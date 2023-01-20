Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort foods for a lot of families. The sauce, cheese, and noodles are favorites among everyone, even kiddos. The meat adds much-needed protein. And, let’s face it, you usually don’t make a small batch of lasagna, so it’s peak leftovers-for-breakfast-and-lunch food. The downside? It has a ton of steps and requires for-EV-er in the oven. Enter lasagna soup, which is just as delicious. If you haven’t made this spin on the classic casserole before, here’s the reason it’s better than the original: It’s way easier and way faster.

With TikTok full of food videos, usually of the “fast and easy” variety, it only makes sense that TikTok chefs across the globe have stumbled upon lasagna soup. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of variations on the app. Some use ground beef instead of sausage. Others skip meat altogether. And still others find ways to sneak in vegetables. But as you already know, not all recipes are created equal. So, which one reigns supreme?

SZA’s vote is for DannyLovesPasta’s recipe:

Danny is clearly a talented chef. Not only did he recently team up with none other than Giada De Laurentiis, but his TikTok page is loaded with drool-inducing food, from Italian wedding soup to maple bacon brussels sprouts and even homemade Christmas pasta.

The lasagna soup is one of his most popular, and it’s easy to see why. A lot of quality ingredients and a fair amount of work goes into it.

Check Your Pantry

If you have the following items in your pantry, you’ve got what it takes to pull off DannyLovesPasta’s lasagna soup:

Onion Garlic Ground Beef Sausage Seasonings Tomato paste Marinara sauce Chicken broth Heavy cream Lasagna noodles (broken up) Parmesan Mozzarella Basil

The actual recipe seems fairly easy to follow, and everyone should appreciate that Danny lets each home cook decide on the best seasonings for them and their family.

You might want to add red pepper flakes to kick it up a notch. Or try adding in some Italian seasoning mix if you’re out of fresh basil for the end. While many recipes skip the Italian sausage and only use ground beef, it’s definitely not recommended — you’ll miss out on that bold sausage flavor.

The sauce is so vibrantly orange, too, which really highlights how cheesy and creamy the soup is.

An Even Easier Lasagna Soup

If you’re still working on your grocery list, definitely buy everything on Danny’s list and make his professional-level soup. But if you need to work with what you’ve got or on a more limited budget, rest assured, you can make lasagna soup with less. All you really need is:

1 lb Italian sausage 1 jar or large can of tomato sauce — Any “spaghetti sauce” you already have is fine. 1 quart stock — Beef adds the best color. 6-8 lasagna noodles, broken into 1-2 inch pieces. Seasonings — garlic salt, dried basil or Italian seasoning, onion powder, etc., to taste. Cheese — grated parmesan from the green can, some shredded Italian blend, or a big ol’ plop of ricotta.

Brown the sausage and drain the grease. Add in the tomato sauce and stock and bring to a boil. Add the lasagna noodles and keep on the heat until the noodles reach your preferred consistency. Add your seasonings to taste. You can mix your preferred cheese straight into the pot, or let each eater “garnish” with their own so that they can use more or less to their preferences.

Kid-Friendly Lasagna Soup Tips

Lasagna soup isn’t for everyone. However, there are ways to make it more appealing to your kids. Try:

Using smaller noodle pieces (closer to the 1/2-1 inch size) to fit better in smaller mouths.

Going with a more familiar pasta shape. Set aside some of the sauce mixture and pour it over a noodle your kiddo already likes. Is it still technically lasagna soup? Not really, but it’s close enough.

Letting them “customize” with cheese.

Getting them involved! Your kiddo can break the pasta and help dump jars/cans/seasonings into the pot with safety assistance — we remove the pot from the stove and use a potholder barrier between the pot and the belly.

Talking about the ingredients and finding similarities between things they already eat.

No matter what lasagna variation you make, odds are it’ll be a hit.