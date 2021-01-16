People Are Obsessed With This No-Hassle Inflatable Hot Tub You Can Buy Online

Every time I entertain the idea of getting a hot tub for even a split second, I immediately remind myself that a) hot tubs are expensive, b) hot tubs require maintenance and I am lazy, which is a problem, c) I don’t have the room for a hot tub, and d) I have commitment issues in general. But what if I could buy an inflatable hot tub? So when I’m done using it, I can put it away, I won’t have to worry about hardcore sanitization and the upkeep hot tubs require, and I don’t have to spend real hot tub money. Sounds pretty sweet.

This Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is fairly large, as it’s 77” x 77” x 28”. It has jets (yes — jets), a massage system, a heating system, and a water filter. The water heats up to 104 degrees and is made of extremely durable material, so you won’t have any safety issues to worry about. And speaking of safety, it comes with a pre-tested pump, hot tub, and a ground fault circuit interrupter that trips at 6mA. Also, it’s easy to set up as well as drain. It’s good for anywhere between two and four people, depending on how much personal space you need.

“This hot tub is AWESOME!” said one Amazon customer. “It heats up to 104 degrees, holds its temp great just like a regular above-ground spa. It has great bubbles, its sturdy and the bottom is actually really comfortable to sit on. It has a nice cushion layer on the floor of the spa.”

“I can not say enough good things about this hot tub! We absolutely love it! We built a small deck around ours [and] have used it almost daily since July when we bought it. It’s very easy to take care of, super easy to set up,” another reviewer said.

“I am so glad I got this one,” a third happy reviewer stated. “It's quiet, deep enough, big enough, hot enough, and I can't get enough! Aches and pains handled. Totally recommend [it] to those on the fence.”

And if you’re wondering: Yes you can totally use this hot tub in the dead of winter where it snows. You just need to get the water source to heat up beforehand, which might take some time. But still, adding this inflatable hot tub to the mix might make you dread those chilly months much less.

