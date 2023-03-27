The 10 Most Popular Dog Names Of 2023 Have Been Revealed...

You did it! You finally caved to your kids’ constant pleas for a dog. And now that you’re adding a pup into the fold, you need a name for it. Just like choosing a name for a child, picking one for your pet can be a really fun process — especially when everyone in the family kicks in their ideas. But, also like naming a child, it’s easy to get stumped along the way (or find a name everyone frickin’ agrees on). A great starting point? Looking at the most popular dog names of 2023.
You might think that kid-steered names like Rainbow or Fido would dominate the list. However, according to a new analysis of over 400,000 dog names compiled by national doggy daycare Camp Bow Wow, popular people names have taken over. In fact, six of the dog names on the list rank in the top 100 for babies in the United States. “Short names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention,” Camp Bow Wow advised in a statement. “A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands. For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ‘stay’ to a dog.”
So, whether you want to steer clear of trendy names or pluck one from the top of the pile, keep reading to find out the most popular picks for this year.