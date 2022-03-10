How To Pitch Scary Mommy

It’s an exciting time at Scary Mommy. We relaunched in early March with a whole new look, though we’re still the same website you know and love underneath.

Want to write for Scary Mommy? Read on for our general pitching guidelines, as well as current needs for our site. Please only send pitches; do not send full drafts of stories or op-eds on spec.

Here is the pitch form.

In general, we’ll consider first-person pieces and personal essays, as well as reported lifestyle ideas (think health and wellness, sex and relationships, pregnancy and TTC, and general parenting content). We’ll also consider entertainment pitches — how a certain show reflects your parenting style, roundups and more.

Here are a few recent stories we commissioned to freelancers: