The New Virtue Names Becoming Popular In America, From Truce To Legacy

Grace, Mercy, Charity — there are so many beautiful virtue names in the world, and they truly are timeless. However, in the Social Security Administration’s report about the top 1,000 most popular baby names of 2024, we spotted an interesting shift. We’re calling them the new virtue names: monikers calling out qualities that feel a little more modern and unique (speaking of, can we please retire Chastity forever now?). Here are some that appeared on the SSA’s popularity charts, and a few that aren’t there yet, but definitely should be.

Truce

Interestingly, Truce was the baby name that jumped the most in popularity from 2023 to 2024, coming in 11,118 spots higher than it did in 2023. There were only 227 baby boys named Truce in the U.S. last year, but honestly... that’s way more than you’d think, since it was only given out six times the year prior. Perhaps this name is an offshoot of True, made popular by Khloe Kardashian’s little girl. Maybe we’re all just hearing it a lot more because of world news lately. In any case, this name is likely not going away any time soon.

Sincere

This name was the 604th most popular name for U.S. boys last year. It means “honest” or “genuine,” of course, and who wouldn’t prize that quality in any fellow human, especially their own child?

Reign

In total, 712 baby girls and 453 boys were named Reign in 2024, according to the SSA. It’s a regal name that means “to rule,” without literally being a title name like King, Prince, or something similar. And obviously it sounds just like rain, so it may have a little extra pull with parents who are interested in nature names.

Reverie

Reverie was not on the SSA’s popularity charts, but I could really see this name taking off now that this genre of baby name is part of the zeitgeist. Reverie means “a state of being pleasantly lost in one’s own thoughts or daydreams,” and something about it is so cozy and joyous.

More Modern Virtue Baby Names

Want more new virtue name inspo? Some of these names charted in the top 1,000 baby names of 2024, like Halo, Chosen, and Legend. Others, like Merit, Amity, and Temperance, did not — but they definitely feel like modern virtue names and would be so gorgeous for any baby.

Amity

Bliss

Blythe

Cherish

Chosen

Halo

Harmony

Honor

Foster

Genesis

Journi

Justice

Legacy

Legend

Merit

Miracle

Noble

Pax

Royalty

Temperance

True/Tru

Unique

Verity

Brb, pitching Merit as the best new unisex baby name to every pregnant person I know now.