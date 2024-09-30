Halloween is always a fun holiday when it comes to trends. From trending decorations (hello, enormous skeletons) to trending costumes (How many Super Mario Bros. family costumes did you see last year?), it’s always fun to hear what one demographic is super into or what the toddlers are rooting around for to eat out of their pumpkin pails first. Thanks to some data analysis from DoorDash, we now know which Halloween candy is most popular in each state, and I have to be honest — I was not expecting New Mexico’s response.

Based on DoorDash data from 2023, the brand was able to find which states ordered the most candy in the time leading up to Halloween, as well as which brands reigned supreme and just how many of us ordered last-minute costumes the weekend of Halloween. (Come on, guys. I hope you’re all tipping well if you’re asking your DoorDash driver to find you a Ghostbusters costume at Party City on Oct. 29.)

As far as actual candy ordering goes, DoorDash found that these 10 states ordered the most candy leading up to and on Halloween:

Vermont South Dakota Nebraska Iowa Arizona Rhode Island Kansas New Jersey Oklahoma Wisconsin

I wish I could try to analyze why they’re ordering more candy than anyone else via DoorDash, but I’ve got bigger things to be curious about... like the actual most popular candy ordered via DoorDash in each state.

DoorDash

These findings are based on DoorDash orders from Oct. 1, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023. But I’m still beyond confused. You guys, Gushers Tropical Fruit Flavored Snacks are officially the weirdest Halloween candy. Maybe they’re being ordered for class parties and Halloween functions this time of year, but I don’t ever think I’ve seen one end up in my kids’ trick-or-treat bags, despite 15 out of 50 states ordering them more than any other candy.

The King of all Halloween Candy (and rightfully so) is the great Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, which is the most popular candy ordered in October for nearly half of the country — a whopping 24 states. (No specification on whether they got pumpkins, mini-sized cups, or bat shapes, though.)

Coming in behind Reese’s and Gushers (seriously, what?) is the great assortment Mars, Snickers, Twix, and M&M’s bag. My personal favorite, it is the superior candy to order for Halloween trick-or-treaters. It’s a nice mixture, there are slightly different sizes, and it’s almost always on sale in one huge bulk bag. Plus, when you need a little energy kick to stay up through The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes, they’re just right. This was the most popular candy in five states, and it definitely looks like a Southern favorite.

Nerds Gummy Clusters came in fourth, snagging three states — all on wildly opposite ends of the country from each other.

But two states have their own popular Halloween candy that doesn’t repeat anywhere else in the country. You might think Alabama’s choice of Watermelon Sour Patch Kids is fairly normal, but you are not prepared for New Mexico.

New Mexico — where are you finding all this Laffy Taffy Cherry Candy?

Not only is Laffy Taffy such a polarizing candy choice, but to have that specific of a flavor attached as well? I’m shooketh.

Chocolate clearly reigned supreme on this list, but DoorDash also took a look at some data concerning costumes. I’m not sure whether some of you need a gentle reminder each week in October or what, but thanks to Spirit Halloween, Party City, and other retailers having deliveries through the app, DoorDash found that there is a 759% increase in costume orders during Halloween weekend (which in 2023 was Oct. 27 to Oct. 29) and on Halloween. You guys. That’s so many costumes.

And here’s exactly what everyone was ordering and the percentage spike of orders during the month of October:

Beef taco costumes 905%

Hotdog costumes 872%

PB&J costumes 1,092%

Banana costumes 642%

Pickle costumes 535%

Pumpkin costumes 682%

Clown masks 1,820%

Devil accessory kits 1,456%

Vampire teeth 1,193%

Black cat costume 1,364%

Cat ears 1,115%

Tiger accessory kits 1,440%

Cheetah accessory kits 1,175%

Bunny tails 1,394%

Honestly, I don’t know what I’m more shocked by — New Mexico’s candy choice or the amount of PB&J costumes.

No matter what, though, clearly DoorDash has your back at Halloween. I personally prefer to use it to bring my family dinner so I don’t have to worry about cooking before trick-or-treating, but I guess in 15 states, families need to be known as the house with the Gushers Tropical Flavored Fruit Snacks on Halloween. We all have our traditions, don’t we?