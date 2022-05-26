Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, paid a visit to Uvalde, Texas on Thursday. The former royal was seen at a makeshift memorial placing white roses tied with a purple ribbon at the cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the shooting on Tuesday.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

The mom to Archie and Lilibet arrived with a body guard and was dressed down for the somber moment outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Other notable Americans have spoken out in recent days about the shooting. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman released a powerful poem on Twitter Tuesday night. Barack Obama also shared his thoughts on Twitter Tuesday.

The shooting left 19 children and 2 adults dead. Guns are now the leading cause of death in children in this country.