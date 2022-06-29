Lake Superior Is More Adamant About Abortion Rights Than Most Politicians

Feminists and pro-choice supporters have been more than a little disappointed in the piddling response by most men and politicians following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But at least we know that Lake Superior — yes, that Lake Superior — is on the side of reproductive rights, and speaking up for it.

The Great Lake (and, technically, the greatest lake) went viral on Twitter this week for going from a run-of-the-mill body of water account to a natural resource that also believe in bodily autonomy.

It all started on June 24, when the lake’s account stated simply: “This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose.”

The tweet has collected over 100,000 likes and 14,000 retweets and counting. And the lake isn’t shy about responding to its detractors — and even hitting below the belt.

When conservative author and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton responded with “Water is wet and abortion kills a human being,” the lake was quick to respond.

“Thomas, not even your first talking point is correct. Water is not wet, what water touches is wet. I'm confident I have a lot more experience in making things wet than you do.”

The response went viral all on its own.

And to anyone who thinks, “Why can’t we have non-political lake twitter accounts anymore?” Lake Superior has an answer for that, too.

“Water is one of the most politicized resources in the world. I, sir, am water,” the lake tweeted to someone wondering if anything can’t just be fun anymore.

“Secondly, if you need to unfollow an account because 1 in every 432 tweets from a satirical geographic Twitter account is political instead of fun, you need to work on your fragility,” the lake continued.

“Thirdly, a large portion of life is not about being fun. A lot of life is about standing up for the rights of others, especially in the face of historical imbalances that have historically favorited CIS white males while leaving others greatly disadvantaged,” it concluded.

Fair enough.

While there were a few complaints, most people seemed to enjoy a lake standing up for justice.

“Lake Superior hasn’t wrecked anyone this bad since the Edmund Fitzgerald,” one commenter replied.

Both Lake Michigan and Lake Eerie gave their support to Lake Superior and abortion rights on Twitter as well. No word yet from Lake Huron, but is anyone surprised?

The account doesn’t seem to be affiliated with any sort of official organization.

Before this moment, the lake account had mostly concerned itself with retweeting pretty lake pictures and discussing its own superiority (it’s literally in its name!). Although the recent political climate does seem to have made an impact on the lake. Just days before, it made a statement about conservative Wisconsin politician Ron Johnson.

Hopefully, I think we can all agree, the country can fix its appalling issues with women’s rights and reproductive rights, and Lake Superior can go back to what it does best: being a really beautiful lake and a pretty funny Twitter follow.