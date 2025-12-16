Winter is officially here, meaning, for many of us, the perfect excuse we’ve been looking for to hunker down at home has finally arrived. The days are short, the nights are long, and it’s cold. The universe is basically telling us to stay inside, where it’s nice and cozy. And, really, who are we to argue with the universe? Besides, when the temps drop, nothing beats gathering around a table with a stack of snacks and a board game that will either bond your family forever... or start a friendly feud that may or may not last until next December.

In all seriousness, there’s just something about sitting around with people you love, laughing, bickering over the rules, cheering each other on — it feels like the best antidote to the winter blahs. Whether you prefer epic strategy games, fast-paced card games, or even group-play video games, these picks deserve a permanent spot in your winter-night-in rotation.

Dice Batter Walmart Dice Batter $24.99 See On Walmart We love a good dice game in my household, and this one was impossible to resist because it’s so frickin’ cute! Players use baking-inspired components — a wooden spoon pen, a mixing bowl, cookie sheet cards — to roll and bump their way to 20 points. It’s easy to learn and quick to play, making it a hit with pretty much every age group.

Jackbox Party Pack 11 Jackbox Games Jackbox Party Pack 11 $29.99 $22.49 See On Jackbox Games I’ve raved about Jackbox Party Packs before (read for a full rundown on PP 11), and I’ll rave about them some more because we play them that much. Yes, it’s like a video game and you can use various gaming consoles to play (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch), but you can also play on a PC or just using phones and tablets. All of the Party Packs are a blast, but this newest version is quickly becoming a favorite for us.

Little Pig Little Pig Little Pig Little Pig See price on Amazon See on Amazon Like Dice Batter, this is a Lethal Chicken game... and once again, the attention to detail here is just so much fun. You can actually “huff and puff” on the “straw” roof of the box cover! Little Pig Little Pig takes the classic fairy tale and turns it into a surprisingly strategic race to build your three houses (straw, wood, brick) before anyone else does. You’ll collect resources, outmaneuver each other, dodge or unleash the Big Bad Wolf — it’s kind of addictive. There’s a bit of a learning curve, sure, but once everyone has it down, it’s hard to walk away. Great pick if your fam is tired of the typical classics!

Lacorsa Grand Prix Racing Board Game Lacorsa Lacorsa Grand Prix Racing Board Game $49 See On Lacorsa If you’re looking for a game night option that is fairly simple and straightforward to learn but still feels smart, Lacrosa Grand Prix Racing hits that sweet spot. It really doesn’t take long to pick up the rules (and there’s a YouTube tutorial if you get stuck), and then you’re, ya know, off to the races. The vintage Grand Prix-inspired design is gorgeous, it’s the perfect size for taking to play on the go, and play moves quickly enough to squeeze in a whole “season” before the kids lose focus.

Hamilton Monopoly Barnes & Noble Monopoly: Hamilton Edition $44.99 See On Barnes & Noble Trust me when I say this is a MUST if you have a Hamilton fan in your home. It brings the blockbuster Broadway musical right to your table with clever, theatrical twists on a truly classic board game. Instead of buying properties, you collect songs like “My Shot,” “Satisfied,” and “The Schuyler Sisters” as you also negotiate trades, collect rent, and face political scandals (natch). I love the little themed tokens, too — I call forever-dibs on the Quill & Ink Well.

Tortilla Takedown Tortilla Takedown $29.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Sale You can tell from the name alone that this game is going to be a rowdy good time. As you probably guessed, it’s a food x wrestling-themed card battler game that’s straightforward in play but highly entertaining. You play as over-the-top luchador snacks and try to slam, block, and churro-heal (hell yeah, brother) your way to victory. Thanks to its compact size, it’s equally great for game night or to toss in a bag on trips.

Ravensburger Jaws Board Game Jaws Board Game See price on Amazon See on Amazon If there’s a Jaws theme, I’m all in. This board game lets you relive the suspense of the classic film, with one player embodying the great white shark terrorizing Amity Island while the others team up as Brody, Hooper, and Quint to stop it. I really like how the two-act gameplay mirrors the movie’s tension, and the game board and pieces are really nice quality.

Lego Party Steam Lego Party $39.99 See On Steam Listen, you might be thinking this is a game for little kids... but you’d be wrong. Sure, they’ll absolutely love it. But we play it at my grown-up(ish) friends’ game night and laugh our asses off. It’s seriously a blast! It’s cool how customizable your character is, plus there are 60 minigames to choose from (all chaotic hilarity).

Organ Attack The Awkward Yeti Organ Attack See price on Amazon See on Amazon I honestly don’t even remember how we discovered this game; maybe my husband just ordered it on a whim? Regardless, I’m so glad he did because we play it all.the.time. If your kids are into science and/or bodily functions, this is about to become their game-night favorite, too. It basically turns anatomy into a battle, with players trying to knock out each other’s organs using disease and affliction cards. It’s really funny, can get a little cut-throat (heh), and is sort of sneakily educational.

Go F*** Yourself Card Game Go F*** Yourself! See price on Amazon See on Amazon I saw a video about this game on TikTok and have been thinking about it ever since, because it looks obscenely (quite literally) funny. Clearly, this is not your kids’ Go Fish. This adults-only version takes the classic format and cranks it all the way up with outrageous — some might even say offensive — prompts and a signature “Go f*ck yourself!” response when your opponent doesn’t have the card you want. Games are quick, intentionally crude, and will undoubtedly have everyone cracking up.

Wingspan Wingspan $65 $55 See on Amazon Sale I would file this under “cozy board game” because it centers on a cozy hobby that no one told me would be such a big part of mid-adult life: bird-watching. I’m not complaining; I’m a proud bird nerd, and this board game so beautifully taps into that identity. In Wingspan, players collect birds, build habitats, and create smart combos to earn points. Each bird card is tied to real-life behaviors, making the game feel super immersive. A modern classic, it’s mellow without being boring — and maybe one of the prettiest board games you’ll ever see.

Scorpion Masque Stay Cool Scorpion Masque Stay Cool $24.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale Think you’re a good multitasker? That’s about to get put to the test, pal! It’s deceptively simple: All you have to do is answer questions. Only, you’ll be answering questions out loud while simultaneously spelling answers with letter dice, all in real time and under pressure. As you can imagine, things get increasingly unhinged as the challenges stack up, making for a ton of hilarity to both watch and play.

Nemesis Nemesis $159.99 $132.53 See on Amazon Sale Right up front, you should know that this game will not be for everybody. Like, I wouldn’t categorize it as a lighthearted family game night pick. However, if a cooperative sci-fi horror board game that takes 1-2 hours sounds right up your alley, Nemesis is just the game for you. In it, you and your fellow crewmates must fix a failing ship and survive long enough to make it back to Earth... all while suspiciously side-eyeing each other and trying not to get eaten alive by alien nightmares. It’s challenging and highly immersive, not to mention super cool to look at.