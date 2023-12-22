It's a time-honored tradition during the holidays for kids to take pictures with Santa Claus — whether at the local mall or their school, it's one of the joys of the season (it can also make for some hilariously awkward pics you'll laugh at later). And as parents, most of us can probably agree that this tradition should be for all kids... not just the ones whose parents can afford it.

If you're thinking, Wait, who charges kids to meet Santa? That's exactly what TikTok mom Maddison Contreras couldn't wrap her head around when she realized her child's school had turned the traditional Santa photo op into a fundraiser — and because there was a cost, many kids in her family's underserved school district wouldn't be able to participate.

Contreras has now gone viral for posting an emotional video centered on a simple truth: Meeting Santa shouldn't be a f*cking fundraiser.

As Contreras explains in the video, her family is in the process of trying to save some money. But as a resident in an underprivileged school district, she recognizes that even being able to choose to “save” money is a privilege.

When her daughter came to her for $5 to meet Santa at a school fundraiser, it was a no-brainer. Like many kiddos, though, hers forgot the money, meaning Contreras had to run the cash over to her kid at school. Along the way, a jarring concern struck her. How many kids wouldn't meet Santa because their families couldn't spare $5?

"I got to thinking about all the kids who maybe didn't even think to ask their parents for money," recounted Contreras. "I called the teacher, and she said that when she explained it was $5, a lot of them just stopped being excited."

So, Contreras did a very mom thing to do: She brought enough funds to cover her child's entire class.

While many grown-ups recognize that Santa's spoils are entirely based on how much money a parent has, kids don't get that yet. And, quite frankly, they shouldn't. Let third graders spend at least a few more years thinking Santa's only line for present delivery is naughty or nice.

A visit from Santa to school might be the only chance some kids get to talk to the jolly old fellow and share their Christmas list. To send a letter home asking for a suggested contribution of $5 when everyone meets and gets their picture taken with Santa would be an acceptable fundraiser. To leave out a giant population of kids by demanding $5 to meet the big guy? It's tone-deaf and unfair.

Fortunately, this story does have a happy ending — it would seem Contreras' little act of kindness created a ripple effect. In a follow-up video, she explained that when she apologized to her daughter for initially forgetting to send $5, her daughter revealed that the entire school had been able to take pictures with Santa. How? A secret "Santa's Helper" had donated the funds.

While Contreras clearly contributed to this, she knows she didn't kick in enough to cover everyone. She suspects teachers and maybe even other parents heard about it and decided to add a few dollars of their own to the "Santa's Helper" fund.

As for Contreras, she hopes that her vulnerable moment will perhaps inspire other people to pay it forward — whether that looks like covering someone else's Santa picture, buying presents for that Angel Tree at Walmart, or just picking up the tab for the peppermint mocha order behind you at Starbucks.

Conreras’ efforts to right the error in her kid's school administration's judgment are heart-melting and commendable. Can she be the principal and/or PTA president? And, one more time for the people in the back...

For the love of all that is good and holy, please stop monetizing Christmas magic.