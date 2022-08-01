53 Leo Quotes The Epitomize The Fierce Spirit Of These Zodiac Lions
Straight from the lions’ mouths.
If there's ever a zodiac sign who knows how to make an entrance, it's Leo. The lion or lioness of astrology, aka anyone born July 23 to August 22, is a bona fide superstar. Dripping in charm and creativity with fierce confidence, this fire sign loves being the center of attention. That much is pretty universally known about this sign. However, there's a lot of depth to Leos, and Leo quotes can offer more insight into what makes this dynamic sign, well, so dynamic.
Ruled by the Sun, Leos literally know how to light up a room with their presence. While they embody an inherent electricity, they also work hard to be memorable. Impulsive, competitive, and aggressive by nature, Leos will do whatever it takes to get to the top — and top billing. If you're a mama to a little Leo, you've probably already recognized these exuberant traits.
Like their namesake, Leos are natural-born leaders who are very protective of their pride. They are loyal to a fault and are committed to ensuring their nearest and dearest feel safe and provided for. And just like an actual lion, you don't want to mess with a Leo, especially if they're feeling defensive. They have a mighty growl and have no problem cutting someone to size — or out of their life entirely. But underneath their bravado lies a kind and tender heart. Enormously generous, Leos love showering their loved ones with special gifts and compliments. When they love, they hard and deeply.
Deeper still, they often struggle with a feeling of "not-enoughness." Reassurance (or a scratch behind the ears) that they are not only capable of achieving their big dreams but that they are good enough as they are, right here and now, goes a long way when cheering up a Leo. But, for the most part, Leos are enthusiastic and infectious creatures who both demand and command our attention. Because let's be honest — no matter what, Leos are always 100% themselves. Just look at famous Leos like Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Madonna, Barack Obama, Demi Lovato... just to name a few!
So, if you're interested in learning more about Leos, here are some of our fave quotes on Leos and by Leos that explore what makes this ferocious feline tick.
Quotes That Capture the Essence of Leos
- "Don't forget that Leo contains the essence of royalty." — Linda Goodman
- “Don’t fall in love with Leos unless you are going to give them 100% honesty. and attention.” — Unknown
- "Leos don't give up like a lion chasing its prey until he gets it." — A. P. Parashar
- "Nice guys and girls everywhere bitterly envy a Leo who has no problem singing their own praises. Leos are successful and get their well-deserved acclaim because, very simply, they ask for it." — Chrissy Stockton
- "She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them." — R. M. Drake
- "Confidence is key, Leo. You're dominant and never passive. You make the first move and are the ones to turn up the temperature." — Bob Alaburda
- “If Leo was a drug, it’d be cocaine.” — Oneta Walker
- "A Lion in love will conquer the world. They positively burst with energy and will fight enemies three times larger if their beloved is threatened." — Therrie Rosenvald
- “Leos ride a pendulum between overdoing things or just not giving a f*ck at all.” — Unknown
- "Leos may be born brave by the brain. Yet the fragile heart which kneels for their loved one, always makes them go weaker by the time." — Zephyr Limns
- "A Leo absolutely loves being around people. They also really enjoy watching their favorite shows with someone they love." — January Nelson
- "Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo." — Peter Balin
- "When a Leo is falling in love, they're as charismatic as ever, but they're also looking for someone with whom they can share the life they love so much." — Brianna Wiest
- "Leos are fiercely loyal and some of the most generous friends to have. People are drawn to their enthusiasm and passion, in everything they do." — Caithlin Pena
- “Leo is a combination of tender, loving soul, and a ready-to-snap firecracker.” — Unknown
- “I have such an ego ’cause I’m a double Leo. I can’t let go of me, you know, so it’s very difficult for me to be somebody else and not me. I’m so into me.” — Paul Mooney
- "For Leos, there is one currency to rule them all: attention. When they love someone they laugh at their jokes, compliment them, make them the star of the show." — Chrissy Stockton
- “The vibrations of Leo, ruled by the Sun itself, are things you can actually feel throughout your whole being in the presence of a lion or lioness.” — Linda Goodman
- “Full of fire that bursts from within, Leos are dramatic yet creative in nature. How could life never be spectacular with a Leo around?” — Carlie Fox
- “To impress a Leo, it is quite simple. Demand attention, be charming, and look them straight in the eye.” — January Nelson
- “You don’t want to tell a Leo to leave, because they’ll leave and they won’t come back.” — Unknown
- “At the end of the day, I’m walking with the heart of a lion.” — Kid Cudi, “Heart of a Lion”
- “You’re always glowing, Leo. Something about being born in the summertime means that you have the natural ability to shine bright like the sun. You’re quite possibly the loudest in any room — or at least the most radiant — and a firm believer that a good laugh can cure just about anything and spark any social situation.” — Marisa Casciano
Quotes By Famous Leos
- "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time." — Barack Obama
- “The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are.” — Viola Davis
- "I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art." — Madonna
- "Let nothing dim the light that shines from within." — Maya Angelou
- “Make a choice: continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it. I think that having the courage to step out of the norm is the most important thing.” — Meghan Markle
- "Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve." — J. K. Rowling
- "For Leos, there is one currency to rule them all: attention. When they love someone they laugh at their jokes, compliment them, make them the star of the show." — Chrissy Stockton
- "I don’t feel frightened; I feel challenged." — Jennifer Lopez
- "Sometimes the only way to win is to die trying." — Joe Jonas
- "We can't always agree on everything." — Roger Federer
- “Whatever you dream of doing one day, don’t give up on that dream because you never know where it can take you.” — Demi Lovato
- "My sign is Leo. A Leo has to walk with pride. When he takes a step, he has to put his foot down. You walk into a room and you want people to know your presence, doing nothing." —Wesley Snipes
- “I never lose. I either win or I learn.” — Nelson Mandela
- "I don’t leave the house without thinking of how to represent myself." — Taylor Momsen
- “You can’t control how other people see you or think of you. But you have to be comfortable with that.” — Helen Mirren
- "Give like the sun, and the whole world grows tall." — Atticus
- “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” — Helen Keller
- "I think of myself as a young prince from a long line of royalty. My sign is Leo. A Leo has to walk with pride." — Wesley Snipes
- "You know, I am a Leo. The lion is a giant part of me." — Patrick Swayze
- "You can't let your failures define you. You have to let your failures teach you." — Barack Obama
- “The times may have changed, but the people are still the same. We’re still looking for love, and that will always be our struggle as human beings.” — Halle Berry
- "My favorite holiday is my birthday; it's very Leo." — Jennifer Lopez
- "To be brave is to love someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return." —Madonna
- “I loved performing; I was always trying to impress my siblings by being a clown. I think that came from being the runt of the litter.” — Rose Byrne
- “I think it’s very important to do things the way you want to do them and be true to yourself, your own goals, and your own ideals.” — Elisabeth Moss
- “I’m a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it’s good or bad.” — Sandra Bullock
- “I really love laughing.” — Maya Rudolph
- “I’ve learned you can make a mistake, and the whole world doesn’t end. I had to learn to allow myself to make a mistake without being defensive and unforgiving.” — Lisa Kudrow
- “There’s nothing I despise more than people trying to be something that they’re not.” — Charlize Theron
- “I am stubborn, and I admit it, so it’s OK.” — Mila Kunis