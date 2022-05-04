Let's be honest for a hot second: Moms, would you rather receive a floral arrangement or a flower-shaped dessert on Mother's Day? Yeah, that's what we thought. Flowers are beautiful and all, but hand over the damn chocolates and sweets. Mother's Day is on the horizon, meaning it's time to slyly offer up ideas for Mother's Day activities, gifts, and — yep! — Mother's Day desserts to your partner or kid. OK, crafting flower- or petal-shaped confections by hand may be out of their baking wheelhouse (doesn't mean we left it off this list, though), but you deserve some sort of sugary treat on your special day.

Of course, you could always suggest that you'd like to spend Mother's Day baking together as a family. Teaching your kid how to bake is a rewarding experience for both your child and you as a mother. They'll express their creativity, learn basic math skills, and see that hard work pays off. Plus, you get a sweet snack at the end! Talk about a win-win.

Seeing as Mother's Day is a springtime holiday, these scrumptious recipes celebrate the flavors (inclusions of fresh fruit and lemon) and vibrant hues of the season. Whether you're on the lookout for kid-friendly recipes or have absolutely no idea what to bring to the Mother's Day family get-together, this list is full of dessert inspiration — perfect for novice and skilled bakers alike.

1. No-Bake Blackberry Cheesecake

Are you hosting the family Mother’s Day soirée this year? If so, you’ll need a dessert that requires little ingredients and minimal effort. Enter: Ahead of Thyme’s no-bake blackberry cheesecake recipe. Infused with springtime flavors, the fluffy dessert is light on the stomach — and you don’t even have to bake it. Hell-to-the-yes!

2. Chocolate Strawberry Bars

Spoiler alert: Strawberries aren’t just for Valentine’s Day, people. These bars are sure to be a hit among the chocolate strawberry lovers in your family. Stick to this no-bake recipe if you’re looking for a vegan and sugar-free alternative.

3. Lemon Bars

What’s a spring party without lemon bars? This recipe for lemon bars from Little Sweet Baker is great for fans of lemon meringue pie, lemon tarts, and lemon custard. The combination of tangy lemon and buttery shortbread is unmatched.

4. Flower-Shaped Cookies

Flora-inspired dessert over a floral bouquet, please! Baking flower-shaped cookies can be a great way to bond with your kid, and you get a delicious treat out of it.

5. ⁠Cake Pops

The same can be said for Live Well Bake Often’s cake pops! Encourage your kid’s creativity when it comes to the decorating stage.

6. Carrot Bundt Cake

Nothing screams “I freaking nailed it” quite like Ahead of Thyme’s carrot bundt cake smothered in a cream cheese glaze. Traditional carrot cake calls for shredded carrots, cinnamon, vanilla, raisins, and walnuts, but you can always substitute or omit an ingredient in case of a nut allergy or if you have a picky eater on your hands.

7. No-Bake Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars

Banana pudding is a no-bake classic, and this genius version from Entirely Elizabeth marries it with yet another go-to favorite: cheesecake. If you’re lucky, there’ll still be some by the time the kids come down and your guests arrive. Making this for your mom? If you weren’t her favorite before, you will be once she bites into the butter cookie banana chip crust.

8. Candy Caramel Brownies

Did the Easter Bunny leave extra egg-shaped candies behind? Put your li’l human to use by asking them to crush up the candies so they can be used as brownie toppings. To help make them stick, you’ll need to create a gooey caramel sauce. The end result will be these delightfully indulgent chocolate squares created by Ahead of Thyme.

9. Lemon Tiramisu

Does Mom love lemon-flavored treats? Of course she does. But is tiramisu her go-to dessert? Same. Well, thanks to food photographer Dawid Powałek, we can all now have our lemon tiramisu and eat it, too. Not only does this recipe combine two favorite flavors, but you’ll also enjoy learning to make it just as much as you enjoy devouring it (thanks to Powałek’s stunning visual storytelling).

10. Chocolate Covered Fruit

Have berries, bananas, or pineapple slices that are about to expire? Melt some chocolate and have a DIY fondue party. If you and your kid feel adventurous, try adding chopped nuts, crushed candies, white chocolate, and other fun toppings. You could even set up a "toppings bar" and let everyone in the family choose their ideal mix.