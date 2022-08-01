If there's ever a zodiac sign who knows how to make an entrance, it's Leo. The lion or lioness of astrology, aka anyone born July 23 to August 22, is a bona fide superstar. Dripping in charm and creativity with fierce confidence, this fire sign loves being the center of attention. That much is pretty universally known about this sign. However, there's a lot of depth to Leos, and Leo quotes can offer more insight into what makes this dynamic sign, well, so dynamic.

Ruled by the Sun, Leos literally know how to light up a room with their presence. While they embody an inherent electricity, they also work hard to be memorable. Impulsive, competitive, and aggressive by nature, Leos will do whatever it takes to get to the top — and top billing. If you're a mama to a little Leo, you've probably already recognized these exuberant traits.

Like their namesake, Leos are natural-born leaders who are very protective of their pride. They are loyal to a fault and are committed to ensuring their nearest and dearest feel safe and provided for. And just like an actual lion, you don't want to mess with a Leo, especially if they're feeling defensive. They have a mighty growl and have no problem cutting someone to size — or out of their life entirely. But underneath their bravado lies a kind and tender heart. Enormously generous, Leos love showering their loved ones with special gifts and compliments. When they love, they hard and deeply.

Deeper still, they often struggle with a feeling of "not-enoughness." Reassurance (or a scratch behind the ears) that they are not only capable of achieving their big dreams but that they are good enough as they are, right here and now, goes a long way when cheering up a Leo. But, for the most part, Leos are enthusiastic and infectious creatures who both demand and command our attention. Because let's be honest — no matter what, Leos are always 100% themselves. Just look at famous Leos like Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Madonna, Barack Obama, Demi Lovato... just to name a few!

So, if you're interested in learning more about Leos, here are some of our fave quotes on Leos and by Leos that explore what makes this ferocious feline tick.

Quotes That Capture the Essence of Leos

"Don't forget that Leo contains the essence of royalty." — Linda Goodman “Don’t fall in love with Leos unless you are going to give them 100% honesty. and attention.” — Unknown "Leos don't give up like a lion chasing its prey until he gets it." — A. P. Parashar "Nice guys and girls everywhere bitterly envy a Leo who has no problem singing their own praises. Leos are successful and get their well-deserved acclaim because, very simply, they ask for it." — Chrissy Stockton "She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them." — R. M. Drake "Confidence is key, Leo. You're dominant and never passive. You make the first move and are the ones to turn up the temperature." — Bob Alaburda “If Leo was a drug, it’d be cocaine.” ​— Oneta Walker "A Lion in love will conquer the world. They positively burst with energy and will fight enemies three times larger if their beloved is threatened." — Therrie Rosenvald “Leos ride a pendulum between overdoing things or just not giving a f*ck at all.” — Unknown "Leos may be born brave by the brain. Yet the fragile heart which kneels for their loved one, always makes them go weaker by the time." — Zephyr Limns "A Leo absolutely loves being around people. They also really enjoy watching their favorite shows with someone they love." — January Nelson "Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo." — Peter Balin "When a Leo is falling in love, they're as charismatic as ever, but they're also looking for someone with whom they can share the life they love so much." — Brianna Wiest "Leos are fiercely loyal and some of the most generous friends to have. People are drawn to their enthusiasm and passion, in everything they do." — Caithlin Pena “Leo is a combination of tender, loving soul, and a ready-to-snap firecracker.” — Unknown “I have such an ego ’cause I’m a double Leo. I can’t let go of me, you know, so it’s very difficult for me to be somebody else and not me. I’m so into me.” — Paul Mooney "For Leos, there is one currency to rule them all: attention. When they love someone they laugh at their jokes, compliment them, make them the star of the show." — Chrissy Stockton “The vibrations of Leo, ruled by the Sun itself, are things you can actually feel throughout your whole being in the presence of a lion or lioness.” — Linda Goodman “Full of fire that bursts from within, Leos are dramatic yet creative in nature. How could life never be spectacular with a Leo around?” — Carlie Fox “To impress a Leo, it is quite simple. Demand attention, be charming, and look them straight in the eye.” — January Nelson “You don’t want to tell a Leo to leave, because they’ll leave and they won’t come back.” — Unknown “At the end of the day, I’m walking with the heart of a lion.” — Kid Cudi, “Heart of a Lion” “You’re always glowing, Leo. Something about being born in the summertime means that you have the natural ability to shine bright like the sun. You’re quite possibly the loudest in any room — or at least the most radiant — and a firm believer that a good laugh can cure just about anything and spark any social situation.” — Marisa Casciano

Quotes By Famous Leos