor Prevention: “Over time, travel bags can develop unpleasant odors due to accumulated soils from the environment, dirty clothes carried in your bag, or spills from products you may be carrying,” she adds. “Cleaning your bags helps remove these odors and keeps them fresh for future use.”

Nothing seems less appealing than opening up a suitcase only to discover a questionable stain, leftover snack crumbs, or a weird odor, so cleaning it out now helps everything air out well in advance of your family’s next journey.

Suitcase Solutions

Romine recommends using a sanitizing spray like Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray to help remove odor-causing (or virus-breeding) bacteria that might have followed you home. For stain-removal, she offers up a few key tips.

Remove Excess Soil : “Before applying any detergent, gently dab a towel over soiled areas or use a vacuum hose to remove as much soil as possible.”

: “Before applying any detergent, gently dab a towel over soiled areas or use a vacuum hose to remove as much soil as possible.” Apply Stain Remover or Detergent : “Apply a small amount of liquid detergent, such as Tide liquid, to a clean, damp cloth,” she adds. “Gently wipe the areas with stains or soil until they are removed. Then, use a second clean, damp cloth to remove any remaining detergent from the fabric. Allow the suitcase to air dry.”

: “Apply a small amount of liquid detergent, such as Tide liquid, to a clean, damp cloth,” she adds. “Gently wipe the areas with stains or soil until they are removed. Then, use a second clean, damp cloth to remove any remaining detergent from the fabric. Allow the suitcase to air dry.” Launder If Possible: “If the travel bag is washable, refer to the care label for instructions on machine washing,” she suggests. “It may be helpful to add a couple of towels to balance the load. Use a high-quality detergent and launder as normal on the delicate cycle.”

To clean hard suitcases, follow these steps:

Surface Cleaning : “Apply a small amount of liquid detergent to a cloth and clean the surface of the hard suitcase,” says Romine. “Gently wipe the entire surface to remove dirt and stains.”

: “Apply a small amount of liquid detergent to a cloth and clean the surface of the hard suitcase,” says Romine. “Gently wipe the entire surface to remove dirt and stains.” Handling Tough Scuff Marks: “For stubborn scuff marks, consider using a cleaning eraser or a cleaning product with scrubbing power,” she adds. “Follow the instructions provided by the product manufacturer to safely remove the marks.”

To keep your travel bags looking their best, Romine recommends that you “always test cleaning products on a small, inconspicuous area before applying them to the entire surface. Additionally, follow any specific instructions or recommendations provided by the suitcase manufacturer for cleaning and maintenance.”

Listen, I know you have a running to-do list building in your brain before you even arrive back in your own zip code. But when it comes to bed bugs, sticky spills, and other travel hazards, an ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure, and you’ll be so glad you took the time to sanitize those suitcases before doing anything else.