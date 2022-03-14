Spring has almost sprung, and you know what they say: April showers bring Easter savings. OK, that's not exactly how the saying goes; however, they should really change it because, come this Easter season, get ready to see major markdowns at your favorite stores. Only one question remains before the festive shopping frenzy begins: Is Costco open on Easter Sunday 2022? Let's just say you may want to do your Easter shopping at Costco a little bit earlier this year. Though Easter is a religious holiday, it's also recognized as a federal holiday, which means store hours across all Costco services can vary. You hear that, Easter Bunny?

As warmer weather approaches, pool days and barbecue parties are on everyone's brain, including big-name retailers like Costco. Easter Sunday is essentially a kick-off party for the coming months. If you're hosting Easter this year, you'll want to stock up on outdoor decor and furniture, backyard activities, and food. Plus, booze — frosé season is around the corner, people!

Before you load up on Easter baskets, jelly beans, egg decorating kits, and Peeps, you'll need to know Costco's operation hours, especially in the event of a last-minute food emergency. Plan out your shopping game plan (and possibly your next vacation) for Easter Sunday below.

Is Costco open on Easter Sunday 2022?

Listen up! Coming in hot with a holiday PSA: Costco is closing its doors for Easter. So, in the days leading up to the federal holiday, set some time aside and double-check your lists to make sure you've got all your holiday meal prep, decorations, and Easter basket goodies. To reiterate, Costco won't be open on Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022, this year.

Per Costco's customer service page, Easter Sunday is one of seven federal holidays on Costco's list of U.S. warehouse holiday closures. It falls alongside major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and summer holidays such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

It's also important to note that all Costco services (in addition to U.S. warehouses) will be closed on Easter Sunday 2022 — including Costco's optical, pharmacy, photo, travel, and membership kiosks, along with the Costco food court. In other words, don't bank on any last-minute or day-of Costco runs.

So, if you're in charge of bringing ice and drinks, or dessert, or better yet, if you're hosting this year's Spring soirée, you'll want to hippity-hop on over to Costco before they close up shop for the Easter Bunny. Similarly, if you don't observe the holiday and were hoping to take advantage of shorter checkout lines or squeeze in a travel service appointment, you'll need to plan accordingly.

Will they offer any Easter 2022 promotions?

If Costco shoppers learned anything from the warehouse's Presidents Day sale, it's that Costco knows how to throw a mega holiday sale. Costco hasn't unveiled any Easter Sunday promotions just yet; however, given Costco's past holiday deals, it's safe to say shoppers can expect to see special markdowns on warm weather-related items such as outdoor furniture (did someone say, patio season?), and pool and water activity accessories (bathing suits, pool floaties, beach chairs, etc.).

Customers don't have to wait until the week of Easter to score big. If you're dreaming of poolside margaritas or the feeling of sand in between your toes, you're in luck. Costco is currently offering all-inclusive resort and cruise packages at a fraction of the cost. These travel deals have you covered for both a family summer vacation or an adults-only getaway (hear, hear).

All-inclusive packages are only available for a limited time, so scurry over to Costco's travel page for more details and to book your stay. Other Spring promotions are likely to drop leading up to Easter Sunday, too — keep your eyes peeled!