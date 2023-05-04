Grab your pumpkin-shaped Mickey Mouse ears, because Disney’s countdown to Halloween has officially begun! On May 2, tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially went on sale for the general public. With Walt Disney World’s spooktacular bash running for 38 select nights between August and November, families will have plenty of chances to treat their kiddos to a magical Halloween experience this year.

If you’ve never ventured to Disney World during the special Halloween event, it’s totally understandable for you to have a whole list of questions about whether or not the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is right for your family. For instance, how scary is not-so-scary, exactly? How crowded does the park get? Will your child become overwhelmed by the fireworks and costumes? Are they even old enough to appreciate a celebration that takes place way past their bedtime?

No one wants to shell out money for a special trip only to realize what’s fun for some kids is a nightmare for yours. Since tickets for the party usually take a couple of months to sell out completely, you still have plenty of time to decide if the Halloween season is the right time to take the fam to Disney World.

Before you press that book button, here’s everything you need to know about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

When is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, & how much are tickets?

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Disney’s Halloween event kicks off on August 11 and continues on select dates through November 1. Here’s a breakdown of when you can book tickets to Mickey’s (not-so) spooky party:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, and 29

11, 15, 18, 22, 25, and 29 September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, and 29

1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, and 29 October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, and 31

1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, and 31 November: 1

Prices vary by day, with Halloween and the days surrounding it being among the most expensive. Ticket prices range between $109-$199 for guests ages 10 and older. The price for kids aged 3-9 starts at $99 and can go up to $189, depending on the date. Children under three do not require a ticket for admission.

Does Disneyland throw a Halloween celebration, too?

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you’ll have to make the trek to Orlando, Fl. However, Disneyland does have a similar event called the Oogie Boogie Bash. It runs for 23 nights, and you can find more details about the event on Disneyland’s official website.

What does the ticket price actually include?

When you buy a ticket for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party, you’re not buying an all-day ticket to the park. Instead, the ticket is for admission to Magic Kingdom for the duration of the event (from 7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.). Ticketholders are typically allowed in the park at 4 p.m., giving you a little extra time to enjoy the Disney magic.

Food is not included in the price of admission, but guests are encouraged to trick-or-treat around the park for free candy. (You’ll even get a free souvenir bag to collect all the sweets in.)

How scary is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Disney goes to great lengths to ensure the Halloween party is fun for the whole family. Even though the event takes place at night, it’s certainly not geared at horror-loving adults. Your kids can expect to see their favorite characters dressed up for Halloween, a villain-centric parade, and attend meet-and-greets with characters who don’t usually wander around the park, including Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The party is also the one time of year when adults can dress up in costumes to visit Disney World, too. But you don’t have to worry about anyone entering the park wearing something super scary. Disney still has strict rules about what’s suitable for the event.

Unless you have a kiddo who finds the concept of Halloween scary (which is totally possible — not everyone likes hitchhiking ghosts, even if they are handing out free candy), they should be fine with the event’s mild spookiness. Plus, most of the rides in the park will be up and running (and some even have festive surprises).

What do parents have to say about the party?

Ultimately, only you can decide if Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party suits your family. In addition to exclusive events, merchandise, and autumnal snacks only available to attendees, the party is only open to people who have specifically purchased a ticket for the event. Some parents on Reddit noted that means shorter wait times for rides (alt

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

If your family loves Halloween or simply has a soft spot for Disney villains, then Disney’s Halloween party will likely be worth the price of admission. On the flip side, if your kiddos are still toddlers, afraid of anything even remotely scary, or bothered by loud sounds and crowds, planning a trip to Disney World on a normal day might be the best option for your family (at least for now).