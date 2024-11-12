This Woman’s Impression of Mrs. Claus Talking To Santa Is The Funniest Thing You’ll Watch Today

As Christmas approaches (it’ll be here sooner than you think! It always is!), many of us are probably already starting to at least mentally prepare for the onslaught of festivities. Menu planning, gift shopping, decorating, and texting with every branch of the family to see who is going to see whom and when. So imagine how hard it is for Santa Claus, the big man who makes the season merry and bright for all celebrating families everywhere around the world. It seems like a heavy lift.

But TikTok creator Penny Middleton (@pennymiddleton) has some thoughts on this matter — particularly on how Santa gets things done with a big assist from Mrs. Claus.

“I was hesitant to talk about this on social media,” she begins. “Because sometimes I think some things should not be shared. But I just feel like we’ve all been believing in this collective delusion ... and I just don’t think that we should be doing it anymore.”

Upon this, she pulls out a small stuffed doll of Santa Claus and looks deadpan at the camera.

“You cannot tell me that this man — this man — organizes Christmas and goes around the world, makes a list and checks it twice, without the help of this woman.”

At which point she reveals Mrs. Claus doll.

“This!” she declares, tapping Mrs. Claus, before holding up Santa again. “This guy? No, no, no. This is the woman. This woman is making sure that the list is made, little sis check twice.”

She then goes on to imagine what conversations between Jolly Old Saint Nick and his long-suffering spouse might look like and, well, just watch for yourself. I’m not saying it’s spot-on accurate for a lot of male/female relationships, but I am saying my own husband watched this and laughed in a way that was simultaneously tickled and a little bit ashamed.

“This year,” Middleton concludes, “I am leaving cookies for Mrs. Claus. Henceforth: celebrating Mrs. Claus. Because there’s no way that this man goes around the world in a day with a list without the help of this woman. And: her...”

Middleton then reveals a third character to this drama: a female elf.

“It’s these women!”

Commenters could absolutely connect with this theory, and their replies were hilarious.

“Santa is out shoveling snow and painting the reindeers barn on 12/23 with zero sense of urgency about the list,” muses one.

“He's making a list, he's checking it twice, he left it at home, he's texting his wife,” joked another (and, yes, we sang it to the tune of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”).

“He def asked what was for dinner after that conversation,” said a third, which made me laugh and then get inexplicably angry.

There were several commenters who had suggestions for what to leave Mrs. Claus. Spiked eggnog, a latte and scones, chocolate. But my personal favorite: “A bottle of wine and a charcuterie.”

Because I know how hard it is to pull off Christmas for just my family — I can’t imagine the entire world — and nothing hits after celebrations have ended like sitting by the fire with a bottle of wine and assorted cheeses...

Here’s to you, Mrs. Claus! We know what’s going on there.