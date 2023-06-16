Mom Reveals Ms. Rachel's American Accent Is Rubbing Off On British Kids

We all love a good accent — especially Americans. Remember how obsessed everyone was over those two tiny siblings in the "Charlie bit my finger" video? Or how enraptured Ellen Degeneres and the rest of America were by Sophia Grace and Rosie? That obsession extends beyond little kids, too. How you doin', Bendystraw Cucumber and Harry Styles? And while that obsession often seems one-sided, it looks as though kids' entertainment may be creating a bunch of little Americanophiles across the pond. Just ask British comedian (and mom) Kelly Convey.

"Has anybody else got a British — and I have to stress British — toddler who watches Ms. Rachel and, as they've started to speak, you realize that they've actually got an American accent?" she asks in a now-viral TikTok video. When she turns the camera on her daughter, they go over a list of words together. While her tot is still in the early talking phase, she has no problem repeating the words her mum says to her. There's just one difference: Her accent is nothing like her mother's.

The most notable difference is how the two pronounce "zebra," with mum using the short -e sound and her daughter using the long -e sound. Convey doesn't seem too concerned, though. She simply chuckles over the differences and tells the oh-so-smart toddler, "You're so clever."

Of course, kids swapping accents isn't a new phenomenon. How your child's accent or cadence changes with or mimics a friend's could even be a sign of "masking," which is fairly common among individuals who are neurodivergent. They can shift their entire way of speaking between one conversation and the next, depending on who they're chatting up.

But mimicking just one accent from just one person or show is likely more related to exposure and admiration. When Peppa Pig-obsessed littles started talking with British accents, American parents were floored by the cuteness. As long as they were only copying her accent and not her 'tude, there was plenty to love. Suddenly our babes sounded so posh. And now, with Ms. Rachel's popularity continuing to grow around the world, it would appear kiddos from other countries are starting to pick up Ms. Rachel's very American accent.

Not surprisingly, the comments section of Convey's video does not disappoint.

"Peppa Pig got Uno reversed by Miss Rachel," jokes Alicia Marie.

"The is payback for Peppa Pig," says Cltolible.

Writes Ryon, "US firing back after Peppa and Bluey 😂"

The jokes and comparisons continue, with many parents calling it "Peppa's retribution," while others share that their kids are now developing Australian accents due to obsessively watching Bluey. Crikey!

Should you worry if your child is imitating a foreign accent?

Nah. A child's most prominent example of how to speak comes from the people (or pigs) they spend the most time with and pay the most attention to each day. They're currently obsessed with Ms. Rachel, Bluey, or Peppa.

In a few months, they'll move on to Daniel Tiger or Blippi. And soon enough *sob*, they'll be in school, surrounded by kids with accents similar to everyone else in your community. That super cute accent will fade, just like their weekly obsessions, and your kiddo will start sounding more like you.