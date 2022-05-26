Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde, Texas, In Wake Of Shooting
The mom of two was seen laying flowers at a makeshift memorial.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, paid a visit to Uvalde, Texas on Thursday. The former royal was seen at a makeshift memorial placing white roses tied with a purple ribbon at the cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the shooting on Tuesday.
The mom to Archie and Lilibet arrived with a body guard and was dressed down for the somber moment outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.
Other notable Americans have spoken out in recent days about the shooting. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman released a powerful poem on Twitter Tuesday night. Barack Obama also shared his thoughts on Twitter Tuesday.
The shooting left 19 children and 2 adults dead. Guns are now the leading cause of death in children in this country.