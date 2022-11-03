Target And Walmart Join A Long List Of Stores Closed On Thanksgiving

For the past ten years or so, it seemed like if you went out shopping on Black Friday — the mega-sale shopping extravaganza that is the day after Thanksgiving — you were way too late to get anything worth buying.

This is because as the madness of Black Friday got bigger and bigger, retailers started to open up their doors on Thanksgiving day as well. Families would stuff their faces with turkey around 4 P.M. and be in line at Target around 6 P.M.

However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, Target and other retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade.

Now, in this kind of sort of post-pandemic world, no one is sure: Is Target open on Thanksgiving? Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

After receiving positive feedback from the public and employees, Target made the move permanent. And a lot of other big box retailers are following.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard—one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a statement.

In another innovative move, Target began offering Black Friday-type discounts for the holiday shopping season ahead of the big shopping day.

Target is not the only big box store switching up their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.

Walmart also plans to close stores again on Thanksgiving Day this year. The nation's largest retailer confirmed in an e-mail that all of its stores will be closed on Nov. 24, 2022. Walmart CEO John Furner recently told The Today Show that being open on the major holiday is most likely never coming back.

“It's a thing of the past,” he said. “We'll be closed again on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, all of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this year.”

Retailers Costco, Home Depot, and Lowe's have traditionally stayed close on Thanksgiving, and this year does not look to be any different.

Some stores are going even further with this new normal and closing their doors on Black Friday as well. Outdoor retailer REI announced this year that its policy to remain closed on Black Friday is now permanent.

“For the seventh year in a row, the co-op will forgo profits and sales on the busiest shopping day of the year, and instead pay its more than 15,000 employees to #OptOutside with family and friends,” the statement read.

However, if you’re baking a pumpkin pie or casserole Thanksgiving morning and realized you forgot an ingredient — don’t fret — there are plenty of chain stores open on Turkey day.

CVS, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Rite Aid, and Walgreens will all be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, check your local store for hours.