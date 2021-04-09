Shoppers Swear This Wedge Pillow Fixes Their Aching Backs For Good

Back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, sleep apnea—all of it can affect your sleep, therefore affecting the day ahead. But this wedge pillow from the Cushy Form Store on Amazon might solve, or at least remedy, the pains and conditions keeping you up at night and aching throughout the day. With nearly 2,500 five-star reviews, the majority of people who have tried this pillow aren’t going back to standard pillows any time soon.

The Cushy Form Bed Wedge Pillow is made with soft and supportive memory foam that takes the shape of your body and provides cushion where it’s needed most. The 12-inch incline is “medically designed” to reduce acid reflux, snoring, and sinus pressure. And if used post-surgery, the wedge pillow can also prevent swelling and promote healthy alignment.

“The wedge was ordered for my elderly mother who has dementia and was recently sick with a respiratory infection,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I was told to keep her elevated while in bed. I tried regular pillows but she wouldn't use two at a time and would fall off of even her regular pillow. The wedge was put under her mattress which elevates her to a good height.”

“I needed a pillow that would allow me to sleep on my back, not my favorite position. This is a big wedge with [a] slant that enables one to rest very comfortably,” explained another fan of the pillow. “I placed it against my headboard and layered a very soft small pillow on the wide end. Had [the] best sleep ever post surgery. Just ordered another one for my husband. If you have sleep apnea [and] need to elevate your head, this wedge will work”

The wedge pillow is currently under $60, so if you’re considering trying it out to relieve back pain or other ailments, now is the time to give it a go.

SHOP THE STORY Wedge Pillow $58 AT AMAZON